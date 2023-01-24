After being out for two consecutive seasons, it could be easy for NBA fans to forget how integral Jonathan Isaac is to the success of the Orlando Magic. But, when Isaac stepped back onto the court in front of Magic faithfuls, he helped remind the NBA about how great of a player he is and how essential he can be to the future of the Magic. Fans saw as he stripped Jaylen Brown for a steal in his first game back, took it down the court, and got the ball to his teammate Paolo Banchero for a nice two-hand slam. Magic fans call him the “Minister of Defense” for a reason, and he’s still a big part of what’s next for Orlando.

1 DAY AGO