Knoxville, TN

Josh Heupel lands massive pay raise from Tennessee

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
 2 days ago
Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel at the 2021 Music City Bowl NCAA college football game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Photo Credit: Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Josh Heupel has been financially rewarded by Tennessee in a big way.

The Volunteers announced on Tuesday that they have signed Heupel to a contract extension that runs through January 2029. The extension will pay Heupel $9 million per year, plus incentives.

Heupel just completed his second season as the Vols’ head coach. After going 7-6 in his first season, Heupel took things to a completely new level last season. The Vols began the season 8-0 and beat LSU and Alabama to show how legit they were. Their losses came to eventual national champion Georgia on the road and then to South Carolina.

Tennessee capped off its season with a 31-14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl with backup Joe Milton at quarterback.

Heupel went 28-8 in three seasons at UCF before coming to Knoxville, where he has shown he is the real deal. Tennessee recognized that and wants to ensure the former Heisman Trophy runner-up isn’t going anywhere.

As ESPN’s Chris Low notes, Nick Saban, Kirby Smart and Brian Kelly are the only SEC coaches making more money than Heupel now.

Heupel is now on par with Jimbo Fisher, who is also making $9 million per year.

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day.

