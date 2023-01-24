Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
Related
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Michael Strahan Shares Throwback Photos with His Mom on Her Birthday: 'I'm the Luckiest Man Alive'
"You have always been a steady rock full of love and hugs," Michael Strahan wrote to his mother in a birthday tribute shared on Instagram Michael Strahan is one proud son! On Monday, the Good Morning America co-anchor, 51, celebrated his mother, Louise Strahan, on her birthday in a sweet Instagram post. He shared a current photo of the mother-son duo posing together, along with a throwback snap from his days as a New York Giants player and another old photo of him making a silly face as...
Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'
The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday. In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach. For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
Popculture
Sally Field Responds to Idea of Dating Tom Brady
Are Tom Brady and Sally Field the new power couple? When Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski appeared on the Let's Go! podcast, he told Brady that he should date the Academy Award winner. And when Harry Smith of TODAY told Field that Brady has a crush on her, the 76-year-old was very surprised.
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Lori Harvey went Instagram official with boyfriend Damson Idris on Friday Lori Harvey stepped out to celebrate her birthday in style with her man by her side. The model and daughter of Steve Harvey was spotted arriving at the Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, California for her star-studded 26th birthday bash over the weekend with boyfriend Damson Idris. Harvey was photographed in The Attico"Sam" Black Midi Dress ($1,250), which featured two slanted peekaboo slashes. She paired the dress with Saint Laurent Gloria Sandals that had a rhinestone strap detail...
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
Gayle King Celebrates 68th Birthday With Three Parties, a Surprise Performance, and Bestie Oprah
What a way to end the year, celebrating another birthday. “2022 ended not one but THREE birthday celebrations! New York! California & Hawaii … with all of my favorite peeps,” King wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. The television personality shared multiple images of her birthday celebration...
Diddy’s Sons Celebrate Their Baby Sister, Love, in Adorable Instagram Posts
The Combs kids are getting acclimated to the newest member of the family, Love Sean Combs. Diddy’s two sons, Justin Combs and Christian “King” Combs, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share highlights from the quality time they had spent with their newborn sister “Baby Love.”
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Shares First 2023 Photo as She Moves on From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is looking forward to a great year, particularly after experiencing a hardship in 2022. For Bündchen's first Instagram post of 2023, Bündchen reflected on finding peace by shutting out all of the noise. As fans know, the supermodel navigated a significant life change in 2022, as she got a divorce from Tom Brady.
Watch Oprah Winfrey Celebrate Her “New Knees” on Hawaii Hike With Bestie Gayle King
Watch: Oprah Winfrey Celebrates Her "New Knees" on Hike With Gayle King. Oprah Winfrey is embracing the great outdoors in 2023. The talk show host gave an update on her hiking adventures, which she referred to as her "new passion," in an Instagram video posted Jan. 4. In the clip,...
Essence
Another Celebrity Kid Is Headed To Spelman College
Stars Dondré and Salli Richardson-Whitfield couldn't be more excited to send their daughter to the esteemed school. 'Your path to becoming a greater woman starts in the fall.’. Actor Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson Whitfield have a child leaving the nest this fall. Their 17-year-old daughter, Parker Whitfield, will...
Get It Steve! Steve Harvey Dances Into 66th Birthday With Wife Marjorie and Family
Can’t nobody dip and slide like a cat from Cleveland! — At least that’s how celebrated radio host and TV game show guru Steve Harvey would tell it on any given day. But on his birthday, which is actually January 17, Harvey who celebrated a wee bit early, put on his dancing shoes with his Queen Marjorie Harvey by his side and danced the night away in a private disco, complete with a DJ playing his favorite hits.
Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni shares sweet red carpet moment with dad Seal
Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni, shared a sweet moment with her dad Seal during the premiere of ‘Shotgun Wedding’ starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel. The father-daughter duo walked the red carpet on Wednesday night, posing for the cameras in all-black ensembles. GrosbyGroup ...
Gayle King Celebrates Birthday with Oprah Winfrey — and a Performance from The Temptations
The CBS Mornings co-host called the serenade from the vocal group the "biggest surprise" of her 68th birthday festivities Gayle King took her birthday celebrations nationwide. The CBS Mornings co-host turned 68 on Wednesday with three parties. "2022 ended not one but THREE birthday celebrations! New York! California & Hawaii … with all of my favorite peeps," King wrote on Instagram Monday. RELATED: Gayle King Recalls Embarrassing on-Air Gaffe She Made as a 'Baby Reporter': 'I Was Mortified' The TV personality shared a carousel of images of her celebrating with her CBS Mornings colleagues, family...
Inside Mary J. Blige’s ‘intimate’ 52nd birthday party
It was a “family affair.” Mary J. Blige celebrated turning 52 with an “intimate” birthday dinner at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square’s new VIP space Wednesday, Page Six can exclusively reveal. We’re told the “Just Fine” singer dined with rapper Fat Joe, DJ SnS and the restaurant’s owner, Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, at the brand-new private space 47 Below, which will serve as a club for members and VIPs. Insiders also tell us Blige was surprised with big cakes and huge sparklers while the “All the Way Up” rapper, 52, sang “Happy Birthday” to her with the help of the other attendees. Cummins...
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
La La Anthony Explains Why ‘Most’ of Her Married Friends Are ‘Miserable’
It looks like La La Anthony’s views on marriage have changed in the wake of her divorce from Carmelo Anthony. While serving as a guest co-host on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, marriage became the topic of discussion, prompting the BMF star to explain why she thinks more people are opting out of wedlock.
Tina Knowles-Lawson Praises Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'Such a Queen'
"I could not ask for a better granddaughter, Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!" Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote to her grandchild in a sweet tribute for her 11th birthday Tina Knowle-Lawson is celebrating her fellow Capricorn and beloved granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter. The Knowles family matriarch, 69, paid tribute to Beyoncé's oldest child for her 11th birthday in an Instagram post shared Sunday, featuring a photo of Tina and the young Grammy Award-winning birthday girl posing together on a beach. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,"...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
167K+
Followers
18K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0