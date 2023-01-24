Read full article on original website
EastEnders brings back Ryan Malloy as Neil McDermott returns to the soap
EastEnders is bringing back Ryan Malloy, with Neil McDermott set to return to the soap for a guest stint in February. The character, who was last seen on screen in November 2016, will be returning to Walford next month after hearing that his 12-year-old daughter Lily is pregnant. Ryan now...
Coronation Street stalker terror for Daisy, and 8 more big soap moments airing next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Coronation Street: Daisy is terrorised by Justin. (Wednesday at 8pm on ITV1) Daisy is in full-on bridal...
Call the Midwife's Cyril gets shock news that hints at Lucille's fate
Call the Midwife season 12 episode 5 spoilers follow. Call the Midwife's Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) has been dealt a devastating blow in this week's episode and we're not talking about the stab wound he received, although that probably smarts too. After a traumatic incident he learns that Lucille's (Leonie Elliott)...
Hollyoaks reveals death fears for Vicky in 8 huge spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Vicky's life hangs in the balance after high drama on the teens' camping trip. Elsewhere, Tony becomes unsupportive over Maxine's rally, while Mercedes continues to struggle with Bobby's terrible crimes. Here's a full collection of 8 big moments coming up. 1. Tony loses...
EastEnders to air emotional new Lola and Jay scenes after wedding
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders couple Lola Pearce-Brown and Jay Brown face an emotional start to married life in next week's episodes. The pair took centre stage in a moving wedding episode this week as they tied the knot in front of their family and friends. Lola has been told that...
Waterloo Road star Rachel Leskovac reveals shock over death storyline
Waterloo Road spoilers follow. Waterloo Road star Rachel Leskovac has revealed her shock over the tragic death of a beloved original cast member. The BBC series, which returned earlier this month, premiered with a huge twist when original character Chlo tragically died following a car accident at the hands of new teacher Coral (played by Rachel Leskovac).
Home and Away star Sophie Dillman shares hair transformation after exit from soap
Home and Away star Sophie Dillman has unveiled a striking new hair colour following her exit from the soap. The actress who played Ziggy Astoni shared a few photos of herself sporting some new red-headed locks, calling it a "Friday freshen up" in the caption. This content is imported from...
Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies wants Edgar Wright to direct an episode
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has expressed interest in seeing Edgar Wright direct an episode of the show. Last year, the Hot Fuzz director set speculation into overdrive after sharing a series of cryptic posts – though he later denied that he was involved. During a new chat...
Line of Duty and Sherlock stars announced for Boiling Point TV adaptation
Line of Duty star Stephen Graham and Sherlock's Vinette Robinson are both set to star in a new TV series of Boiling Point. The BBC One series is based on the 2021 Netflix movie of the same name and the two stars will be reprising their roles as Andy and Carly.
Hollyoaks star Anya Lawrence reveals more on Vicky's shock collapse
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Anya Lawrence has revealed more information about Vicky Grant’s shock collapse. In scenes that air next week, Vicky will mysteriously pass out when partying with her friends at a campsite, with her life left hanging in the balance. Lawrence, who debuted as Vicky last...
Love Island viewers compare Tom to Ekin-Su in dramatic episode
Love Island viewers have compared Tom Clare to last year's winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu after a drama-filled episode saw Tom go after multiple girls. Tom and Zara called time on their romance in the villa after Tom said that Olivia had the best face during a game of truth or dare.
Emmerdale star Fiona Wade shares message with fans after Priya's exit
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Fiona Wade has shared a message for fans on Instagram following her character Priya's exit from the soap after 11 years. Posting a black and white tribute reel consisting of a selection of pictures with her castmates set to Candi Staton's 'You Got the Love', she wrote: "It's been the most incredible 11 years playing Priya Sharma so saying goodbye to my Emmerdale family wasn't easy.
Hollyoaks' Mercedes McQueen left devastated by letter from Bobby
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Mercedes McQueen has been left devastated after her son Bobby Costello blamed her for his actions and decided to cut off contact ahead of his lengthy prison sentence. Following Bobby's confession that he was responsible for the death of Verity Hutchinson, Mercedes has struggled with the revelation...
The Traitors stars Wilfred and Hannah reunite for new project
The Traitors stars Wilfred and Hannah have reunited for a brand new Traitors related project – a board game. The two reality stars posed together on Instagram holding the board game set as Wilfred said in the caption: "Press day for The Traitors new board game with Hannah Byczkowski."
Happy Valley star responds to theory of multiple endings being filmed
Happy Valley series 3 will be airing its much-anticipated finale next week (February 5), but which ending we're getting is still a secret. If rumours are to be believed, several different endings have been shot, so it seems even some of the cast are as in the dark as viewers are about how the show is going to conclude.
EastEnders star James Farrar reveals big future for Zack and Sam's friendship
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star James Farrar has hinted at the future of Zack Hudson and Sam Mitchell's friendship. In scenes that air next week, Zack will choose to confide in Sam following his recent HIV diagnosis. Speaking to Inside Soap, the actor teased the future for the pair, revealing that the two exes do still care for each other.
Love Island's David responds to reports of a feud with former Islander Dami Hope
Dumped Love Island contestant David Salako has responded to claims that he and former Islander Dami Hope are feuding, saying his comments were a "light-hearted joke". Claims of a feud between the pair started after Dami tweeted about David's haircut, saying: "Atp if David needs a trim I’ll cut his hair ffs."
Coronation Street fans surprised by Adam Barlow's latest hair transformation
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Adam Barlow debuted a new hairstyle recently, and viewers were surprised, to say the least. Over the years, Adam has sported a number of looks, ranging from a buzz cut to curly locks, but the recent addition of a man bun has not impressed everyone.
Emmerdale boss confirms surprise split for Ethan Anderson and Marcus Dean
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has confirmed a surprise split coming up for Ethan Anderson and Marcus Dean on the soap. The couple have been trying to enjoy their relationship recently, though things have taken a troubling turn as they've tried to pursue a complaint against Ethan's predatory boss Greg. While...
Poker Face star responds to the premiere's big twist
Poker Face episode 1 spoilers follow. Sterling Frost Jr actor Adrien Brody has broken down his character's shocking Poker Face fate. In Rian Johnson's new mystery series, Oscar-winner Brody (The Pianist) plays a deceiving casino boss opposite Natasha Lyonne's waitress-cum-truth-hunter Charlie Cale (she knows when people are lying), who uncovers his plot to cheat a high-roller out of his dough at a private poker match.
