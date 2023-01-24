ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Manny Pacquiao ‘faked’ Floyd Mayweather injury – says doctor

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao stands accused of faking his famous shoulder injury against Floyd Mayweather in 2015. The ailment suffered by Pacquiao in a 2015 loss to his career nemesis Mayweather has been branded fake by a sports doctor. Pacquiao cited a bad shoulder after dropping a drab decision against...
Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever

Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
Does Liam Smith stand a chance against GGG?

By Sam Volz: Liam Smith says he wants a title shot against IBF & WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin after he faces Chris Eubank Jr in a rematch. Eubank Jr still hasn’t exercised the rematch clause he has in the contract, so there’s the possibility that Liam (33-3-1, 20 KOs) could look to challenge Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) for his two straps if he’s interested in accepting that challenge.
Hall of Famer roasts Terence Crawford for Errol Spence Jr. fail

Welterweight champion Terence Crawford faced some hard truths this week regarding his failed fight with fellow belt holder Errol Spence Jr. Hall of Fame promoter Lou DiBella came in solid on Crawford when the Omaha man asked his followers about the NFL Playoffs. Crawford asked: “Which is worse? Losing and...
Anthony Joshua-Jermaine Franklin Finalized For April 1 At O2 Arena In London

Jermaine Franklin has secured another opportunity to try to ruin Dillian Whyte’s plans. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Franklin and former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua have agreed to terms for an April 1 bout at O2 Arena in London. The Daily Mail, a London tabloid, first reported that the Joshua-Franklin fight is set.
Eubank Jr’s team could appeal to BBBofC over loss to Smith

By Barry Holbrook: Kalle Sauerland, the promoter for Chris Eubank Jr, is considering appealing to the British Boxing Board of Control [BBBoC] about the alleged elbow that Liam Smith appeared to land to the head of his fighter in the fourth in the sequence that led to the first knockdown.
Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Eimantas Stanionis rescheduled for April 29th

By Adam Baskin: WBA ‘regular’ welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis will defend his secondary belt against challenger Vergil Ortiz Jr in their rescheduled date of April 29th in Texas. The two had been scheduled previously to meet on March 18th, but the 29-year-old Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) needed an...
Righteous Rounds: Sugar Ray Leonard vs Marvellous Marvin Hagler

By Kieran O’Sullivan: Brothers and sisters, today we are going to get righteous. Together we are going to look at one of the great righteous rounds in boxing history: the ninth round between Marvelous Marvin and Sugar Ray. The Super Fight. Picture the scene. 1987, open air in Caesar’s...
