ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mike Clevinger under investigation for alleged domestic violence, child abuse

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fxIwN_0kPnsQUR00

Apr 22, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger (52) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation by Major League Baseball following allegations of domestic violence and child abuse.

Olivia Finestead, the mother of Clevinger’s 10-month-old child, told Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic on Tuesday that she has been in contact with MLB investigators since the summer about multiple alleged incidents.

Finestead, 24, says Clevinger choked her during one altercation last June and then slapped her in a hotel room two weeks later. Clevinger was pitching at the time for the San Diego Padres, who were on a road trip in Los Angeles to play the Dodgers.

Finestead also says Clevinger threw used chewing tobacco on the 10-month child during the alleged hotel incident. She said there have been other instances of physical, verbal and emotional abuse from Clevinger.

Clevinger, 32, signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the White Sox last month. The White Sox said in a statement that they were unaware of the allegations or investigation when they signed the right-hander, which is consistent with what a source told The Athletic.

Finestead first went public about the allegations in a post on her Instagram story Tuesday.

“I hope the @MLB does what they should and puts him in required therapy maybe even a small suspensions (sic) so he can take time out to really think about why he abuses his kids and their mothers,” she wrote.

Clevinger went 7-7 with a 4.33 ERA in 23 appearances (22 starts) with the Padres last season. He missed all of 2021 due to Tommy John surgery. Clevinger spent the first five years of his MLB career with the Cleveland Indians.

The post Mike Clevinger under investigation for alleged domestic violence, child abuse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox release statement on Mike Clevinger

Pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for domestic violence and child abuse allegations for two incidents during his tenure with the San Diego Padres, according to a report from The Athletic. Clevinger agreed to a deal with the Chicago White Sox in November of 2022, and signed Clevinger to a...
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Larry Brown Sports

Matt Barnes captured on video spitting in man’s face at game

Matt Barnes was captured on video spitting in the face of another man during an incident on Sunday. Barnes attended Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The former NBA player got into a heated altercation with his fiancee’s ex-husband on... The post Matt Barnes captured on video spitting in man’s face at game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals how many interested bidders Angels had

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno on Monday announced that he is not selling the team, and it seems clear his decision had nothing to do with a lack of interest. The Angels had as many as five potential bidders, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic. The franchise was expected to sell for more... The post Report reveals how many interested bidders Angels had appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox acquire potential starting shortstop in trade with Royals

The Boston Red Sox are in desperate need of middle infield help, and they made a move on Tuesday to address that. The Red Sox have acquired shortstop Adalberto Mondesi in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, according to multiple reports. Kansas City will get left-handed reliever Josh Taylor in the deal, while the... The post Red Sox acquire potential starting shortstop in trade with Royals appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Troubling MLB Investigation

White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is reportedly under investigation by the MLB after some troubling allegations made by the mother of his child. Per The Athletic, the 32-year-old right-hander is accused of domestic violence involving his 10-month old daughter's mother, as well as child abuse. The ...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Padres worried about signing star player long-term?

The San Diego Padres have made bold moves to bring in star players in recent years, but eventually they will have to find a way to keep them all. That may be an unrealistic proposition. In a new Padres mailbag article, Dennis Lin of The Athletic revealed that team officials have privately expressed skepticism about... The post Padres worried about signing star player long-term? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
OnlyHomers

League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires

Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox surprisingly DFA pitcher from 2018 World Series team

The Boston Red Sox are officially closing the book on an era. Chris Cotillo of MassLive reports Tuesday that the Red Sox have designated veteran reliever Matt Barnes for assignment. Cotillo describes the decision as “shocking” but notes that the team needed to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for newly-signed outfielder Adam... The post Red Sox surprisingly DFA pitcher from 2018 World Series team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Arte Moreno not selling Angels could have 1 significant consequence

Arte Moreno on Monday announced the surprising news that he is not going to sell the Los Angeles Angels. Angels fans who have grown sick of the 76-year-old’s leadership of the team were not happy about the news. The news could also have one significant consequence. SNY’s Andy Martino wrote a column on Wednesday about... The post Arte Moreno not selling Angels could have 1 significant consequence appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
197K+
Followers
24K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy