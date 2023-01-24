Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Glencoe Mansion to host panel discussion, unveil new exhibit on slavery in Appalachia
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Black History Month is in February and a museum in Radford is working to make sure some of the most difficult parts of history aren’t forgotten. Historians say although slavery is a difficult part of history to talk about, it did exist in Appalachia and it’s a subject that’s not well known.
WSLS
Roanoke gets first glimpse at future Eureka Recreation Center
ROANOKE, Va. – The community got to finally see some options of what a potential new Eureka Recreation Center and parks space may look like. The redevelopment of the Eureka Recreation Center goes all the way back to 2021. It was a part of the Parks and Recreation Department’s 10-year master plan. In 2021, they allocated $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the Redevelopment of Eureka Recreation Center project. In July of 2022, an additional $5 million was added to this project, which also came from ARPA funding.
WDBJ7.com
Name the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center’s newest ambassadors
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You have the opportunity to name the Wildlife Center’s newest ambassadors. The Center’s Director of Operations, Haley Olsen-Hodges, joins us on Here @ Home with the two animals, which cannot live in the wild anymore. She explains how she came upon these two animals,...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Cello Coffee House & Cafe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke really is a melting pot of authentic international cuisine, and what better week to check out something new than restaurant week!. We’re taking our taste buds on a trip around the world at Cello Coffee House & Café in this week’s hometown eats!
WDBJ7.com
Beliveau Farm hosts Blue Jean Ball Saturday
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Beliveau Farm in Blacksburg is hosting its Blue Jean Ball Saturday, January 28. Put on your best cowboy/cowgirl hat, boots and jeans for an evening of boot scootin’ boogie fun! Country music will be played by DJ Pat of Baldman Entertainment from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $12 online or $15 at the door. Wine and food are available to purchase all evening.
cardinalnews.org
From the classroom to council: How Ridgeway became home to one of the youngest politicians in Virginia — and the nation
Virginia can brag about many things. The state is, after all, believed to be the original home of the first viable streetcar, one of the nation’s first mental health facilities, and most recently, one of the nation’s youngest local officials. In June of 2022 Maeve McCulloch was your...
WDBJ7.com
Boones Mill Town Council adopts downtown revitalization plan
BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Boones Mill has created a Downtown Revitalization Plan to “eliminate blight and encourage new investment in Downtown Boones Mill,” according to Town Manager BT Fitzpatrick III. Fitzpatrick says the plan incorporates and reflects public input gathered during the planning process....
WDBJ7.com
Iron Lives Spring 23
Recording of daily evening newscast. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke Partners With H&C Coffee. Live recording of WDBJ7 news.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke man finds stardom online with an unusual hobby
A Roanoke man has over 100,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel dedicated to his hobby of collecting elevator parts and leading elevator tours. His videos have found a greater purpose by catering to an audience of people with autism captivated by the movement, sights and sounds of the elevators. In conjunction with the online news source the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has the story:
WSLS
Virginia ABC to open new store in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new Virginia ABC store is set to open in downtown Roanoke. The new location at 121 Campbell Avenue SE has historic ties to Virginia ABC, previously housing store 115 from 1952 to 1983 before relocating to Williamson Road. “Returning to our original downtown location here...
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski working on comprehensive plan
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski is asking for feedback on its comprehensive plan. Pulaski is working on a plan that would cover the next five years. The plan covers public safety, economic development, land use, transportation, arts, culture, recreation and infrastructure. Pulaski is holding public feedback sessions...
WDBJ7.com
Los Amigos Bar and Grill opens new location on Orange Avenue
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Los Amigos Bar & Grill has moved locations for a third time. The restaurant, which was formerly on Williamson Road, moved to Orange Avenue. The owner said this is due to a request from a Roanoke City Fire Marshal. Los Amigos needed a bigger space for the number of people it attracted.
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg business shows no signs of closing despite building listed for sale
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg business is addressing community concerns over its building being sold. The Bear Dance Market opened in Christiansburg in 2019. The current owner of the building has listed the property for sale. Owners of the business say they have no plans to shut down, even...
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Little Green Hive Joins In Roanoke Restaurant Week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Little Green Hive stops by the 7@four show Sunday to talk about their involvement with Roanoke Restaurant Week. Little Green Hive is located at 1402 Grandin Rd SW in Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
Legislation for adult high school in Roanoke advances in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that’s needed for a new adult high school in Roanoke is advancing in the General Assembly. Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is teaming up with the city of Roanoke and other community partners to build a new center at the Goodwill Jobs Campus in Northwest Roanoke.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Montgomery County, VA
Montgomery County is nestled in the Valley and Ridge area of Virginia. The population in this county reached 99,721 as per the 2020 census. Montgomery County was formed on December 31, 1776, in some parts of Fincastle County. This county was named after Richard Montgomery, an American Revolutionary War general...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home spotlights resources to find that perfect job
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses across our hometowns are in the midst of the labor shortage, and a lot of people are looking for new jobs. Tim Saunders with Virginia Career Works joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the free resources right here in our region that can help you stand out at your next interview.
WDBJ7.com
Call is out for items to help feed your elderly neighbors
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Help feed your local seniors in need this winter with their annual Soup for Seniors program. Ron Boyd, President & CEO of the Local Office on Aging, Inc. (LOA), joins us on Here @ Home to talk to us about how people can support this event.
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski County launches ‘One Bag Challenge’
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County is launching a new challenge to help clean up the community. The “One Bag Challenge” encourages people to pick up a bag’s worth of trash from the side of county roads. If participants submit a picture of their full bag...
WDBJ7.com
School districts look to fill hundreds of teacher positions at job fair
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple school districts are looking to fill hundreds of jobs across Southwest Virginia. According to the Western Virginia Public Education Consortium, there are 500 open teaching jobs across Southwest Virginia. To help fill some of those holes, a teacher recruiting job fair is taking place this...
