Brad Pitt Finally Comments on Shania Twain's Performance Where She Ditched His Name for Ryan Reynolds'
That don't disappoint him much.
Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination
Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.” At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
game-news24.com
A Mediocre, Ryan Reynolds, Space Horror arrives on Netflix to start the new year
The film, Life, began as the second half of the year, will be released by Netflix. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote the movie, while Daniel Espinosa wrote the film. For those who missed the movie five years ago, the film...
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
netflixjunkie.com
Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post
Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
Margot Robbie Looks Like a Goddess in Versace at ‘Babylon’ Premiere in Australia
Like a goddess! Margot Robbie was a vision in Versace at the Babylon premiere in her native Australia. For the Monday, January 16, red carpet event, Robbie, 32, dazzled photographers in a baby blue corset gown from the Italian fashion house. The floor-length frock was equipped with a sleek satin construction and crisscross straps that […]
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
ETOnline.com
Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail Stun at 2023 Golden Globes
Michelle Williams has made her return to the Golden Globes. On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress was a vision in a unique, ruffled, off-white colored gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Williams was accompanied down the carpet by her husband, Thomas Kail, who wore a sleek black tux with a long tie.
ETOnline.com
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Studio talks ‘terrifying’ ‘Black Panther 2’ on-set calamity as Ryan Reynolds promises ‘Deadpool 3’ will be so wrong it’s right
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is enjoying a bit of a high at the moment, following Angela Bassett breaking a major Marvel milestone at the Golden Globes, but things looked much bleaker for the sequel in the wake of a harrowing on-set accident that the studio is now opening up about. Elsewhere, Ryan Reynolds has shared some exciting (we think?) words about Deadpool 3 as Fantastic Four and Young Avengers theorizing reaches a fever pitch. Let’s dive in.
EW.com
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith During His Golden Globes Speech
Almost a year after The Slap, the discourse surrounding Will Smith and Chris Rock continues... even by Eddie Murphy.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds will have Will Ferrell’s reluctant company if he decides to seek embarrassment at the Oscars
Will Ferrell has heard of Ryan Reynold’s “embarrassing” plan and he wants in, sort of. The duo’s song “Good Afternoon” from the movie musical Spirited is on the 2023 Oscars shortlist for Best Original Song, and Reynolds already knows how he’ll celebrate the potential nomination.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds shows off knowledge of silent film with his love of Buster Keaton
It might be arguable that Buster Keaton was “the greatest of all the clowns,” as Orson Welles once described him, but few would argue if they knew anything about the filmmaking comedian. After hearing breaking news about a limited series Warner Bros. has in the making, Ryan Reynolds tweeted his appreciation for the vaudeville entertainer-turned-movie star while mentioning a short video that shows the genius behind the gag.
Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, 'Glass Onion' snubbed in 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations
Oscar hopefuls Olivia Colman and Jennifer Lawrence were shut out when the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its 2023 nominations on Wednesday.
Elvis: Where to stream, how to watch Oscar-nominated movie
The 2023 Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday, and Baz Luhrmann’s biopic, Elvis, ended up with eight nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Austin Butler), Cinematography (Mandy Walker) and Film Editing. In the Best Picture category, Elvis is one of 10 films nominated along with: Everything Everywhere All at...
Keith Urban Endures Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Flirt Fest’ Like a Champ
Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman may seem like an unlikely couple now, but apparently they almost went out. Keith Urban doesn't mind hearing about it though.
Popculture
Gerard Butler Says Hilary Swank Was Hospitalized After He 'Almost Killed' Her Filming 'P.S. I Love You'
Gerard Butler almost killed one of his co-stars, but it surprisingly wasn't while making one of his action movies. On The Drew Barrymore Show this week, Butler said he hurt his P.S. I Love You co-star Hilary Swank when they filmed the 2007 romantic comedy. Swank, 48, was hospitalized after the accident.
