ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 key takeaways from the 95th Oscar nominations, including Top Gun's surprising misses

By Cory Woodroof
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aVdyF_0kPnrd3D00

The 95th Academy Award nominations have made their way to the forefront of the culture conversation as of Tuesday morning.

While some of the awards love was expected (Top Gun: Maverick! Everything Everywhere All at Once!), other beams of approval came with a bit of a surprise (All Quiet on the Western Front! To Leslie?!).

After Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and Girls alum Allison Williams revealed this year’s slate of nominees, it became clear that some films are in perfect positioning for easy awards. Others, however, will remain in the dark as campaigning continues on for the little gold men.

In a post-pandemic Academy landscape, anything is possible, and no race is settled.

Let’s look at 10 key takeaways from this year’s nominations and what they mean for the 95th ceremony and the Oscars as a whole.

The show itself will take place on Sunday, March 12.

1

Everything Everywhere All at Once is the frontrunner for Best Picture but isn't safe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYBPa_0kPnrd3D00
Everything Everywhere All at Once (Courtesy of A24)

After months of speculation and jockeying, the Best Picture race really doesn’t have a locked frontrunner to win right now.

While A24’s powerhouse Everything Everywhere All at Once led with 11 nominations and performed incredibly well across the board, the film still feels a bit vulnerable because of its far-out antics and how that might play to the “meat and potatoes” voters. The film is an atypical frontrunner compared to Best Picture winners of the past. Birdman‘s success in the 2014 awards season is probably the best recent barometer for an out-there film that seized the top prize.

Films like Top Gun: Maverick, The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin and Elvis could all push Everything Everywhere All at Once in the night’s biggest category. Like with CODA last year, films can break late and seize the momentum as the awards calendar has shifted a bit because of COVID. It’s too early to really coronate a film with how the season evolves, even if Everything Everywhere All at Once feels like the film to beat.

2

All Quiet on the Western Front's success speaks volumes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XtAyS_0kPnrd3D00
All Quiet on the Western Front (Courtesy of Netflix/Reiner Bajo)

For a minute there, it seemed like Netflix might miss out on a coveted Best Picture nominee as films like White Noise, Blonde and Bardo failed to capture reception during the fall festival circuit.

It left Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery as the streamer’s best player, but that film only landed an Adapted Screenplay nomination. Enter All Quiet on the Western Front, which stormed out of nowhere and dominated guild honors before tying The Banshees of Inisherin for second in the Oscar nomination tally with nine.

The German-made film landed a coveted Best Picture nomination on top of Best Adapted Screenplay and Best International Feature recognition.

It also scored a bevy of attention in the craft categories, including Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

The World War I film (adapted from the Erich Maria Remarque novel of the same name) saw its source material’s first filmed adaptation win Best Picture way back at the 1929-30 Academy Awards ceremony. The awards lineage is strong for this movie, which now has a legacy of its own.

The film landing so heavily with this year’s Oscars demonstrates three things:

  • The Academy still loves a good-old-fashioned war film.
  • Having more international voters in the Oscar voting branches leads to more international films getting attention.
  • Netflix is popping bottles that it didn’t goose egg in the Best Picture race after another rigorous campaigning season.

3

Best Actor is the most wide-open acting category

Elvis (Courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures)

Good luck trying to feel confident in saying who will win Best Actor this year.

While Bill Nighy (Living) and Paul Mescal (Aftersun) will just be happy to show up to the March ceremony, Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Brendan Fraser (The Whale) will make this the most intense Best Actor category in ages.

While Butler and Farrell won Golden Globes (immaterial in the grand scheme of things) and Fraser won the Critics’ Choice (ditto), all three represent popular narratives that drive people to wins.

Butler is the newcomer who delivered the real-life portrayal that Oscar voters go gaga for. Farrell is the respected veteran who may be “due” for a win. Fraser is the beloved nostalgia figure who is riding high on a comeback. Watching how the Screen Actors Guild category unfolds here will be key.

4

Top Gun: Maverick gets mixed results

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5SU4_0kPnrd3D00
(Paramount Pictures via AP)

With six nominations, Top Gun: Maverick‘s improbable Oscar run showed where it might be vulnerable in taking home a Best Picture award.

While snagging an Adapted Screenplay nomination was an unexpected boost, the film missed in Best Actor, Best Director and, more surprisingly, Best Cinematography. The film’s rapturous reception and immaculate box office haul helped propel it into the awards conversation, which would’ve seen bizarre to say a year ago.

Now, everyone involved with the film has to hope that voters would just want to reward it for what it meant for movie theaters and the industry as a whole.

While some have speculated it could be the secret frontrunner, Top Gun: Maverick may have to pull off some more high-flying heroics to take home the night’s top prize.

5

Where did Andrea Riseborough come from?

Unless you’re an Oscar nerd and began to see the scuttlebutt starting to bubble in the awards conversation, Andrea Riseborough’s nomination in Best Actress for To Leslie probably came as a shock.

A dedicated, passionate actor who has been working for some time, Riseborough probably has plenty of admirers among her peers. However, word started to circulate that people in the acting community were mounting a last-minute effort to secure Riseborough for the little-seen indie drama.

It seems like that campaign worked out quite nicely. Riseborough herself was shocked to see her name pop up on Tuesday morning.

While To Leslie is a very solid drama and Riseborough just stellar in the film, that word-of-mouth effort likely knocked out The Woman King‘s Viola Davis and Till‘s Danielle Deadwyler.

6

Marvel could be headed to its first acting Oscar win

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kkcmi_0kPnrd3D00
(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

After more than a decade of box office dominance and zeitgeist upheaval, the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t really gotten much love at the Academy Awards.

Even 2018’s Black Panther couldn’t secure an acting nomination among its Oscar successes. However, the film’s sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever looks to have the frontrunner in Best Supporting Actress.

Angela Bassett’s return to Wakanda as Queen Ramonda has earned the veteran actor some of the best reviews of her career. It is the performance in the film that most heavily shoulders the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. Honoring Bassett could be the way the industry pays homage to those involved with the sequel for even being able to make it in the first place.

Bassett’s impressive career has never landed her much awards love, but that could change in a big way come March. It’d be a big win for Kevin Feige and the folks at Marvel, too.

7

Don't count out The Fabelmans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00CK3w_0kPnrd3D00
(Courtesy of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Steven Spielberg had to be smiling with how his semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans performed on Oscar morning.

The film secured key love across the board with seven nominations, including ones in Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design and Best Original Score.

While The Fabelmans didn’t light it up at the box office, it will find a much bigger audience now that it’s been minted by the Academy. Spielberg’s name alone will get more butts in seats as it most likely refocuses its exhibition strategy on the Oscar love. The film is also available at home on demand.

The family dramedy hearkens back to the Oscar films of old, the character-driven auteur vehicles that make people nostalgic for the past. Between that and Spielberg’s power, the film could hold steady after being crowned a frontrunner a bit too early after its Toronto Film Festival debut.

8

Bigger movies, higher ratings?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lth2X_0kPnrd3D00
(Disney/20th Century Studios)

The Oscar ratings will undoubtedly be a topic of conversation around the show itself. It’s still one of the most-watched television events in any year, but the overall numbers have dwindled as the years have gone on.

However, with films like Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Batman earning multiple nominations a piece, the Academy will have to hope audiences want to tune in to see how those box office giants perform.

Maybe Jimmy Kimmel hosting will bring in more viewers, too? It remains to be seen just how big a boost this year’s Oscars will get, but it feels like it’ll be a more-watched ceremony than last year’s roughly 15 million viewers.

Getting back into the 20 million range would give the Academy a sigh of relief (and more incentive to nominate bigger movies).

9

RRR could have a major Oscar moment

While India’s smash-hit action epic RRR took the American film world by storm, it only registered one Oscar nomination in Best Original Song for the show-stopping “Naatu Naatu.”

Some wondered if the film’s fan base in Hollywood could get it in Best Picture and Best Director for S.S. Rajamouli, but the song has become the rallying cry for the film’s unexpected American success. India chose a different film for its Best International Feature submission, heightening the hope it’d get in elsewhere. However, it’s maybe the frontrunner in Best Original Song at the moment.

However, if the show features a performance of “Naatu Naatu,” it could incorporate Indian megastars N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan to recreate the electric song-and-dance number for a global moment at the Oscars. With RRR at the ready on Netflix, that could be the film’s way of reaching a far bigger audience.

10

Stray Observations

  • Songwriter Diane Warren landed her 14th Best Original Song nomination on Tuesday, a category she has somehow never won outright since her first notice there in 1987. She just got an Honorary Oscar for her impressive career, but could “Applause” from the film Tell It Like a Woman do the trick in the category that has alluded her for so long?
  • After no love in the acting race, Women Talking held on just long enough to secure Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay recognition. Look for the Academy to feel more incentive to reward Sarah Polley for her powerful drama after no women were nominated in Best Director (sigh).
  • Triangle of Sadness earning love in Best Picture and Best Director shows how the overall industry has coronated Ruben Östlund as one of the new auteurs.
  • Nope registering zero nominations continues to show how Jordan Peele refuses to be boxed in after winning Best Original Screenplay for Get Out a half-decade ago. Not recognizing Nope for anything will look silly down the road. C’est la vie.
  • She Said looks to be this year’s biggest awards player that went home with no nominations. Spots in Best Supporting Actress for Carey Mulligan and in Best Adapted Screenplay felt possible, but just weren’t meant to be. The film’s tepid box office could be to blame.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Some critically acclaimed films by and about Black people don’t make the Oscars list in a major letdown

While the Golden Globes brought several notable nominations and wins for Black performers in television and film, this year’s Oscar nominations look very different. The few movies by and about Black people that may have been considered Oscar bait this awards season — including a film about the aftermath of Emmett Till’s lynching in 1955, and “The Woman King” — did not make it to the list of nominations announced Tuesday.
GoldDerby

Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography

Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds.  SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
Detroit News

'Top Gun' in, Tom Cruise out? Our Oscar predictions in top categories

Oscar nominations are out Tuesday morning, and a handful of very popular crowd pleasers figure to be in the mix. "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water," which have combined for roughly $3.4 billion at the global box office, will likely snag nominations in the Best Picture field. That's in addition to fan favorites such as "Elvis" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which should help make for the widest reaching slate of Best Picture nominees in years.
MICHIGAN STATE
EW.com

2023 Oscar nominations announced: See the full list

Months of film festivals, red carpets, and predictions have all led to the moment the Academy unveiled the nominations for the 2023 Oscars on Tuesday morning. Announced by actors Allison Williams (M3GAN) and Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), ABC's televised rollout turned high-profile contenders into Oscar nominees, following a contentious race that included everything from prestige gems (Everything Everywhere All at Once, TÁR, The Fabelmans) and major blockbusters (Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water) to late-breaking international dramas like All Quiet on the Western Front.
TheWrap

Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)

Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
CBS News

Oscars predictions: Which films and actors will take top spots when the 2023 Academy Award nominations are announced?

Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be unveiled Tuesday, beginning the countdown to Hollywood's most talked-about night of the year. The anticipated list of nominees will come on the heels of two high-profile award shows, the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics Choice Awards, and closely follow a spectrum of nominations recently announced by the Screen Actors Guild, Producers Guild, Directors Guild and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts — all of which, with particular attention to the artist guilds, are known to provide reasonable hints about the subsequent Oscar nods.
Deadline

Anna Faris Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran comedic actress Anna Faris (Mom) has returned to CAA for representation, having previously inked there at a couple of points over the last decade-plus. Faris starred alongside Allison Janney in seven seasons of the Emmy-winning CBS sitcom Mom, between 2013 and 2020. That acclaimed series had her playing Christy, a newly sober single mom trying to pull her life together in Napa Valley, while dealing with the antics of her wayward mother, Bonnie (Janney). Faris broke out in the early 2000s with her lead role in the Scary Movie franchise developed by the Wayans brothers, and is also known for...
Decider.com

I’m IRRRATE Over ‘RRR’s Oscar Snubs

Oscar nominations are always — always — a mixed bag. For every happy surprise, like Everything Everywhere All At Once‘s Stephanie Hsu and Aftersun‘s Paul Mescal earning first time nods, there are countless snubs. This year, the Academy ignored the talents of Viola Davis and the rest of her Women King team, the incendiary work of Danielle Deadwyler, and superstar Tom Cruise in the Best Actor category. But the film I’m most irate for this Oscar season is the Tollywood sensation RRR. Sure, the S. S. Rajamouli film eked out a well-deserved nomination for the Golden Globe-winning “Naatu Naatu,” but an Original...
CNN

5 takeaways from this year's Oscar nominations

The 95th annual Oscar nominations reflect the breadth of the industry, from giant, audience-pleasing blockbusters like "Avatar: The Way of Water" to key nods to films heralded by critics groups, including "The Fabelmans" and "The Banshees of Inisherin."
Collider

Oscar Nominations 2023: Actor in a Supporting Role

The nominations for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, with Best Picture favourites Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin well-represented. For the former, Ke Huy Quan caps...
ARIZONA STATE
Consequence

Oscar Nominations 2023: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises, From Nope to Tom Cruise to RRR

The reason to tune in every Oscar nominations morning isn’t to enjoy the presenters fumbling their way through a long list of names (though a highlight of Tuesday’s announcement was the delightful Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams getting the giggles over Animated Short Film nominee My Year of Dicks). No, the reason to get excited is to see what kind of curveballs the Academy Awards have thrown into this year’s awards season, from overlooking great dramatic achievements to recognizing artists who we thought might have gone ignored.
POPSUGAR

Paul Mescal Is the Biggest Oscars Surprise as He Snags a Best Actor Nom For "Aftersun"

The 2023 Oscar nominations included a pretty major surprise: Paul Mescal is a best actor nominee! The Irish actor got the nod for his incredible work in "Aftersun," released by A24 in 2022. He's the only nomination for the film, in which Mescal stars as a former teen dad who's struggling to connect with his preteen daughter and himself, told through the eyes of that daughter (played by Frankie Corio as a child and Celia Rowlson-Hall). It's based on the experiences of the film's writer and director Charlotte Wells, who made her directorial debut with the film.
toofab.com

2023 Oscar Nominations and Snubs -- The Full List

Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's event, held in March. On Tuesday morning, "Sound of Metal" star Riz Ahmed and "M3GAN" star Allison Williams were tapped to announce the nominations for the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Angela Bassett made history, becoming the first actor from a Marvel movie to be...
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Nominations Analysis: The Biggest Winner of All Is — Wait for It — the Academy

On Tuesday morning, seven years after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences last announced its Oscar nominations in front of press and publicists (that announcement turned out to be the second consecutive one without any Black acting nominees, aka #OscarsSoWhite), the in-person gathering returned to the Samuel Goldwyn Theater. And this time, Academy insiders, less than a year removed from “The Slap” Oscars telecast and its near record-low ratings, must have been very happy that they had an audience for an announcement that yielded some promising news for the organization and its 95th Oscars ceremony. The nominations have set...
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Scores Six Oscar Nominations, But Tom Cruise Gets Snubbed

Since landing in theaters last summer, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick has earned mass critical acclaim. More recently, the action flic has seen nominations at the prestigious Golden Globes and was voted Best Picture by the National Board of Review. On Tuesday morning, Top Gun: Maverick earned further accolades, scoring six different Oscar nominations ahead of the 2023 awards show. However, Tom Cruise, who essentially spearheaded the entire project and gave it the green light, was completely snubbed.
KXAN

A nod at 90, a 42-year gap and more Oscar nomination numbers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A descending look at the numbers behind Tuesday’s nominations for the 95th Academy Awards. 90: Age of John Williams, nominated for best original score for “The Fabelmans.”. The composer’s latest nomination makes him the oldest person ever to be nominated for a competitive...
Black Enterprise

But Black Don’t Crack! Nia Long Says She Didn’t Get ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Role Because She Looked Too Old

Actress Nia Long is putting the rumor to rest that she turned down a Charlie’s Angels role for another project, the comedy Big Mama’s House. The original film, released in 2000, based on the hit TV series, follows three women trying to recover a stolen voice recognition software with their various skills. Charlie’s Angels starred Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

209K+
Followers
260K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy