Russell Westbrook was delightfully flabbergasted to receive a rare compliment from a reporter
Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t always had the best relationship with reporters. He has had plenty of heated exchanges with the media while in press conferences during his time in the league. It often seems that he would rather be doing literally anything else than talk to sportswriters.
Celtics Injury Report: Boston Without Four Contributors Vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics will be noticeably shorthanded Tuesday night when they face the Miami Heat for the fourth and final time during the regular season. The Celtics, who are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, will be without four key contributors and three starters. Jaylen Brown (right adductor injury management), Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain), Al Horford (lower back stiffness) and Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) all will miss the contest in Miami along with Danilo Gallinari, who has not played a game this season after an offseason ACL tear.
Pat Riley has a surprising choice for the greatest player in the history of the NBA -“I always said that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the greatest player”
Riley didn't select either of the two most popular choices in Michael Jordan or LeBron James, but chose Kareem Abdul-Jabbar instead
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Six big men for Celtics to consider at trade deadline
If the Boston Celtics make a move before the February NBA trade deadline, they have two rather obvious needs: size to help pace the starting frontcourt of Robert Williams III and Al Horford to the finish line of the regular season, or a big wing who might be able to take some stress off the All-Star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
“It hurt enough that I never dunked again” - Oscar Robertson on why he never slammed the ball in an NBA game
Instead of dunking, Robertson opted to bait a foul from defenders for and-1 opportunities.
Former NBA Champion Matt Barnes spits on fiancee's ex-husband after he threatened to shoot him
Matt Barnes and David Patterson Jr. got into a heated altercation at the 49ers vs. Cowboys game last weekend.
FOX Sports
Tatum and the Celtics take on the Knicks
New York Knicks (26-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (35-14, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks. Tatum currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 31.0 points per game. The Celtics are 20-10 against Eastern Conference...
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jokic returns with triple-double, Nuggets top Pelicans 99-98
Nikola Jokic said he could still feel a slight difference between the injured left hamstring that sidelined him for two games and his healthy one when he returned to Denver's lineup.Not that it stopped him from notching his 15th triple-double of the season, or hindered his ability to produce in the clutch.Jokic capped a 25-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist performance with a go-ahead floater in the paint with 16.9 seconds left, and the Nuggets escaped with a 99-98 victory over the undermanned Pelicans on Tuesday night."I'm just playing the game," Jokic said when asked about his all-around production. "I'm glad I found...
hoopsrumors.com
Celtics Notes: Gallinari, Poeltl, Hernangomez, Frontcourt
After tearing his ACL during a World Cup qualifying game in August, Danilo Gallinari is considered highly likely to miss the entire 2022/23 NBA season, but the Celtics forward hasn’t given up on the idea of returning to action this spring, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.
Jimmy Butler seeing double as Heat faced with new challenge. But Butler out vs. depleted Celtics
The Miami Heat is faced with a new challenge: how to beat more frequent Jimmy Butler double-teams.
NBC Sports
Report: Why Celtics trading for Jakob Poeltl seems unlikely
The Boston Celtics reportedly are looking into adding a big man ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline and have been linked to San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl. Poeltl would be a solid on-court fit for the Celtics; he's averaging 12.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per game and would provide excellent frontcourt insurance behind Robert Williams, who has only played in 16 games this season due to injury, and Al Horford, who turns 37 in June and doesn't play on the second night of back-to-backs.
NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets edge Pelicans in final seconds
Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and scored the winning basket with 16 seconds left as the visiting Denver Nuggets defeated
UC Daily Campus
The Rod Wave: The return of Jonathan Isaac and what’s next for the Orlando Magic
After being out for two consecutive seasons, it could be easy for NBA fans to forget how integral Jonathan Isaac is to the success of the Orlando Magic. But, when Isaac stepped back onto the court in front of Magic faithfuls, he helped remind the NBA about how great of a player he is and how essential he can be to the future of the Magic. Fans saw as he stripped Jaylen Brown for a steal in his first game back, took it down the court, and got the ball to his teammate Paolo Banchero for a nice two-hand slam. Magic fans call him the “Minister of Defense” for a reason, and he’s still a big part of what’s next for Orlando.
Billy Packer, 82, longtime Final Four basketball analyst, dies
Longtime college basketball commentator Billy Packer, the voice of the NCAA tournament for more than 30 years, died Thursday night. He was 82.
Celtics trade rumors: Jakob Poeltl ‘downplayed’ as potential option (report)
The Celtics are on the search for a big man ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and Spurs center Jakob Poeltl has emerged as a potential name for Boston. But Poeltl was “downplayed” as a potential Celtics trade target by outside executives, according to The Athletic’s Jay King. Poeltl is currently averaging 12.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Spurs.
