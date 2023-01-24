ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Martinsville, January 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The George Washington High School basketball team will have a game with Martinsville High School on January 25, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MARTINSVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

How young is too young to babysit in North Carolina?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Did you know that about 20 states have set a minimum age for a young person to babysit outside his or her residence? Would you be surprised to know that only one state where there is a minimum age sets that limit younger than is suggested in North Carolina? And would […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907.  Over the years, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

US 421 crash shuts down highway in Kernersville

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — US 421 North closed due to a crash in Kernersville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 227, near Exit 227 for NC 74/Winston-Salem Northern Beltway and Upper Angel Lake. The closure began at 11:16 a.m. and is expected to last for an […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WSLS

American Pickers coming to Virginia in March

Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WBTM

One Injured in Henry County Shooting

One man was injured during a shooting in Henry County last night. According to WSLS, David Goodwin was shot by Dustin Hilton at around 8 pm in the 1400 block of J.S. Holland Road in Ridgeway after an argument. Hilton has been arrested and charges are pending. Goodwin was airlifted...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Patrick County hospital runs into delays as it attempts to reopen; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Democrats seek constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Bill seeks extension on requirement that farmers fence cattle from streams. — Virginia Mercury. Grayson County supervisors approve resolution opposing proposed move...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Greensboro restaurant among top 100 places to eat in America

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A favorite local spot in Greensboro has just gained some major national recognition. Freeman’s Grub & Pub, located in the heart of Greensboro on 1820 Spring Garden Street, is ranked number 75 on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the US. Coming with a 4.5-star rating, Freeman’s […]
GREENSBORO, NC
thecarrollnews.com

Hillsville man airlifted, Galax man charged in wreck

A Galax man has been charged with reckless driving after a two-vehicle accident Friday in Woodlawn resulted in a Hillsville man being airlifted from the scene. According to Virginia State Police Trooper J.D. Delp, the accident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. on Friday morning, January 20. Delp said the accident occurred on U.S. 58 Eastbound about 500 feet east of Route 1120 (Canary Lane) near Miller’s Market. Delp said a school bus had stopped and a 2014 Nissan Versa Note driven by Clifford Lonnie Wild, 57, of Hillsville was stopped for a bus when a 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Robert Tyler Ashley, 21, of Galax struck Wild’s vehicle in the rear.
HILLSVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Fatal crash on I-85 Northbound, Greensboro Urban Loop shut down highway after truck’s back wheels came off, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 85 North on the Greensboro Urban Loop was shut down due to a fatal crash Thursday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash happened at Mile Marker 126 near Exit 126 for US 421 around 11 a.m., and emergency services workers did confirm one person, later identified as Leon […]
GREENSBORO, NC
altavistajournal.com

Fire department responds to strange incident at school parking lot

Last Wednesday afternoon, The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to an unusual incident in the Tomahawk Elementary School parking lot. One car, a black SUV, drove on top of another with its front tires resting on the side and windshield of a silver sedan. The department reported that Rescue 12...
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
718K+
Followers
91K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy