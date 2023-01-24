Read full article on original website
Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms girls basektball team edged by Hayfield 50-48 Tuesday evening
In girls basketball action you heard on AM 1480 KAUS Tuesday evening, longtime Gopher Conference rivals Blooming Prairie and Hayfield squared off at Blooming Prairie High School, with the Blossoms looking to score an upset win over a Vikings squad that came in with a record of 15-2 and a No. 6 ranking in the latest Class A poll from the Minnesota Basketball News. In a game that saw Hayfield lead by as many as 16 points in the second half, a furious rally by the Blossoms down the stretch fell just short as the Vikings held on for a 50-48 win, their seventh in a row and 10th in their last 11 games.
Arkansas man injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on I-90 in Mower County Wednesday evening
An Arkansas man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2020 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup being driven by 26-year old Jamario Trevon Love of Hempstead, Arkansas was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 8:45 p.m. Wednesday evening when his vehicle left the snow and ice-covered roadway, entered the median and rolled near milepost 204 in Racine Township.
Texas man injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County Thursday evening
A Texas man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County last Thursday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2016 Peterbuilt tractor being driven by 37-year old Rueben Matthew Martinez of San Antonio, Texas was westbound on I-90 at approximately 7:24 p.m. last Thursday evening when his vehicle left the snow and ice-covered road and rolled near milepost 195 in Grand Meadow Township.
Stewartville teen injured in two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Olmsted County Monday night
A Stewartville teen was injured in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and Olmsted County Road 20 SE Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2011 Ford F350 being driven by 47-year old Wade Alan Baker of Wykoff was eastbound on Highway 30 at approximately 6:48 p.m. Monday evening, while a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta being driven by 17-year old Owen Donald Nelson of Stewartville was southbound on County Road 20. The State Patrol indicated that one vehicle failed to stop for the stop sign and collided with the other vehicle at the intersection of the two roads.
Austin woman pleads guilty to two felony murder charges in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman facing murder, manslaughter and drug sale charges in Mower County District Court stemming from the overdose deaths of two people in Austin in March and May of 2022 has pleaded guilty. 43-year old Yashica Shenay Thomas pleaded guilty Thursday to two separate felony 3rd degree murder charges...
