mibiz.com
Chicago-based CDFI expands reach into West Michigan to support nonprofits
A Chicago organization that provides capital and other support to nonprofits looks to build momentum and reach across the west side of the state after opening an office in Grand Rapids last spring. IFF, a federally-designated community development financial institution (CDFI) that operates in 10 Midwest states, has been steadily...
mibiz.com
Michigan Capital Network nets $37.5M toward new VC fund
GRAND RAPIDS — Michigan Capital Network netted $37.5 million to date in its drive to raise $50 million for a fourth venture capital fund, a goal that has doubled since fundraising began in early 2022. The amount raised so far for Michigan Capital Network Venture Fund IV L.P. came...
mibiz.com
Consulting, engineering firm Disher acquires leader development organization
ZEELAND — West Michigan engineering, consulting and product development firm Disher Corp. has acquired leader-development organization Leading by Design LLC in what company executives call an “ideal fit.”. The Zeeland-based Disher specializes in talent recruitment, consulting, engineering and manufacturing technology, including helping manufacturers adopt automation into their operations.
mibiz.com
West Michigan startup selected for Gordon Food Service-backed accelerator program
A new venture from West Michigan serial entrepreneur Garrick Pohl has been selected to join a Chicago-based accelerator program launched by Wyoming-based Gordon Food Service and its innovation and investment arm Relish Works. Pohl’s FreshPost LLC is among the five early stage startups selected from more than 500 global applicants...
mibiz.com
Next generation takes over leadership at family-owned Ferris Coffee & Nut
GRAND RAPIDS — Ferris Coffee & Nut Co., a family-owned and Grand Rapids-based coffee and nut roasting business, has completed a succession plan that passes leadership to the next generation. Under the plan, Mark Van Tongeren takes over as president from his father, John Van Tongeren, who became the...
Fox17
City of Grand Rapids to replace 2,000+ lead service lines this year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids announced plans to replace more than 2,000 lead service lines this year. A representative of the city tells FOX 17 work began to replace lead pipes in 2017 at no expense to residents and businesses, with 3,100 service lines replaced since then. Roughly 23,000 lines remain.
New public bathrooms in downtown Grand Rapids clean themselves
The Grand Rapids Department of Parks and Recreation are in the final stages of installing a new public bathroom at Heartside Park off Ionia Ave.
Detroit News
LG gets extension on Holland battery plant expansion as plans with GM stall
LG Energy Solution is getting an extension on formally entering into an agreement with Michigan's quasi-governmental economic engine to quintuple the size of its Holland electric-vehicle battery plant just days after it first was reported that the company won't be building a fourth battery plant with General Motors Co. The...
Southern Airways Announces Muskegon, MI Route Added
Southern Airways began service from Muskegon County Airport on October 1, 2022, with 5 daily departures to Chicago-O’Hare International Airport. Southern replaces SkyWest, who in March of this year issued notice to Muskegon that they intended to terminate service. Southern’s service between Muskegon, MI and Chicago,IL will be flown on the Cessna Grand Caravan, the […] The post Southern Airways Announces Muskegon, MI Route Added appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
freightwaves.com
Michigan trucking company auctioning equipment after 50 years
An online auction is slated for Tuesday to sell the assets of family-owned Art Mulder & Sons Trucking (AMST) of Holland, Michigan. The move comes two months after the refrigerated less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier ceased operations in late November after more than 50 years. Orbitbid, which is owned by Michigan-based Miedema...
Wipe Those Tears! Grand Rapids’ Daddy Pete’s BBQ Is Back!
Let me start off by saying, I am so excited (yet confused..). When you think of barbeque in Grand Rapids, what places do you immediately think of?. If you did not immediately think of Daddy Pete's BBQ, I may have to question where you are eating. On January 12th, Daddy...
SPOTTED: Yeti In Grand Rapids’ East Paris Nature Park
A Yeti is loose in Grand Rapids. Everybody scream!. No...not the weird bottle. "The term Yeti comes from the Nepali dictionary and means 'abominable snowman'. It is also called Meh-Teh in Tibetan folklore. According to urban legends, Yeti is a two-legged white, shaggy ape-like animal and is described to be 10-20 feet tall. The footsteps found by the Army had measured 32x15 inches, clearly suggesting that they did not belong to a human."
Hilarious Google Reviews Left For Kalamazoo Area Police Departments
There are some funny people in this city who apparently love leaving Google reviews for local police departments and jailhouses. Now, obviously, a Google review isn't gonna make or break a police department so I'm not even sure why the option to review it is even there. The only reason I could come up with for this is for us to look at and laugh as we read through some of the silliness left on these particular locations.
Semi traffic a major 'quality of life' issue for some GR businesses, group says
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A number of business owners on Grand Rapids’ Southwest side demanded change over a noisy, dusty, persistent presence in their lives... Suggesting the volume of traffic on Cesar E. Chavez Avenue has been a problem for years, and they wanted to see it addressed.
Kalamazoo Country Club plans for massive expansion, but residents have concerns
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Country Club is moving forward with plans to build a new main facility and golf course, though some citizens have complaints about the project. The current plans show a new 11-hole golf course and a two-story country clubhouse that includes amenities like a bowling alley, multiple dining rooms and lounges, locker rooms, a tennis facility, swimming pools, a two-story parking deck and more.
Developer puts plans on hold for new Portage apartment complex
PORTAGE, MI — A 95-unit apartment complex that had a goal of breaking ground in the spring is now on hold, developers confirmed. A public hearing had been scheduled for the City Council’s Tuesday, Jan. 24, meeting to consider a rezoning application for the proposed development at 6601 Constitution Blvd., on a 4.45-acre parcel near The Crossroads mall and the new Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
West Michigan woman opening first-of-its-kind high tea room on Wealthy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A high tea room is coming to Grand Rapids around late February, the first of its kind in the area. Melissa Langley, owner of High Tea GR, says her new business venture is very purposeful. “We're not swiping, we're just gonna go and we're gonna...
The blizzard of 1978: Commemorating the historic storm 45 years later
Take a look back on one of West Michigan's largest snowstorms in history, with interviews, pictures, video, newspapers and more.
More than 100 years later, event returns to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo native Matthew Miller hopes an idea of his will be a catalyst for bringing people together despite their differences to help build a stronger, more together community. That idea is that through the creation of a community lyceum — a series of panel discussions and...
Jeopardy Star Ken Jennings Tweets His Love For Gerald R. Ford International Airport
When you're heading out on a trip, you have only a handful of ways that you can travel. Hit the road, take a bus, or maybe you could catch a plane. While Grand Rapids own Gerald R. Ford International Airport doesn't have a flight to every destination on the planet, it has lots of options to get you in and out of West Michigan to your final destination.
