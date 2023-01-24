Church Street Bridge in Greenville, SC to undergo rehabilitation this summer
There are big changes coming to a landmark bridge in Downtown Greenville. The Church Street bridge (passing over McBee Avenue and East Broad Street) will undergo a rehabilitation starting this summer.
The walking path and parking lots below the bridge will also be closed for construction.
What are the improvements?There are two main goals : Ensuring the bridge is structurally sound and enhancing pedestrian safety measures.
Changes include:
- Bridge deck repairs
- New concrete surface on the road
- New railings and road dividers
- Wider sidewalks
- Upgraded lighting
- New stairs leading to McBee Street
- A paint job
- Drainage system repairs
Why is this necessary?In 2021 , an average of 26,300 vehicles traveled on Church Street from Augusta Street to North Spring Street. By 2039, that number is estimated to hit 38,000+ each day . The age of the bridge — which was built in 1959 — and the increase in traffic are the main drivers for these improvements.
When will this happen?Construction is set to begin this summer and is expected to take 12-18 months . The bridge will remain open to cars — with one lane open in each direction — but it will be closed to pedestrians .
