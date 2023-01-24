In girls basketball action you heard on AM 1480 KAUS Tuesday evening, longtime Gopher Conference rivals Blooming Prairie and Hayfield squared off at Blooming Prairie High School, with the Blossoms looking to score an upset win over a Vikings squad that came in with a record of 15-2 and a No. 6 ranking in the latest Class A poll from the Minnesota Basketball News. In a game that saw Hayfield lead by as many as 16 points in the second half, a furious rally by the Blossoms down the stretch fell just short as the Vikings held on for a 50-48 win, their seventh in a row and 10th in their last 11 games.

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO