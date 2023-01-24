By Sean Jones: Tony Bellew is in awe of Artur Beterbiev and sees him as the “Mount Everest of the light heavyweight division, “who takes your soul” when he fights you. What could be Beterbiev’s next knockout victim is Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) when the two meet tonight at the top of the bill on ESPN+ in the U.S & BT Sport in the UK from the OVO Arena in London, England.

1 DAY AGO