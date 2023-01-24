Tim Allen flashed costar in resurfaced clip amid Pam Anderson accusations

Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor, indeed.

A clip of Tim Allen flashing his costar on the set of “Home Improvement” has resurfaced on the heels of Pamela Anderson’s accusation that he did the same to her.

Anderson, 55, claims in her upcoming memoir “ Love, Pamela ” that she had an alarming encounter on set with star Tim Allen, now 69, in 1991 when she was 23 years old.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath,” she alleged in her book, according to an excerpt obtained by Variety .

“He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably,” she continued.

Allen denied the allegations, saying in a statement: “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

But now a video of the star flashing Patricia Richardson, 71, who played his wife, Jill Taylor, on the show is making the rounds.

In the skit, Tim Allen is dressed in a kilt, and Patricia Richardson said of the kilt, “Hangs long, I just wish it was shorter.” ABC

This particular incident occurred in front of a live studio audience. ABC

Allen then lifts up the kilt — but the camera doesn’t show what his co-star saw underneath.

“People ask me what was under the kilt when he flashed me, he was well dressed under there, I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts,” Richardson told TMZ .

Tim Allen and Pamela Anderson on “Home Improvement” in 1993. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

This particular incident occurred in front of a live studio audience — making the circumstance definitely different than Anderson’s claims, but a flash nonetheless.

Anderson appeared in the first two seasons of “Home Improvement” as the “Tool Time girl” before leaving to do “Baywatch.”