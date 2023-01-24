Read full article on original website
WIBW
At least one in custody after stolen van, motorcycle found in southwest Topeka park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person was in custody Thursday morning after a van and a motorcycle that had been reported stolen were recovered in a southwest Topeka park, authorities said. Police around 7:45 a.m. Thursday were at Clarion Woods Park, just southwest of S.W. 37th and Fairlawn,...
WIBW
RCPD investigates after fight on Ogden road leads to vehicle break-in attempt
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police have opened an investigation after a man allegedly attempted to break into a woman’s car after an altercation on an Ogden road. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, officials were called to the intersection of Riley Ave. and N. Elm St. in Ogden with reports of attempted aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.
Police in Kansas seized pills laced with fentanyl worth $100,000
KANSAS CITY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after they seized more fentanyl in the Kansas City, Kansas area. On January 22, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Narcotics Unit seized over 10,000 counterfeit prescription pills laced with the highly potent drug fentanyl. The seizure, made during a routine...
New information revealed in Topeka triple murder case
TOPEKA (KSNT) -New information has been released by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office regarding the death of a woman and two children in a house fire in Topeka earlier this month. Firefighters were called at 4:54 a.m. on Jan. 20 to a residence in the 900 block of Southwest Warren Ave. after receiving a […]
Deputies arrest Topeka man on numerous charges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing charges after fleeing from law enforcement in North Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, reports that deputies tried to pull a vehicle over around 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 near the intersection of Northwest Topeka Boulevard and Northwest Paramore Street […]
Topeka church burglary suspects in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two suspects are in custody following a report of a robbery at a Topeka church. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, reports that officers responded to a burglary in progress call at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 for a church located in the 2600 block of Southeast Minnesota Ave. […]
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after allegedly threatening woman with bat
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man spent some time behind bars after he allegedly threatened a woman with a baseball bat. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that Dakotah Garner, 31, of Manhattan, was arrested after an alleged aggravated assault. Around 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
Kansas inmate who sued over cancer treatment has died
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner who alleged in a lawsuit that he was not being treated properly for cancer has died, his family and attorneys said. John Keith Calvin, 56, died Wednesday at El Dorado Correctional Facility, where he was imprisoned for a 2002 killing that his attorneys and supporters maintained he did not commit.
WIBW
Crews respond to rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka. The crash was reported around 8:45 a.m. near S.E. 29th and Wisconsin. Topeka police said at the scene that a Dodge Ram pickup truck rear-ended a Nissan Murano as both vehicles were headed east...
KCTV 5
Firefighters identify 36-year-old man who died in KCK house fire
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fatal house fire remained under investigation Tuesday evening. Fire officials stated that just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 16, neighbors reported seeing massive flames through the roof of a residence in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.
Wanted Kan. suspect captured after high-speed chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations after a high-speed chase. Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red 2013 Ford Raptor near NW Topeka Boulevard and NW Paramore Street for traffic violations, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The...
WIBW
Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for a male suspect in a domestic incident after early-afternoon attempts to make contact with him were unsuccessful. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 officials were looking for a suspect they believe to be connected to an alleged domestic incident in the 600 block of SE Lake. St.
Topeka man charged in death of 16-month-old boy
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charges have been formally filed by the Shawnee County District Attorney against a man accused of murder in the first degree involving an infant. Dustin Kelley was arrested on Jan. 12 by the Topeka Police Department in relation to a murder investigation launched after a 16-month old child died at a local […]
WIBW
Student arrested after bomb threat at Lawrence middle school
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One student was sent to the Juvenile Detention Center after a bomb threat was reported at a Lawrence middle school. The Lawrence Police Department announced on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, that officials were wrapping up an investigation into a bomb threat at West Middle School. LPD...
WIBW
North Topeka police traffic stop ends in northern Douglas County arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled from deputies in North Topeka ended up in handcuffs in Douglas Co. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop Mitchell Glynn, 61, around 10 a.m. near NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Paramore St. Glynn refused to stop, speeding off from the area.
Topeka man arrested on burglary, theft charges by police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man after spotting him with wire that was reported stolen from a local business. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, reports that officers made an arrest at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 while patrolling the city. The officers spotted a man with […]
6 die from fire injuries in 2022, TFD says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new report released by the Topeka Fire Department shows that firefighters responded to more than a thousand fire calls in 2022. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, released the TFD 2022 annual report as part of an effort to increase awareness from the public regarding the number and […]
MHK man arrested after threatening woman with baseball bat
MANHATTAN - Officers with the Riley County Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Houston Street around 3:30 on Tuesday, January 24th. A 34-year-old woman reported she was threatened with a bat during an argument with 31-year-old, Dakotah Garner of Manhattan. Garner was arrested for aggravated assault and criminal...
Olathe middle school student found unresponsive in swimming pool
An Olathe Middle School nurse gave a student CPR after the 11-year-old was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Prairie Trail Middle School.
WIBW
Harvesters food distribution moves to new location on Saturday in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Harvesters food distribution will be moving to a new location this coming Saturday. The distribution will be held starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 S.E. Washington. The distribution previously had been held at the Antioch Family Life Center at 1921...
