FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elgin Jail Death: 20-Year-Old Man Passes Away Under Suspicious CircumstancesVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinElgin, IL
Young Volunteers of HSS Recognized with the 2023 Service Above Self MLK Youth Leadership AwardShreyas SureshAurora, IL
Gordon Ramsay to open a new restaurant in the former Ted's Montana Grill building in Naperville this springJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
USF Blood Drive on 1/24Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Tesla Owner Receives $12,000 Price Cut For Model Y Ordered In July
One lucky Tesla Model Y owner received a $12,000 price cut despite ordering his Model Y in July 2022. The report comes via Business Insider, which has seen a screenshot of the communication between Tesla and the unnamed individual. The original cost of the Model Y ordered roughly six months...
Solar electric vehicle startup says its car will go 400 miles on a full battery and never needs to be charged
Aptera says its sun-powered vehicle can travel up to 40 miles per day using solar energy alone. It aims to start production in 2023.
Shoplifters have set fire to two Walmarts and a Target in Atlanta to create diversions while they steal
Fire officials tell local media the three fires were set intentionally, but that the incidents do not appear to involve the same suspects.
gmauthority.com
Dismissed GM 5.3L V8 Engine Class Action Lawsuit In Missouri Back On Track
A lawsuit filed against GM that was previously dismissed has been sent back to a district court in Missouri after appeal. The class action lawsuit alleges that several GM trucks and SUVs spanning the 2010 through 2014 model years consume excessive amounts of engine oil as the result of engine defects. The GM models in question include:
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
Top Speed
Hear What Jay Leno Thinks Of The American-Made Rivian R1S Electric SUV
Comedian and former The Tonight Show host Jay Leno loves cars - so much so that a great deal of his wealth is tied up in his eclectic collection of vehicles, and he now hosts Jay Leno's Garage, which is also available as a YouTube channel. In one of Leno's latest episodes, the car-collecting comedian took a cruise in a Rivian R1S, an all-electric SUV that the company is touting as an "electric adventure vehicle" ready to take on all types of terrain "in all weather." Surprisingly, Leno had nothing but praise for the Rivian R1S.
Illegal Car Trend Is Skyrocketing With 16-Month Jail Time
We've seen this trend and wondered if it was legal, it's definitely not. The post Illegal Car Trend Is Skyrocketing With 16-Month Jail Time appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
Akio Toyoda Has Decided It’s Time to Move On
‘Morizo’ himself is stepping down, Tesla will go to new lengths to keep costs down as it cuts prices, and Renault and Nissan each have homework to do if their marriage is going to work. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, January 26, 2023. 1st...
Jalopnik
Driving 100 Miles in an EV Is Now More Expensive Than in an ICE
No longer needing to buy gasoline is one of the most convincing selling points for potential electric vehicle customers. It’s easy to conclude that owning an EV and recharging at home is cheaper than using a car powered by an internal combustion engine. The conclusion is correct if a driver switches powertrains between luxury vehicles, like going from a Porsche Macan to an electric Porsche Taycan.
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
freightwaves.com
Used truck bubbles, alliance breakups and the impact of layoffs – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is talking about a big breakup at sea as Maersk and MSC dissolve the 2M alliance. FreightWaves' Rachel Premack has the latest on what this means for ocean freight. Layoffs have swept through tech, leaving workers on edge that their positions...
CNBC
32-year-old brings in $39,000 a month renting his 2 boats to strangers—and only works 30 minutes a day
JP Mancini II has always been attracted to luxury. He just assumed the barrier of entry was too high. Then, last January, he decided to rent out his $400,000 boat. Upon listing the 37-foot boat, docked in Key West, Florida, on a rental platform called Boatsetter, he booked 11 trips in a month. The next month, that number doubled.
insideevs.com
Tesla Owners Punishing Peers Who Tie Up Superchargers Without Charging
As more people buy EVs, it becomes even clearer that we need more public fast charging infrastructure, and quickly. This is even the case for Tesla owners, who have access to the Supercharger network: the largest, most widespread, and arguably most reliable DC fast charging network to date. Some Tesla owners are now getting revenge on others by making sure they "pay" for using a Supercharger station as a parking spot.
Jalopnik
The EU Approves Funding for Wind-Powered Car Carrier
The European Union is giving a shipping company millions in funding for the development of a car carrier that uses sails to transport cars around the world. Wallenius Wilhelmsen will receive an initial €9 million (or $9.7 million) grant from the Horizon Europe fund to kick off a round of research and development for the Orcelle Wind. According to Automotive Logistics, the ship could set sail as early as 2026 with its first shipment of EVs from Volvo, which is one of the partner companies involved in the project.
Security Camera Captures Drunk Driver Destroying Home Owner Lawn
This could have ended even worse.
electrek.co
Tesla releases new software update with Auto Steering Wheel Heat and Sentry Mode lighting
Tesla has started to release a new software update to its fleet of customer vehicles with two new features: Auto Steering Wheel Heat and Sentry Mode Lighting. The automaker writes in the release notes of the new 2023.2.0.5 software update about the new Auto Steering Wheel Heat feature:. Set your...
Homeowners turn to firewood as heating prices rise
People across the U.S. are continuously seeing high prices on everyday goods and services including heat. As winter is in full effect, NBC’s Gary Grumbach explains why many households are turning to firewood to heat their homes to help offset costs. Jan. 24, 2023.
Washington Examiner
Electric truck charges for entire week, shows dismal 8 miles of range per day
A man left his Rivian R1T electric vehicle charging for an entire week, only to find it hadn’t charged much at all. The electric truck’s owner, who is from Phoenix, Arizona, told electric vehicle commentary site InsideEVs that the EV drew only 32 kWh, adding only 56 miles of range, which is equivalent to around 8 miles per day.
Jalopnik
Packard Auto Plant Is the Largest Abandoned Factory in the World. It's Finally Coming Down
The gigantic Packard Auto Plant has been a 3,500,000-square-foot cancer in the heart of Detroit’s Eastside since the brand shuttered the facility in 1956 — two years before the brand would also disappear. After decades of neglect, the looming ruin is finally coming down. Frequently cited as the...
torquenews.com
Cybertruck Gets Patent for Windshield - It Can Do What No Other Windshield Can
We see some images and an update of the Cybertruck with a patent for the windshield to do things no current windshield can. Tesla's Cybertruck has a patent for the windshield to let it do things that no current windshield technology can do. This includes the ability to bend like no other glass or windshield presently can.
