Joe Giudice Claims He And Joe Gorga “Always Got Along” In The Past
Another season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey is fast approaching, and it looks like another year of the Teresa Giudice and family show. Season 13 is looking to be as dramatic as ever. It will feature Tre’s royal wedding to Luis Ruelas and their subsequent falling out with the Gorgas. Joe Gorga and […] The post Joe Giudice Claims He And Joe Gorga “Always Got Along” In The Past appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com
Everything to Know About Alex McCord’s Life Since The Real Housewives of New York City
It's been 15 years since Bravo fans were first introduced to Alex McCord on The Real Housewives of New York City, and over a decade since she ultimately departed the show. But thankfully, she's making her reality TV return on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. Set to...
Jacqueline Laurita Claims Melissa Gorga Said Caroline Manzo Is ‘Too Old’ For ‘RHONJ’
Jacqueline Laurita has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 52, recently made several disparaging accusations about her former co-star Melissa Gorga, 43, on Instagram, after a fan asked Jacqueline what she thought about Melissa’s friendship with her sister-in-law Caroline Manzo, 61. “I think they are friendly acquaintances,” Jacqueline said, before claiming that “Melissa always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show. (She’s not).”
The Hollywood Gossip
Melissa Gorga Ex-Bestie: She's a Liar Who FRAMED Teresa!
Whether on screen or before weddings or at BravoCon, Melissa Gorga drama is inescapable. She is a consummate Real Housewife. We’ve heard a lot of whispers about how so much of Melissa’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey career came from plotting behind Teresa Giudice’s back. Now,...
‘RHONJ’ Melissa Gorga’s Pledge: She and Teresa Giudice’s Brother Joe ‘Don’t Hold Back’ From Family Drama During Season 13
'RHONJ' star Melissa Gorga pledges she and Teresa Guidice's brother Joe 'don't hold back' from family drama during season 13.
Popculture
'Real Housewives of Potomac' Left in Embarrassing Details Robyn Didn't Want You to See
The Real Housewives of Potomac brought the drama to Sensira Resort in Mexico on Sunday night's episode. While much of the focus was on the arguments that quickly ensued, others couldn't help but notice that the show included an embarrassing detail about Robyn Dixon. As fans noticed, RHOP didn't shy away from showing that one of Robyn's tracks (a piece of fake hair) was clearly visible.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
bravotv.com
Melissa Gorga Reveals Her Newly Straightened Teeth
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member showed her smile transformation after finishing her Invisalign treatment. Back in 2018, Melissa Gorga did an “Ask Me Anything” session on Instagram and a fan inquired about her getting “veneers” to make her pearly whites look their best. “Nope, all mine! Thank you!” The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member responded, denying any dental cosmetic procedures.
Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’
The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
Daily Beast
‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Is Officially in Its Flop Era
Like most long-running television series, every great Real Housewives franchise has its peaks and valleys. While it’s hard digesting an awful season in the moment, all it takes is some slight recasting or some changes in production to make viewers forget all the dullness we previously sat through. Sometimes, what we initially consider low points in a franchise later become the reason a show is our favorite.
Former ‘RHONJ’ star Caroline Manzo returns to TV in ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’
For years, Caroline Manzo was a mainstay of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”. After leaving the show, the fan favorite even got her own three-season network spinoff, “Manzo’d with Children.”. Manzo said she repeatedly rejected offers to rejoin the “RHONJ” cast. But now,...
‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Will Reportedly Be the Next Franchise Put on ‘Pause’ Amid Major Fan Backlash
Amid major fan backlash, the ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ will reportedly be put on ‘pause’ with no guarantee of a return for season 4.
bravotv.com
Inside Gretchen Rossi’s Life Since We Last Saw Her on RHOC
After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2013, Gretchen Rossi is making her reality TV return on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. “Ok who’s ready?” she wrote on Instagram in response to the casting news announced on January 9. “Gunna be a crazy ride! Looking forward to this Epic Trip with an incredible cast!”
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas’ New House Has an Epic Movie Theater: See Inside
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member shared a look at the amazing entertainment space in the basement of her new home. Teresa Giudice’s new house with Luis “Louie” Ruelas has so many amazing spaces. (Need proof? Check out the video above!) One standout: the luxe room in the basement where The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member and her family go to unwind.
bravotv.com
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Is Nominated for a Major Award
We’re sending out all the mazels. The Real Housewives of Atlanta is among the nominees at the upcoming 54th NAACP Image Awards. Nominations were recently announced, and you can bet the Peaches are excited about the honor. They aren’t the only Bravolebs feeling the love, either: The Real Housewives...
Andy Cohen Shares Why He Said Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi Will Never Be On Real Housewives Of New Jersey
The Real Housewives of New Jersey spent the last four seasons without any major casting changes. Teresa Giudice, the show’s breakout star, has been at the center of the series’ drama alongside Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs for the last several seasons. Although it’s been entertaining for some, other fans have been begging for a […] The post Andy Cohen Shares Why He Said Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi Will Never Be On Real Housewives Of New Jersey appeared first on Reality Tea.
Jen Shah: Teresa Giudice's lawyer reveals her 'biggest challenge' after sentencing, gives reality star advice
Teresa Giudice's family attorney is sharing some advice for "Real Housewives" star Jen Shah. The reality star was sentenced Friday to 78 months in prison for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scam.
Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Is Reportedly Casting Three New Housewives For Season 4
Fans of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City were anticipating a change in the cast landscape what with the sentencing of Jen Shah earlier this month. It wasn’t a matter of if, but how long she would serve in jail after being found guilty of fraud in July 2022. So of course we were not […] The post Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Is Reportedly Casting Three New Housewives For Season 4 appeared first on Reality Tea.
Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Reunion Season 3 Recap Part 1: Heather Gay Finally Admits She Remembers Nothing
Welcome to the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Reunion, bitches! Andy Cohen’s New York City set was decorated with fake snow and evergreens, as the SLC wives pull up in — what else? — a black Sprinter van! It was a long drive from the parking lot. Flash back to clips of […] The post Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Reunion Season 3 Recap Part 1: Heather Gay Finally Admits She Remembers Nothing appeared first on Reality Tea.
Catch up on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’; Ways to Watch After It Airs
Miss an episode of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'? Find out where to watch episodes of the MTV series after they've aired.
