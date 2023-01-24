Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Roadhouse Headed to Danville
Brandon Goes Live at the Vault for Restaurant Week. Pet Talk: Does Your Dog Seem Scared of Everything?
Martinsville, January 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice
How young is too young to babysit in North Carolina?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Did you know that about 20 states have set a minimum age for a young person to babysit outside his or her residence? Would you be surprised to know that only one state where there is a minimum age sets that limit younger than is suggested in North Carolina? And would […]
How bad are crime and homicide rates in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point? Here are the numbers.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The mayors of the three largest cities in the Piedmont Triad gathered to voice their shared concern about a surge in gun violence that has marked the beginning of the year – 12 deaths since Jan. 1 – but also to tout that overall crime is trending down. Data evaluations indeed […]
Boom Supersonic kicks off Overture SuperFactory construction in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Boom Supersonic kicked off construction of its Overture SuperFactory Thursday in Greensboro. The Overture SuperFactory is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that will be located at the Piedmont Triad International Airport. This site will house the final assembly line, as well as fast facility, and customer delivery...
Gifted freshman cousins Harrison and Neal could start a new dynasty at Reidsville
Reidsville, N.C. — Reidsville High School has seen a plethora of gifted athletes come through its doors, but the star power the Rams gained in 2022 is something completely unique. Freshman cousins Dionte Neal and Kendre' Harrison have set the NCHSAA 2A classification ablaze both on the football field and on the basketball court.
A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907. Over the years, […]
US 421 crash shuts down highway in Kernersville
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — US 421 North closed due to a crash in Kernersville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 227, near Exit 227 for NC 74/Winston-Salem Northern Beltway and Upper Angel Lake. The closure began at 11:16 a.m. and is expected to last for an […]
WSLS
Wednesday’s rain, spotty wintry mix to be replaced by strong wind gusts
ROANOKE, Va. – For many, it’s been a pretty snowless winter. And for many, that’s about to continue Wednesday. A few select spots north of I-64 could see some snow and sleet up until about midday. Patchy freezing rain will be possible in some of the higher...
WSLS
American Pickers coming to Virginia in March
Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
WBTM
One Injured in Henry County Shooting
One man was injured during a shooting in Henry County last night. According to WSLS, David Goodwin was shot by Dustin Hilton at around 8 pm in the 1400 block of J.S. Holland Road in Ridgeway after an argument. Hilton has been arrested and charges are pending. Goodwin was airlifted...
cardinalnews.org
Patrick County hospital runs into delays as it attempts to reopen; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Democrats seek constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Bill seeks extension on requirement that farmers fence cattle from streams. — Virginia Mercury. Grayson County supervisors approve resolution opposing proposed move...
Greensboro restaurant among top 100 places to eat in America
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A favorite local spot in Greensboro has just gained some major national recognition. Freeman’s Grub & Pub, located in the heart of Greensboro on 1820 Spring Garden Street, is ranked number 75 on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the US. Coming with a 4.5-star rating, Freeman’s […]
thecarrollnews.com
Hillsville man airlifted, Galax man charged in wreck
A Galax man has been charged with reckless driving after a two-vehicle accident Friday in Woodlawn resulted in a Hillsville man being airlifted from the scene. According to Virginia State Police Trooper J.D. Delp, the accident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. on Friday morning, January 20. Delp said the accident occurred on U.S. 58 Eastbound about 500 feet east of Route 1120 (Canary Lane) near Miller’s Market. Delp said a school bus had stopped and a 2014 Nissan Versa Note driven by Clifford Lonnie Wild, 57, of Hillsville was stopped for a bus when a 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Robert Tyler Ashley, 21, of Galax struck Wild’s vehicle in the rear.
Fatal crash on I-85 Northbound, Greensboro Urban Loop shut down highway after truck’s back wheels came off, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 85 North on the Greensboro Urban Loop was shut down due to a fatal crash Thursday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash happened at Mile Marker 126 near Exit 126 for US 421 around 11 a.m., and emergency services workers did confirm one person, later identified as Leon […]
altavistajournal.com
Fire department responds to strange incident at school parking lot
Last Wednesday afternoon, The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to an unusual incident in the Tomahawk Elementary School parking lot. One car, a black SUV, drove on top of another with its front tires resting on the side and windshield of a silver sedan. The department reported that Rescue 12...
1 dead, multiple injured after Caswell County shooting, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting in Caswell County on Tuesday. Caswell County deputies say that a total of three people were injured, one of them was found dead on the scene. Only one of the injured people needed to go to the hospital. A suspect is in custody. […]
1 dead, 2 injured on Hughes Mill Road in Caswell Co.; man in custody
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in custody after shooting and killing a person while injuring two others in Caswell County Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say they are still searching for a second suspect. Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a home...
Winston-Salem man arrested in Kernersville after pursuit with officers, crash, K-9 search
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Monday after a pursuit with officers and crash near I-40, according to a Kernersville Police Department news release. Around 9:20 a.m., the Kernersville officers stopped a vehicle at Justice Street near East Bodenhamer Street. The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was […]
