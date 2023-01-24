ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Betting: Super Bowl odds for all 4 remaining playoff teams

By Cole Huff
 2 days ago
Ladies and gentlemen, there’s just one more weekend of football left until there’s just one more weekend of football left. Surely, that makes sense if you don’t read it too quickly, but if that was a mouthful, how about this: this upcoming weekend’s conference championship games will decide which two teams will advance to Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

In the AFC, we get a rematch at Arrowhead between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Meanwhile, the battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC should be as good as it gets.

Each of the four teams are capable of advancing to the Super Bowl and winning it. If you feel stronger about one’s chances over the rest, consider making a bet.

Here’s a look at the four remaining teams’ title odds.

San Francisco 49ers (+350)

(Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

Your longest shot to win this year’s NFL championship? The San Francisco 49ers.

Obviously, this makes some sense considering their current QB1 Brock Purdy is a (good) rookie seventh-round pick who’s getting ready to face the best team in the NFL. But the Niners are arguably as stacked as Philly on both sides of the ball, so a bet on SF’s title odds wouldn’t be absurd.

Kansas City Chiefs (+280)

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

The Chiefs having the third-best title odds is almost certainly a product of Patrick Mahomes’ high-ankle sprain. If we get positive injury updates by the end of the week, I’m sure we’ll see some movement at sportsbooks. Nevertheless, a hobbled Mahomes and all, Kansas City’s peak is as good as anyone else’s and the Chiefs are the only team remaining with a recent Super Bowl win.

Cincinnati Bengals (+250)

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Nowadays, it doesn’t seem to matter where or who the Bengals are playing. Whether it’s Joe Burrow overcoming a shaky offensive line or the defense bottling up the opposition’s offense, they always seem to figure out a way to push through, and for that reason, they should be considered a safe championship bet.

Philadelphia Eagles (+240)

(Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

After watching the divisional round, I’m not sure how anyone could think that there is a better put-together team in the NFL at the moment than the Philadelphia Eagles. And honestly, that was the takeaway following most of their regular-season games up until Jalen Hurts injured his shoulder. But he’s back and healthy, which makes the Eagles a scary team on both sides of the ball. Their league-best title odds are justified.

