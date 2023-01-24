ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pebble Beach, CA

msn.com

Gareth Bale To Make PGA Tour Debut At Pebble Beach After Retirement

Gareth Bale has been confirmed for next month's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am following his recent retirement. The Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes place around some of the world's most stunning courses - Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula Country Club and Spyglass Hill Golf Club. The ex-Real Madrid and Wales star...
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm to ESPN anchor after knocking out her teeth: "Yeah, I failed you!"

Jon Rahm has come face-to-face with the anchor he hit directly in the face with an errant tee shot during the 2022 PGA Championship. Rahm's drive on the third hole during the opening round at Southern Hills left ESPN anchor Sage Steele bloodied and bruised. It was so bad she...
Golf Digest

The Farmers Insurance Open finishes on Saturday again, and Justin Thomas jokingly makes the case for more short weeks

SAN DIEGO — While the scheduled Wednesday through Saturday playing of last year’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines was originally met with some disappointment and skepticism—and then it nearly went into Sunday when the playoff between winner Luke List and Will Zalatoris ran late—there wasn’t a lot of complaining on the players’ end.
SAN DIEGO, CA
InsideHook

PGA vs. LIV: Rory McIlroy Questions Greg Norman After Snubbing Patrick Reed

In what has become somewhat of a daily occurrence, members of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are seeing red when they get together on the green. The latest dust-up, if you want to call it that, occurred at the Dubai Desert Classic when LIV golfer Patrick Reed approached PGA defender Rory McIlroy on the range to say hello and perhaps clarify why he is involved with multiple lawsuits targeting the Northern Irishman’s golf circuit of choice. McIlroy, who was crouching while working with his coach Michael Bannon and his caddie Harry Diamond at the time, didn’t give Reed the time of day. Reed, bummed about not getting a handshake or fist bump, walked away and then stopped to throw a golf tee in McIlroy’s general direction.
The Independent

Jon Rahm to begin bid for hat-trick of PGA Tour wins with ‘very high hopes’

Jon Rahm could replace Rory McIlroy as world number one by continuing his stunning run of form and matching one of McIlroy’s proudest achievements.Rahm has won four of his last six events, including his last two starts on the PGA Tour at last week’s American Express and the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions.Dustin Johnson is the last player to win on three consecutive starts on the PGA Tour in 2017, with McIlroy achieving the feat in 2014 when he claimed the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in between major triumphs in the Open Championship and US PGA.Loved being back @theamexgolf and pulling out...

