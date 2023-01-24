ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Erdogan might approve Finland's NATO bid, 'shock' Sweden. ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has suggested his country might approve Finland’s application for NATO membership before taking any action on Sweden’s. The two Nordic nations applied jointly to become members of the military alliance following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In a prerecorded video released Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicated Turkey might sign off on only Finland. Turkey has accused Sweden of being too lenient toward groups it deems as terror organizations or existential threats. The Turkish government late Saturday issued a travel warning for European countries due to anti-Turkish demonstrations and what it described as Islamophobia. The warning came after pro-Kurdish groups held protests and an anti-Islam activist burned the Quran in Stockholm.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kim Kardashian will not talk about Kanye’s alleged battery incident in front of the kids

Kim Kardashian has refused to discuss the battery incident allegedly involving Kanye West. The 42-year-old reality superstar was married to rapper Kanye, 45, - who was involved in a "heated exchange “with a woman who was filming him on her phone in Los Angeles and it escalated to him allegedly grabbing her device and throwing it away - and has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm with him but when asked by a member of the paparazzi how she felt about the case, she declined to comment in front of her children.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Amy Robach and T.J Holmes to leave Good Morning America following affair scandal

Amy Robach and T.J Holmes are reportedly set to leave 'GMA 3 following their affair scandal. The TV stars - who were married to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig respectively - were suspended from their roles on the daytime news programme after their affair was exposed in November and are now said to have "signed their exit agreements", which reportedly include "compensation packages" from the ABC network.
Live Updates | Release of video of Tyre Nichols' beating

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are both condemning the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols that ended in his death. The president said in a statement that he was “outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video" of the beating and said people who see it will be “justifiably outraged."
MEMPHIS, TN

