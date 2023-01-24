ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
OnlyHomers

Another MLB Legend Dies

Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts

The Houston Astros announced the next General Manager for the club on Thursday. Houston revealed that they hired longtime executive Dana Brown to be its next GM. “Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown!” the team’s Twitter account tweeted Thursday afternoon. Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/IxCZ58AACU — Houston Astros (@astros) January 26, 2023 They then Read more... The post Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Former NFL GM Calls For Head Coach To Be Fired

During an appearance on ESPN's Get Up this Tuesday, former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum offered a strong take on Mike McCarthy's future with the Cowboys  Tannenbaum believes the Cowboys should move on from McCarthy. He thinks the team is undisciplined and careless with the football ...
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update

When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton.  These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services.  Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecomeback.com

NASCAR test reveals big potential problem with cars

Christopher Bell raised a hot topic in NASCAR Wednesday. NASCAR is considering using mufflers on its cars for races in big cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles. Six race teams tested the mufflers, along with some other minor modifications, at Phoenix Raceway Wednesday. Bell, who finished third in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Names to replace Chip Caray in Braves broadcasting booth are beginning to surface

You have to think a job like this is appealing to a lot of guys, especially with the national audience that comes with the Braves. I’m not sure how serious Bally’s “financial woes” are, but it would likely be difficult to promote somebody from within to do play-by-play. The gig seems like something Jeff Francoeur really doesn’t want to do half of the time, and Brian Jordan probably isn’t right for the job either. We’ll see what the Braves decide, but I’d be willing to wager they make a decision quickly.
CBS Boston

Former Sox manager Terry Francona's scooter stolen in Cleveland

By Tom Withers, AP Sports WriterGuardians manager Terry Francona's beloved ride has been stolen.The scooter that Francona rides from his downtown Cleveland apartment to Progressive Field on game days was swiped over the weekend. Francona's scooter was parked outside his residence.A team spokesman said police were notified of the theft, which happened late Friday night or early Saturday.The 63-year-old Francona, who spends the offseason in Arizona, was in Cleveland over the weekend for Guards Fest, the team's annual winter fan festival. He noticed his scooter was missing before attending Saturday's event.Francona has used a scooter for his short commute to...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season.  The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
LOUISIANA STATE
NBC Sports

Mike Clevinger investigated by MLB for domestic violence

NEW YORK — Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is being investigated by Major League Baseball following an allegation of domestic violence. Olivia Finestead publicly revealed the allegations in an Instagram post. Clevinger, a 32-year-old right-hander and a six-year major league veteran, agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract as a free agent that was announced on Dec. 4.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
718K+
Followers
91K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy