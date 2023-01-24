ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eli Apple explained that his 'Cancun on 3' tweet to Stefon Diggs was not a shot at Damar Hamlin

By Andrew Joseph
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals went into Sunday’s AFC divisional round matchup against the Bills with a chip on their shoulders. They thought the NFL wanted to have a lucrative neutral site game between the Chiefs and Bills, and they were thrilled to spoil those plans.

Eli Apple has particularly enjoyed watching the Bills’ drama unfold since Buffalo’s loss, and in true Eli Apple fashion, he has trolled Stefon Diggs on social media.

But one tweet, in particular, caught the attention of NFL fans and Shaq Lawson, and come Tuesday, Apple felt it was necessary to clarify his tweet. On Monday night, Apple tweeted to Diggs, “Cancun on 3.” While it was a reference to Patrick Beverly’s trash talk from a few years ago (a way of saying enjoy your offseason), the number 3 and the heart-hands emoji had many seeing a veiled connection to Damar Hamlin.

Since Hamlin’s injury, the Bills safety has used that emoji as a symbol of his recovery and gratitude. It was also the first time Apple had used the emoji in a tweet.

Backlash over the possible connection to Hamlin was enough to have Apple explaining himself. He denied that he tried to show any disrespect to Hamlin or his situation.

Fans also had thoughts on Apple’s tweet.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

