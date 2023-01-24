ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell, KS

Burger joins team at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates in Larned

Courtney Burger is relying on her extensive nursing background as she takes on her new position at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), 713 W. 11th. As the new clinic nurse manager, Burger’s responsibilities include “helping the clinic run smoothly, while supporting a great team of medical professionals. One priority is to encourage open communications with nurses and physicians so that we can better serve our patients.”
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Chamber to host 101st annual awards Feb. 25

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is proud to present “Beyond the Horizon” at the 101st Annual Awards Ceremony on Saturday, February 25th, at the Great Bend Events Center, 3111 10th Street. The evening will celebrate accomplishments of 2022 and announce the chamber’s annual award winners. Among the awards to be given include the NexGen Leader of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, and Legacy Award.
GREAT BEND, KS
One year later, USD 428 Board hears impact of internship program

Nearly one year ago, the USD 428 Board of Education approved a new internship program for eligible Great Bend High School students. On Thursday, ACT and Career Coordinator Lacy Wolters was back in front of the board to provide an update on the program during a luncheon at GBHS. Thirteen students went through the program in its first year, interning at seven local businesses.
GREAT BEND, KS
Panthers wrestlers place eighth at Rocky Welton in Garden City

Thirty-two teams from five states. The Rocky Welton Invitational, celebrating its 65th year, is always one of the premiere wrestling events in the state of Kansas. Battling Friday and Saturday, Great Bend scored 118 points to finish fifth among Kansas schools and eighth overall. Pine Creek, Colo. scored 198 points for the win, followed by Andale with 190 points, and Garden City with 164.5 points.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Friess: Individual attention leading to strong numbers at GBHS

There are many ways to measure success in a high school. State assessment scores are one way, but Great Bend High School Principal Tim Friess told the USD 428 Board of Education that graduation rates are an even bigger number during Thursday's luncheon at GBHS. Friess also turned those numbers into actual people based on last year's graduation rate of 92.8 percent.
GREAT BEND, KS
Gomez leads Lady Panther grapplers at Washburn Invite

While the Panther boys were facing off against top-competition from five state in Garden City, the Lady Panther wrestlers had their own battle at the third-annual Washburn Women's Invitational. Great Bend finished 12th overall out of 33 teams in competition. Third-ranked Daizy Gomez finished second at 125 pounds. She pinned...
GARDEN CITY, KS
GBRC: Senior Center Lunch N’ Learn

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Lunch N Learn program at the Senior Center (2005 Kansas Ave.) titled, “Physical Wellness” on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at noon. Join Dan Quillin, Physical Therapist and Clinic Director at Catalyst Therapy and Sports Rehab, as he discusses basic...
GREAT BEND, KS
KRUG: Thanks for the memories

As I clean out my office in preparation for the next Cottonwood Team member, I have found some treasures. Lists of program participants remind me of the many wonderful people in our communities that I have enjoyed meeting. While no two days as an Extension Educator are exactly alike, I hope that you know how important building relationships within the Cottonwood District has been to me. Today I’m going to share a couple of memories from my career that tested my quick thinking and positive attitude.
GREAT BEND, KS
Barton Medical Assistant Program available fully online

Medical Assistants are vital to the operation of any medical facility and now people wanting to pursue a career in this exciting field can now do so completely online through Barton Community College and complete their clinical work at local medical facilities in their area. There is an associate degree...
GREAT BEND, KS
Doctors on Call show to feature Great Bend doctor

Doctors on Call, a local production of Smoky Hills PBS, will feature Dr. Bell Razafindrabe with Pain, Spine, & Rehab in Great Bend. This episode will air Tuesday, January 31st at 7 PM and will focus on PAIN MANAGEMENT. Doctors on Call is a program that provides medical information on...
GREAT BEND, KS
Barton Co. Commission nearing decision on fate of HVAC project

There came a moment in Wednesday's Barton County Commission study session where all five commissioners were optimistic about cutting into the cost of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) project at the courthouse that was recently bid at $4.2 million. Then they examined two sections of pipe on the first floor, and it was back to the drawing board. County Director of Operations Matt Patzner summed up the problem.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

