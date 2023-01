A recap of Mayor Linda Gorton's State of the City Address

Amy Wallot/LFUCG/LFUCG

Yesterday, the Lexington Forum hosted thewith updates from Mayor Linda Gorton. It was the, and dozens of community leaders and government officials were in attendance. Here’s a recap of Mayor Gorton’s updates:In 2022, thereceived the Safer Grant , providing funds to hire. Additionally, the department had the opportunity to purchase new equipment using funds from federal grants.that were installed in 2022 aided in the. Mayor Gorton also reported that the Flock cameras aided in theafter several burglaries took place this past November. Additional license plate readers will be installed throughout 2023.Between 2021-2022, the city saw aamong youth and young adults. One Lexington ‘s community partnerships helped foster this decrease.When it comes to growing, Mayor Gorton is not taking her foot off the gas. In 2022, the city hired its first housing advocate Caitlyn Dixon. Throughout this year, Lexington will investinto affordable housing.Mayor Gorton also announced that three local projects were honored by the Kentucky Chapter of the American Public Works Association — theFinally, Mayor Gorton said the city will continue to. Already,has been designated for the expansion and improvement of parks in Lexington — like the development of Cardinal Run North and the purchase of property along the Kentucky River that will provideto paddlers in Fayette County.