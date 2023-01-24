Gilman School teacher fired for inappropriate behavior with students

Gilman School in Baltimore has confirmed that a teacher has been fired for inappropriate conduct with students.

A spokesperson for the Roland Park boys' private school said in a statement:

"I can confirm that we terminated a teacher for inappropriate, out-of-school conduct involving students. As this is a personnel matter, we are not able to provide additional information."

In 2020, Gilman School disclosed that a former teacher and coach had sexually abused multiple students at his home in the 1990s.