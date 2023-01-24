ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Church Street Bridge in Greenville, SC to undergo rehabilitation this summer

 2 days ago
Changes are coming to the Church Street bridge. | Rendering by SCDOT

There are big changes coming to a landmark bridge in Downtown Greenville. The Church Street bridge (passing over McBee Avenue and East Broad Street) will undergo a rehabilitation starting this summer.

What are the improvements?

There are two main goals : Ensuring the bridge is structurally sound and enhancing pedestrian safety measures.

It’s more than just a fresh coat of paint. | Renderings via SCDOT


Changes include:
  • Bridge deck repairs
  • New concrete surface on the road
  • New railings and road dividers
  • Wider sidewalks
  • Upgraded lighting
  • New stairs leading to McBee Street
  • A paint job
  • Drainage system repairs
SCDOT says the changes will improve the
poor condition ” of the bridge’s concrete.
The bridge then and now. | Photos via SCDOT

Why is this necessary?

In 2021 , an average of 26,300 vehicles traveled on Church Street from Augusta Street to North Spring Street. By 2039, that number is estimated to hit 38,000+ each day . The age of the bridge — which was built in 1959 — and the increase in traffic are the main drivers for these improvements.
Check the map to see the project area and a route around it. | Map via SCDOT

When will this happen?

Construction is set to begin this summer and is expected to take 12-18 months . The bridge will remain open to cars — with one lane open in each direction — but it will be closed to pedestrians .

The walking path and parking lots below the bridge will also be closed for construction.

Do you have questions or comments?

Submit your questions and feedback
to SCDOT.

