AP News Summary at 4:10 p.m. EST
Erdogan might approve Finland's NATO bid, 'shock' Sweden. ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has suggested his country might approve Finland’s application for NATO membership before taking any action on Sweden’s. The two Nordic nations applied jointly to become members of the military alliance following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In a prerecorded video released Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicated Turkey might sign off on only Finland. Turkey has accused Sweden of being too lenient toward groups it deems as terror organizations or existential threats. The Turkish government late Saturday issued a travel warning for European countries due to anti-Turkish demonstrations and what it described as Islamophobia. The warning came after pro-Kurdish groups held protests and an anti-Islam activist burned the Quran in Stockholm.
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake’s Official Cause of Death Wasn’t What Her Friends Told Everyone
After 'Gunsmoke,' the actor faced health challenges that ultimately killed her. Here's Amanda Blake's cause of death and a possible reason why her friends said she died of throat cancer.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Kim Kardashian will not talk about Kanye’s alleged battery incident in front of the kids
Kim Kardashian has refused to discuss the battery incident allegedly involving Kanye West. The 42-year-old reality superstar was married to rapper Kanye, 45, - who was involved in a "heated exchange “with a woman who was filming him on her phone in Los Angeles and it escalated to him allegedly grabbing her device and throwing it away - and has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm with him but when asked by a member of the paparazzi how she felt about the case, she declined to comment in front of her children.
Amy Robach and T.J Holmes to leave Good Morning America following affair scandal
Amy Robach and T.J Holmes are reportedly set to leave 'GMA 3 following their affair scandal. The TV stars - who were married to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig respectively - were suspended from their roles on the daytime news programme after their affair was exposed in November and are now said to have "signed their exit agreements", which reportedly include "compensation packages" from the ABC network.
Live Updates | Release of video of Tyre Nichols' beating
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are both condemning the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols that ended in his death. The president said in a statement that he was “outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video" of the beating and said people who see it will be “justifiably outraged."
