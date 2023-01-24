ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

news3lv.com

High water users beware: New fine for using too much water

Las Vegas (KSNV) — About one of every 10 valley residents may be opening a higher water bill this month. The Las Vegas Valley Water District has begun fining users for using too much water. The usage limits depend on the season; it is currently 14,000 gallons per single-family...
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Why Is Lake Mead Drying Up? Here Are the Top 3 Reasons

Lake Mead’s dramatically decreased water level has brought concerns about climate change, water consumption, and drought conditions in the Southwest. However, the water shortage has also revealed startling discoveries. Lake Mead’s story is one that exhibits the importance of discovery and of conservation. Find out why Lake Mead is drying up and what discoveries have been made within and around the lake’s remaining waters.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Elderly Vegas couple found dead in Death Valley

DEATH VALLEY, California (KOLO) - An elderly couple from Las Vegas were found dead in Death Valley earlier this month on Jan. 13, law enforcement officials say. 73-year-old Paul Fischer called the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office to report that he had just killed his wife, 72-year-old Mary Fischer. He...
LAS VEGAS, NV
sierrawave.net

Dennis Mattinson, Weather 01-23-2023

Wind was the name of the game yesterday and it’s still blustery today. As that dry back door front pushes thru, winds should subside later today, as it drops down around the AZ/MX border. Along with this, cold temps through the area, with lows struggling to reach the low / mid 20s in the Owens Valley. Very cold wind chill temps are expected tonight in both Inyo and Mono Counties. Updates on Tuesday, for the rest of the week.
nevadabusiness.com

Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Welcomes Information Technology Lead

Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) is proud to announce the arrival of innovative IT expert Adam Lopez as vice president of information technology. Adam brings extensive hospitality industry experience to his mission-critical role at Goodwill. As a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience in the field of information technology, Adam has held a variety of leadership positions within the industry, including his most recent role as an information technology consultant for Hard Rock International, where he assisted in the launch of Hard Rock’s new loyalty experience bringing together data and technology across 240 venues in 69 countries.
NEVADA STATE
businesspress.vegas

ON THE MOVE: Governor announces appointments

• Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has appointed Alan Jenne as director for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. The appointment comes after Tony Wasley, NDOW director of almost 10 years, retired in December ending a 25-year tenure with the agency. “I’m pleased to announce Alan Jenne as the new director of...
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Watch: UNLV Dance Team Wins National Title

Wow! Congratulations to the UNLV Dance Team for winning two titles at the College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship against some very tough competition, and many bigger schools. According to an article written by Kay McCabe on KTNV.com, the UNLV Rebel Girls and Company won a national championship back...
PARADISE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Amerigas not leaving, but some customers still wait in the cold

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Last week we reported there were customers of the propane company Amerigas left without fuel, without warning, in the bitter cold and answers were few, including whether the company was still making deliveries in our area. Our phone has been ringing ever since. Let’s take that first...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
pvtimes.com

Lombardo raises nearly $2M after winning election

Out of $3.7 million Gov. Joe Lombardo raised in the last fundraising quarter between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, almost $2 million was donated after he won the general election in November. Much of those donations came from companies that had never donated to his campaign before, hoping to curry...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Democrats respond to Lombardo’s State of the State address

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada state Democrats are responding to new Governor Joe Lombardo’s State of the State address. In prepared remarks, Speaker-elect Steve Yeager said:. “Good evening, my fellow Nevadans. My name is Steve Yeager and I am the Speaker-elect for the Nevada State Assembly and the...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

450,000 Nevadans will see a reduction in ‘SNAP’ benefits

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s ‘SNAP’, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, helps low-income Nevadans buy food. During the pandemic, the program gave recipients a second monthly payment. Now, three years later, those additional payments will end. Many recipients, like Thomas Brown, will take a big cut. His...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

3 taken to hospital after crash in central Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were taken to University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are still investigating the cause of the crash, which happened around 1:15 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Nevadans will no longer go to jail for minor traffic offenses

The longtime practice of arresting and jailing drivers who cannot afford to pay fines for minor traffic violations has come to an end in Nevada. The new state law which decriminalizes minor traffic violations went into effect on Jan. 1, making them civil infractions and ending the widespread practice of issuing warrants when an individual fails to pay their tickets.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Lombardo calls for gas tax holiday, raises for state employees, and lots of saving for a rainy day

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first state of the state speech, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo on Monday made the case that Nevada “has more money than we can responsibly spend” and suggested that for every $1 in new general fund spending the state should squirrel away $1 into various savings accounts. Lombardo is inheriting a healthy revenue forecast […] The post Lombardo calls for gas tax holiday, raises for state employees, and lots of saving for a rainy day appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE

