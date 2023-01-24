Read full article on original website
American heavyweight Deontay Wilder could fight in June against Mexico's former boxing king Andy Ruiz Jr.
Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. could collide this summer in a big, heavyweight spectacle that pits the American's power against the Mexican's skill.
Manny Pacquiao ‘faked’ Floyd Mayweather injury – says doctor
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao stands accused of faking his famous shoulder injury against Floyd Mayweather in 2015. The ailment suffered by Pacquiao in a 2015 loss to his career nemesis Mayweather has been branded fake by a sports doctor. Pacquiao cited a bad shoulder after dropping a drab decision against...
Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever
Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
Boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez reveals most famous contact he has on his cell phone is none other than Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo
There is no question that Saul Alvarez is one of the most prominent names in boxing today. Saul recently claimed in a video that he has Cristiano Ronaldo’s phone number, and football fans went bananas. Saul boxed his first bout against Abraham Gonzalez in 2005, marking his debut in...
John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is no longer motivated by money, names four opponents who could get him “out of the silk pajamas”
John Kavanagh has listed a handful of possible opponents who could tempt Conor McGregor to return to the Octagon. For so long now, fans have been watching and waiting to see if and when Conor McGregor would return. He appears to have recovered from his broken leg, with the only question being who he will fight upon returning.
Does Liam Smith stand a chance against GGG?
By Sam Volz: Liam Smith says he wants a title shot against IBF & WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin after he faces Chris Eubank Jr in a rematch. Eubank Jr still hasn’t exercised the rematch clause he has in the contract, so there’s the possibility that Liam (33-3-1, 20 KOs) could look to challenge Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) for his two straps if he’s interested in accepting that challenge.
Hall of Famer roasts Terence Crawford for Errol Spence Jr. fail
Welterweight champion Terence Crawford faced some hard truths this week regarding his failed fight with fellow belt holder Errol Spence Jr. Hall of Fame promoter Lou DiBella came in solid on Crawford when the Omaha man asked his followers about the NFL Playoffs. Crawford asked: “Which is worse? Losing and...
Anthony Joshua-Jermaine Franklin Finalized For April 1 At O2 Arena In London
Jermaine Franklin has secured another opportunity to try to ruin Dillian Whyte’s plans. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Franklin and former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua have agreed to terms for an April 1 bout at O2 Arena in London. The Daily Mail, a London tabloid, first reported that the Joshua-Franklin fight is set.
Legendary coach John Hackleman retires from cornering after attempting to stop Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 283
Don’t expect to see coach John Hackleman in the corner on fight night in the future. The longtime head coach of The Pit is mainly known for his work with Chuck Liddell. ‘The Iceman’ was coached by Hackleman for the majority of his career. Although, he declined to train the former champion for his final fight against Tito Ortiz in 2018.
Eubank Jr’s team could appeal to BBBofC over loss to Smith
By Barry Holbrook: Kalle Sauerland, the promoter for Chris Eubank Jr, is considering appealing to the British Boxing Board of Control [BBBoC] about the alleged elbow that Liam Smith appeared to land to the head of his fighter in the fourth in the sequence that led to the first knockdown.
Showtime Head on Crawford’s ‘Transparency’ Demands: Absolutely Baffling; Got to Have Certain Level of Trust
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza doesn’t feel that the sticking point that apparently led to the breakdown in negotiations for the undisputed welterweight championship was a reasonable one. Errol Spence, the WBA, WBC, and IBF 147-pound champion, and Terence Crawford, the WBO titlist, were engaged in serious discussions to...
Yarde on Beterbiev fight: “It’s definitely going to finish inside the distance”
By Matt Lieberman: Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) says his fight with Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) will “definitely” end inside the distance on Saturday night when he challenges the unbeaten champion for his IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight titles at the OVO Arena in London, England.
Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Eimantas Stanionis rescheduled for April 29th
By Adam Baskin: WBA ‘regular’ welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis will defend his secondary belt against challenger Vergil Ortiz Jr in their rescheduled date of April 29th in Texas. The two had been scheduled previously to meet on March 18th, but the 29-year-old Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) needed an...
Righteous Rounds: Sugar Ray Leonard vs Marvellous Marvin Hagler
By Kieran O’Sullivan: Brothers and sisters, today we are going to get righteous. Together we are going to look at one of the great righteous rounds in boxing history: the ninth round between Marvelous Marvin and Sugar Ray. The Super Fight. Picture the scene. 1987, open air in Caesar’s...
