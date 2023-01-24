ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Reality Tea

Joe Giudice Claims He And Joe Gorga “Always Got Along” In The Past

Another season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey is fast approaching, and it looks like another year of the Teresa Giudice and family show. Season 13 is looking to be as dramatic as ever. It will feature Tre’s royal wedding to Luis Ruelas and their subsequent falling out with the Gorgas. Joe Gorga and […] The post Joe Giudice Claims He And Joe Gorga “Always Got Along” In The Past appeared first on Reality Tea.
HollywoodLife

Jacqueline Laurita Claims Melissa Gorga Said Caroline Manzo Is ‘Too Old’ For ‘RHONJ’

Jacqueline Laurita has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 52, recently made several disparaging accusations about her former co-star Melissa Gorga, 43, on Instagram, after a fan asked Jacqueline what she thought about Melissa’s friendship with her sister-in-law Caroline Manzo, 61. “I think they are friendly acquaintances,” Jacqueline said, before claiming that “Melissa always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show. (She’s not).”
The Hollywood Gossip

Melissa Gorga Ex-Bestie: She's a Liar Who FRAMED Teresa!

Whether on screen or before weddings or at BravoCon, Melissa Gorga drama is inescapable. She is a consummate Real Housewife. We’ve heard a lot of whispers about how so much of Melissa’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey career came from plotting behind Teresa Giudice’s back. Now,...
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Potomac' Left in Embarrassing Details Robyn Didn't Want You to See

The Real Housewives of Potomac brought the drama to Sensira Resort in Mexico on Sunday night's episode. While much of the focus was on the arguments that quickly ensued, others couldn't help but notice that the show included an embarrassing detail about Robyn Dixon. As fans noticed, RHOP didn't shy away from showing that one of Robyn's tracks (a piece of fake hair) was clearly visible.
bravotv.com

Melissa Gorga Reveals Her Newly Straightened Teeth

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member showed her smile transformation after finishing her Invisalign treatment. Back in 2018, Melissa Gorga did an “Ask Me Anything” session on Instagram and a fan inquired about her getting “veneers” to make her pearly whites look their best. “Nope, all mine! Thank you!” The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member responded, denying any dental cosmetic procedures.
The Independent

Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’

The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
Daily Beast

‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Is Officially in Its Flop Era

Like most long-running television series, every great Real Housewives franchise has its peaks and valleys. While it’s hard digesting an awful season in the moment, all it takes is some slight recasting or some changes in production to make viewers forget all the dullness we previously sat through. Sometimes, what we initially consider low points in a franchise later become the reason a show is our favorite.
bravotv.com

Inside Gretchen Rossi’s Life Since We Last Saw Her on RHOC

After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2013, Gretchen Rossi is making her reality TV return on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. “Ok who’s ready?” she wrote on Instagram in response to the casting news announced on January 9. “Gunna be a crazy ride! Looking forward to this Epic Trip with an incredible cast!”
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas’ New House Has an Epic Movie Theater: See Inside

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member shared a look at the amazing entertainment space in the basement of her new home. Teresa Giudice’s new house with Luis “Louie” Ruelas has so many amazing spaces. (Need proof? Check out the video above!) One standout: the luxe room in the basement where The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member and her family go to unwind.
bravotv.com

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Is Nominated for a Major Award

We’re sending out all the mazels. The Real Housewives of Atlanta is among the nominees at the upcoming 54th NAACP Image Awards. Nominations were recently announced, and you can bet the Peaches are excited about the honor. They aren’t the only Bravolebs feeling the love, either: The Real Housewives...
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Shares Why He Said Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi Will Never Be On Real Housewives Of New Jersey

The Real Housewives of New Jersey spent the last four seasons without any major casting changes. Teresa Giudice, the show’s breakout star, has been at the center of the series’ drama alongside Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs for the last several seasons. Although it’s been entertaining for some, other fans have been begging for a […] The post Andy Cohen Shares Why He Said Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi Will Never Be On Real Housewives Of New Jersey appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Is Reportedly Casting Three New Housewives For Season 4

Fans of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City were anticipating a change in the cast landscape what with the sentencing of Jen Shah earlier this month. It wasn’t a matter of if, but how long she would serve in jail after being found guilty of fraud in July 2022. So of course we were not […] The post Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Is Reportedly Casting Three New Housewives For Season 4 appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Reunion Season 3 Recap Part 1: Heather Gay Finally Admits She Remembers Nothing

Welcome to the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Reunion, bitches! Andy Cohen’s New York City set was decorated with fake snow and evergreens, as the SLC wives pull up in — what else? — a black Sprinter van! It was a long drive from the parking lot. Flash back to clips of […] The post Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Reunion Season 3 Recap Part 1: Heather Gay Finally Admits She Remembers Nothing appeared first on Reality Tea.
