Read full article on original website
Related
American heavyweight Deontay Wilder could fight in June against Mexico's former boxing king Andy Ruiz Jr.
Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. could collide this summer in a big, heavyweight spectacle that pits the American's power against the Mexican's skill.
worldboxingnews.net
Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever
Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
sportszion.com
“I just want more belts” Dmitry Bivol hints highly anticipated rematch vs Canelo Alvarez following his post-victory denial
Canelo Alvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol in their first bout, which took place a year ago. Recently, Dmitry Bivol has given hints that he may want to face Canelo again. In a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2022, Bivol defeated Canelo, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion. Since then, there has been some speculation about the two boxers battling each other again in the future.
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao told his days are numbered ahead of legal claim
Manny Pacquiao once proclaimed his happiness at signing a deal with Paradigm Sports and Audie Attar. That dream is now a nightmare as Attar warned Pacquiao his days of ignoring his contract were numbered. Pacquiao faces a lawsuit next month with Paradigm and Attar seeking $20 million and change for...
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor’s management company says it will ‘cut off 100 percent of Manny Pacquiao’s opportunities’ in U.S.
Paradigm Sports — a management company best known for its partnership with Conor McGregor — has released a blistering statement warning promoters against working with Manny Pacquiao, especially if it’s in the United States. Paradigm reportedly paid Pacquiao $3.3 million when the Filipino boxer signed with them...
Rising Young Boxer Tragically Dies
Tragedy has struck the boxing world after a rising young star in the sport died at the age of 15 following a car accident that left him fighting for his life at the hospital for several days.
Boxing Insider
Oleksandr Usyk To Tyson Fury: “I’m Ready To Box You Even Without Any Prize Money!”
With the fight world waiting on a match between WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk, Fury has taken pains to get inside Usyk’s head – much the way he did with Usyk’s fellow Ukrainian, Wladimir Klitschko, before their 2015 showdown. Usyk, however, is not Klitschko. Rather than simply pretending to brush Fury off, Usyk has decided to rise to the occasion and meet Fury on his own turf. Referring to the supersized Fury as “Belly,” Usyk has taken to mocking the fighter known as “The Gypsy King” on social media. On Tuesday, however, things took a different turn.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder: Andy Ruiz Doesn't Have Enough To Beat Me!
Deontay Wilder’s confidence is reigning supreme once again. The former WBC heavyweight champion got back into the win column in October when he crushed former sparring partner Robert Helenius in one round. The victory stopped a two-fight losing streak for Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs), who’d suffered consecutive stoppage defeats...
sportszion.com
“He’s average at best” Anthony Smith doesn’t see a long boxing career for Francis Ngannou
The dust has cleared surrounding Francis Ngannou’s departure from the UFC after contract negotiations failed. Many UFC analysts and fans alike have been sharing their take on the whole situation. UFC Light-heavyweight Anthony Smith also spoke on the Heavyweight champ’s potential future moves and how he might fare as a boxer.
BoxingNews24.com
Did Liam Smith Cheat Against Eubank Jr?
By Kieran O’Sullivan: If rumor were a river, would anyone find its source? The topography is vague, the maps suspect. You could get lost out there just looking. But everybody knows that what begins as a vague whisper often ends in a rumor river at high flood. A rumor...
worldboxingnews.net
Robeisy Ramírez vs Isaac Dogboe for interim WBO belt
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramírez will lock horns with Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe in a 12-round showdown for the vacant interim WBO featherweight world title Saturday, April 1, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. In the eight-round co-feature, Puerto Rican sensation...
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in line for ‘biggest purse in boxing history’ as Saudi Arabia set to table fight offer
TYSON FURY and Oleksandr Usyk are in line for the "biggest purse in boxing history" as Saudi Arabia prepare to table a mega-money offer. The pair of unbeaten champions are still in talks for the heavyweight division's first four-belt undisputed decider. If the Middle East win the race to host...
BBC
Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde: Briton relishing underdog tag against 'scary' champion
Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde - WBO, WBC & IBF light-heavyweight titles. Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley Date: Saturday, 28 January. Coverage: Follow live text coverage and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 GMT on Saturday. Anthony Yarde says he is relishing the chance to upset the odds...
BoxingNews24.com
Just How Good Was Larry “The Easton Assassin” Holmes?
By Ken Hissner: If you ask Larry “The Easton Assassin” Holmes who was greater, him or Muhammad Ali, he would answer, “me!”. Holmes, from Easton, PA, Boxrec shows 11-3. He was knocked out and, in their second fight, stopped by southpaw Nick Wells of the Air Force and Texas. He lost in the Olympic Trials in 1972 to Duane Bobick by DQ for excessive holding. He defeated Philly’s Marvin Stinson twice and later used him as a sparring partner.
Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde: date, time, how to watch, background
ARTUR BETERBIEV (18-0, 18 KOS) VS. ANTHONY YARDE (23-2, 22 KOS) Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT (main event later in show) Division: Light heavyweights (175 pounds) Odds: Beterbiev 7-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets) Also on the card: Artem Dalakian vs. David Jimenez, flyweights (for Dalakian’s WBA...
Artur Beterbiev: The light heavyweight champion by the numbers
The most proficient active knockout artist returns to the ring on Saturday at SSE Arena in London (ESPN+). That’s when and where Artur Beterbiev will defend his three world light heavyweight titles and try to extend his streak of knockouts to 19 in as many fights against Londoner Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs).
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder on Fury vs. Usyk: “Depends on who’s going to cheat the hardest”
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder views the still being negotiated fight between the popular British WBC belt holder Tyson Fury and the smaller, faster IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk as a “50-50 fight,” which could come down to which of them does the most “cheating.”
BoxingNews24.com
Finalized: Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin on April 1st at O2 Arena in London
By Sam Volz: Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and American Jermaine Franklin have finalized a deal to fight on April 1st at the O2 Arena in London, England. Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) has decided to face one of the best heavyweights in the division in Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) for what is a tune-up of sorts to get him ready for what many feel is the real tune-up against the faded old veteran Dillian Whyte in stadium fight in July.
BoxingNews24.com
Righteous Rounds: Sugar Ray Leonard vs Marvellous Marvin Hagler
By Kieran O’Sullivan: Brothers and sisters, today we are going to get righteous. Together we are going to look at one of the great righteous rounds in boxing history: the ninth round between Marvelous Marvin and Sugar Ray. The Super Fight. Picture the scene. 1987, open air in Caesar’s...
worldboxingnews.net
Oleksandr Usyk accuses ‘Belly’ Fury of stalling deal over money
Oleksandr Usyk has accused Tyson Fury of choosing money over glory as an undisputed heavyweight title deal stalls between the pair for the spring. Usyk and Fury had been locked in talks since last year. However, the potential to take the clash to the Middle East has brought complications. While...
Comments / 0