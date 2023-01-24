Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Republicans still want visitor logs for Biden's home in DelawareVictorWilmington, DE
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Related
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major Trade
The Boston Red Sox have been busy this offseason acquiring players like Masataka Yoshida, Corey Kluber, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Chris Martin. The team also extended Rafael Devers to a long-term extension.
Who is the only woman ever inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame?
Effa Manley was a trailblazing baseball executive for the Negro League’s Newark Eagles. Manley, a civil rights activist, is the only woman inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. After high school, Manley moved from Philadelphia to New York. While working on social issues, her off time would be...
Looking ahead at Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024
The Baseball Hall of Fame announcement Tuesday was a celebration of third base, and it could be more of the
Nelson Cruz: "I want to win and this was an easy choice."
The Padres introduced DH Nelson Cruz on Tuesday. Cruz discussed his reasoning for signing with the Padres, what his role could look like in 2023, and how his vision is after having surgery.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Red Sox Reportedly Add Left-Handed Hurler After Tuesday's Big Trade
The Boston Red Sox reportedly signed a southpaw to a minor-league deal just hours after trading Josh Taylor to the Kansas City Royals.
Breaking: Packers Make Significant Aaron Rodgers Trade Decision
Following the Green Bay Packers' elimination from postseason contention, Aaron Rodgers made it clear he intended to play in 2023. What was less clear was which team he'd play for. Yesterday, fans learned from Ian Rapoport that a trade involving Rodgers was looking plausible. ESPN's Adam ...
BT rips Hall of Fame after Scott Rolen's induction: 'It's a joke'
Brandon Tierney can’t believe Scott Rolen is in the Baseball Hall of Fame, while the likes of Pete Rose, Don Mattingly, and Thurman Munson are not.
Another MLB Legend Dies
Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts
The Houston Astros announced the next General Manager for the club on Thursday. Houston revealed that they hired longtime executive Dana Brown to be its next GM. “Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown!” the team’s Twitter account tweeted Thursday afternoon. Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/IxCZ58AACU — Houston Astros (@astros) January 26, 2023 They then Read more... The post Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Former NFL GM Calls For Head Coach To Be Fired
During an appearance on ESPN's Get Up this Tuesday, former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum offered a strong take on Mike McCarthy's future with the Cowboys Tannenbaum believes the Cowboys should move on from McCarthy. He thinks the team is undisciplined and careless with the football ...
NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update
When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton. These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services. Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
thecomeback.com
NASCAR test reveals big potential problem with cars
Christopher Bell raised a hot topic in NASCAR Wednesday. NASCAR is considering using mufflers on its cars for races in big cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles. Six race teams tested the mufflers, along with some other minor modifications, at Phoenix Raceway Wednesday. Bell, who finished third in the...
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Signs Lucrative Contract Extension With Rays
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Jeffrey Springs reportedly signed a lucrative extension with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Yardbarker
Names to replace Chip Caray in Braves broadcasting booth are beginning to surface
You have to think a job like this is appealing to a lot of guys, especially with the national audience that comes with the Braves. I’m not sure how serious Bally’s “financial woes” are, but it would likely be difficult to promote somebody from within to do play-by-play. The gig seems like something Jeff Francoeur really doesn’t want to do half of the time, and Brian Jordan probably isn’t right for the job either. We’ll see what the Braves decide, but I’d be willing to wager they make a decision quickly.
Former Sox manager Terry Francona's scooter stolen in Cleveland
By Tom Withers, AP Sports WriterGuardians manager Terry Francona's beloved ride has been stolen.The scooter that Francona rides from his downtown Cleveland apartment to Progressive Field on game days was swiped over the weekend. Francona's scooter was parked outside his residence.A team spokesman said police were notified of the theft, which happened late Friday night or early Saturday.The 63-year-old Francona, who spends the offseason in Arizona, was in Cleveland over the weekend for Guards Fest, the team's annual winter fan festival. He noticed his scooter was missing before attending Saturday's event.Francona has used a scooter for his short commute to...
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
NBC Sports
Mike Clevinger investigated by MLB for domestic violence
NEW YORK — Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is being investigated by Major League Baseball following an allegation of domestic violence. Olivia Finestead publicly revealed the allegations in an Instagram post. Clevinger, a 32-year-old right-hander and a six-year major league veteran, agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract as a free agent that was announced on Dec. 4.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
718K+
Followers
91K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0