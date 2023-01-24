ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mibiz.com

Chicago-based CDFI expands reach into West Michigan to support nonprofits

A Chicago organization that provides capital and other support to nonprofits looks to build momentum and reach across the west side of the state after opening an office in Grand Rapids last spring. IFF, a federally-designated community development financial institution (CDFI) that operates in 10 Midwest states, has been steadily...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

Michigan Capital Network nets $37.5M toward new VC fund

GRAND RAPIDS — Michigan Capital Network netted $37.5 million to date in its drive to raise $50 million for a fourth venture capital fund, a goal that has doubled since fundraising began in early 2022. The amount raised so far for Michigan Capital Network Venture Fund IV L.P. came...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

Consulting, engineering firm Disher acquires leader development organization

ZEELAND — West Michigan engineering, consulting and product development firm Disher Corp. has acquired leader-development organization Leading by Design LLC in what company executives call an “ideal fit.”. The Zeeland-based Disher specializes in talent recruitment, consulting, engineering and manufacturing technology, including helping manufacturers adopt automation into their operations.
ZEELAND, MI
mibiz.com

West Michigan startup selected for Gordon Food Service-backed accelerator program

A new venture from West Michigan serial entrepreneur Garrick Pohl has been selected to join a Chicago-based accelerator program launched by Wyoming-based Gordon Food Service and its innovation and investment arm Relish Works. Pohl’s FreshPost LLC is among the five early stage startups selected from more than 500 global applicants...
WYOMING, MI
Fox17

City of Grand Rapids to replace 2,000+ lead service lines this year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids announced plans to replace more than 2,000 lead service lines this year. A representative of the city tells FOX 17 work began to replace lead pipes in 2017 at no expense to residents and businesses, with 3,100 service lines replaced since then. Roughly 23,000 lines remain.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

LG gets extension on Holland battery plant expansion as plans with GM stall

LG Energy Solution is getting an extension on formally entering into an agreement with Michigan's quasi-governmental economic engine to quintuple the size of its Holland electric-vehicle battery plant just days after it first was reported that the company won't be building a fourth battery plant with General Motors Co. The...
HOLLAND, MI
Cloud 9 Magazine

Southern Airways Announces Muskegon, MI Route Added

Southern Airways began service from Muskegon County Airport on October 1, 2022, with 5 daily departures to Chicago-O’Hare International Airport. Southern replaces SkyWest, who in March of this year issued notice to Muskegon that they intended to terminate service. Southern’s service between Muskegon, MI and Chicago,IL will be flown on the Cessna Grand Caravan, the […] The post Southern Airways Announces Muskegon, MI Route Added appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
MUSKEGON, MI
freightwaves.com

Michigan trucking company auctioning equipment after 50 years

An online auction is slated for Tuesday to sell the assets of family-owned Art Mulder & Sons Trucking (AMST) of Holland, Michigan. The move comes two months after the refrigerated less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier ceased operations in late November after more than 50 years. Orbitbid, which is owned by Michigan-based Miedema...
HOLLAND, MI
100.5 The River

SPOTTED: Yeti In Grand Rapids’ East Paris Nature Park

A Yeti is loose in Grand Rapids. Everybody scream!. No...not the weird bottle. "The term Yeti comes from the Nepali dictionary and means 'abominable snowman'. It is also called Meh-Teh in Tibetan folklore. According to urban legends, Yeti is a two-legged white, shaggy ape-like animal and is described to be 10-20 feet tall. The footsteps found by the Army had measured 32x15 inches, clearly suggesting that they did not belong to a human."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

Hilarious Google Reviews Left For Kalamazoo Area Police Departments

There are some funny people in this city who apparently love leaving Google reviews for local police departments and jailhouses. Now, obviously, a Google review isn't gonna make or break a police department so I'm not even sure why the option to review it is even there. The only reason I could come up with for this is for us to look at and laugh as we read through some of the silliness left on these particular locations.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo Country Club plans for massive expansion, but residents have concerns

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Country Club is moving forward with plans to build a new main facility and golf course, though some citizens have complaints about the project. The current plans show a new 11-hole golf course and a two-story country clubhouse that includes amenities like a bowling alley, multiple dining rooms and lounges, locker rooms, a tennis facility, swimming pools, a two-story parking deck and more.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Developer puts plans on hold for new Portage apartment complex

PORTAGE, MI — A 95-unit apartment complex that had a goal of breaking ground in the spring is now on hold, developers confirmed. A public hearing had been scheduled for the City Council’s Tuesday, Jan. 24, meeting to consider a rezoning application for the proposed development at 6601 Constitution Blvd., on a 4.45-acre parcel near The Crossroads mall and the new Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
PORTAGE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy