Wind was the name of the game yesterday and it’s still blustery today. As that dry back door front pushes thru, winds should subside later today, as it drops down around the AZ/MX border. Along with this, cold temps through the area, with lows struggling to reach the low / mid 20s in the Owens Valley. Very cold wind chill temps are expected tonight in both Inyo and Mono Counties. Updates on Tuesday, for the rest of the week.

3 DAYS AGO