A recap of Mayor Linda Gorton's State of the City Address
Yesterday, the Lexington Forum hosted the 2023 State of the City Address with updates from Mayor Linda Gorton. It was the first in-person address in two years , and dozens of community leaders and government officials were in attendance. Here’s a recap of Mayor Gorton’s updates:
In 2022, the Lexington Fire Department received the Safer Grant , providing funds to hire 21 new firefighters . Additionally, the department had the opportunity to purchase new equipment using funds from federal grants.
Flock license plate readers that were installed in 2022 aided in the recovery of stolen license plates as well as $1.8 million in stolen vehicles . Mayor Gorton also reported that the Flock cameras aided in the recovery of $7,000 in stolen goods after several burglaries took place this past November. Additional license plate readers will be installed throughout 2023.
Between 2021-2022, the city saw a 50% decrease in gun-related homicides among youth and young adults. One Lexington ‘s community partnerships helped foster this decrease.
When it comes to growing affordable housing in Lexington , Mayor Gorton is not taking her foot off the gas. In 2022, the city hired its first housing advocate Caitlyn Dixon. Throughout this year, Lexington will invest $11 million in federal funds and $4.8 million in local funds into affordable housing.
Mayor Gorton also announced that three local projects were honored by the Kentucky Chapter of the American Public Works Association — the Sanitary Sewer System Upgrade Project, High-Friction Asphalt Project, and Pavement Management System Project .
Finally, Mayor Gorton said the city will continue to prioritize investment in local parks . Already, $25 million has been designated for the expansion and improvement of parks in Lexington — like the development of Cardinal Run North and the purchase of property along the Kentucky River that will provide public water access to paddlers in Fayette County.
In 2022, the Lexington Fire Department received the Safer Grant , providing funds to hire 21 new firefighters . Additionally, the department had the opportunity to purchase new equipment using funds from federal grants.
Flock license plate readers that were installed in 2022 aided in the recovery of stolen license plates as well as $1.8 million in stolen vehicles . Mayor Gorton also reported that the Flock cameras aided in the recovery of $7,000 in stolen goods after several burglaries took place this past November. Additional license plate readers will be installed throughout 2023.
Between 2021-2022, the city saw a 50% decrease in gun-related homicides among youth and young adults. One Lexington ‘s community partnerships helped foster this decrease.
When it comes to growing affordable housing in Lexington , Mayor Gorton is not taking her foot off the gas. In 2022, the city hired its first housing advocate Caitlyn Dixon. Throughout this year, Lexington will invest $11 million in federal funds and $4.8 million in local funds into affordable housing.
Mayor Gorton also announced that three local projects were honored by the Kentucky Chapter of the American Public Works Association — the Sanitary Sewer System Upgrade Project, High-Friction Asphalt Project, and Pavement Management System Project .
Finally, Mayor Gorton said the city will continue to prioritize investment in local parks . Already, $25 million has been designated for the expansion and improvement of parks in Lexington — like the development of Cardinal Run North and the purchase of property along the Kentucky River that will provide public water access to paddlers in Fayette County.
Comments / 0