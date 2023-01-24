Read full article on original website
Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley still without power
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley a day after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. 5,900 SWEPCO customers were without power Wednesday evening. The company hopes to restore power to 95% of its customers by 10 p.m. Thursday, Shantelle Jordan, company spokesperson, said.
Arkansas drivers should watch for potential refreeze this morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Drivers in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley should watch out for icy patches on the roads Thursday morning. Between 2 and 10 inches of snow fell across the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Some of that snow began to slowly melt on Wednesday as...
Gov. Huckabee Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard winter support team
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated the Arkansas National Guard winter weather support team as the state prepares for the winter storm.
Snowy scenes from across Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — As of Tuesday afternoon, many parts of Arkansas have been seeing significant snowfall. The snow could be heavy at times, especially for areas of higher terrain in the Ozarks. Those areas could receive 3-6" or more of snow by Wednesday morning. Due to the snow, some...
Thousands left without power after winter storm
Thousands of residents are waking up on Wednesday morning without power after a winter storm on Jan. 24 rolled through the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas.
Winter storm leaves thousands of Arkansas customers without power
Rain and snowfall left thousands of Arkansas customers without electricity Wednesday morning.
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP: Curtis Priest made a trophy catch recently...
Photo Gallery: Snowstorm rolls through Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
A snowstorm made its way into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Jan. 24.
Thousands without power in northern Arkansas
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — Several northern Arkansas counties are experiencing widespread power outages after the overnight snowstorm that traveled through the area. One of the hardest-hit counties includes Stone County. The utility company Entergy has over 8,000 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. this morning, Jan. 25. Along the northern state line, Carroll, Boone and […]
Arkansas prepared for winter conditions
The winter weather comes as no surprise. According to Yell County Emergency Management, they treated all blacktop roads in the county to help keep Arkansans safe.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: The sun is back today, but the warm up is delayed
Clouds have been clearing in Central Arkansas overnight, but are going to be more stubborn to clear in Northeast Arkansas. It will be mostly sunny, but remain chilly today. It is starting in the low 30s, will get to the low 40s at Noon, and then Little Rock will have a high temperature of 46° this afternoon.
Areas of Arkansas could get 12 inches; Saline County is a question mark
There’s a lot of talk on social media about snow, and there’s no denying that Saline County’s weather will change significantly on Tuesday, but the white stuff is mostly for the part of the state that is several miles north and west of Interstate 30. Having said that, we’ll be updating if anything changes, as it frequently does with winter weather.
Snow forecast causes some school districts in Arkansas to close
ARKANSAS, USA — Some parts of Arkansas are set to see significant snowfall, and in preparation, some districts across the state have implemented closures. By Tuesday afternoon and evening cold air will bleed into west and northwest parts of Arkansas. This should kick off the transition from rain to all snow, especially for higher terrain in the Ozarks.
ARDOT asks drivers to stay home as snow and slush cover Arkansas roads
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Snow and slush covered highways, interstates and major roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Many side roads across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are slushy or covered with snow, while many side roads are much worse. Tow trucks spent Tusday night on...
How much snow will fall in Arkansas?
ARKANSAS, USA — Snow is coming to Arkansas, but exactly how much will the state get?. Get ready for a powerful winter storm to strike Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Tuesday, bringing a widespread cold rain, quickly changing over to a wintry mix and then to heavy snow to the west and north.
7 Beautiful Trees Native to Arkansas
Have you traveled through Arkansas, marveling at the stunning scenery while making memories that will last a lifetime? While you can’t forget the beauty of its mountains, lakes, and rivers, most tourists overlook some of the ancient wonders that lie within its borders – wonderful trees that have been living for centuries.
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 24
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 24, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jeffrey Cummings, 205 Sherwood Drive, Prescott; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed January 20. Ouachita. Orlando Conway Jr., 1033 Leonard St., Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Winter Storm To Bring Several Inches Of Snow Tuesday
A strong winter storm will move into Arkansas Tuesday with significant snow in the Ouachitas and Ozarks. Little Rock will probably see some snow too.
Arkansas the Natural State Bet You Don’t Know the Other Names
Every state across this great American country has a catchy slogan, motto, or nickname that defines its region. Most of the time those mottos find their way onto license plates or water tanks. Land of Opportunity. For example, before Arkansas became known as the Natural State, Arkansas was known as...
Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
STUTTGART, Ark. (Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame) – The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie is excited to announce inductees into this year’s Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony will honor these individuals on March 2, 2023 at Embassy Suites in Jonesboro. This year’s honorees include:...
