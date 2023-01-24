Read full article on original website
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
atozsports.com
How the Chiefs stole one of the Bengals’ biggest weapons this week
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the AFC Championship game. And the Chiefs stole one of the Bengals’ biggest weapons ahead of the big showdown. Cincinnati thrives on motivation — they love using perceived slights as fuel to play better.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
sportszion.com
Bills QB Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Brittany Williams posts series of fun-looking photos despite loss vs Bengals
The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen were anticipated to compete for their first Super Bowl victory this season, but it did not happen. Despite their best efforts, including MVP favorite QB Allen, the Bills were defeated 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round. Following their loss, Allen inevitably faced heavy criticism on social media and TV.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Travis Kelce had a subtle warning for the Bengals after hearing the 'Burrowhead' Stadium nickname
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off an impressive win against the Bills where the entire team oozed confidence in a tough environment. But just how the Niners used Micah Parsons’ bulletin-board material to their advantage, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a similar warning for the Bengals. We’re just...
CBS Sports
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says Bengals' Joe Burrow is 'one of the elites in the league'
Ben Roethlisberger typically likes to wait three seasons before making any declarations on a quarterback. While Joe Burrow's third season is technically not over yet, Roethlisberger is ready to declare the Bengals' 26-year-old quarterback as the real deal. A year after leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl, Burrow's continued...
atozsports.com
Chiefs could be receiving important reinforcements soon
Earlier this week the Kansas City Chiefs made a somewhat mind-boggling move. You may remember, but they let go of their best special teams guy Chris Lammons. A lot of people weren’t exactly sure why they did it, but there was speculation. On Wednesday, Andy Reid confirmed the Chiefs could be making a move soon, and it only makes sense why they did what they did with Lammons.
Bengals fans getting their Whataburger fix in Kansas City might have Mahomes to thank
Whataburger fans living in Greater Cincinnati know that you can't get it in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana. The Whataburger locations closest to the Tri-State are near Nashville, Tennessee. While Bengals fans headed to Kansas City for Sunday's AFC Championship against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium might be looking forward to...
Chiefs-Bengals betting-line shift takes Vegas by surprise: ‘That just doesn’t happen’
How did the Chiefs open as three-point favorites against the Bengals? A Vegas bookmaker walks us through the group discussion that took place Sunday.
Look: Bengals Are Now Dealing With Concerning Injury
On Thursday, the Bengals added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report. He's dealing with a calf injury. Hurst played a pivotal role in last Sunday's win over the Bills, hauling in five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals listed Hurst as a limited participant ...
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ weird gamble blows up in their face
On Tuesday the Chiefs made one of the weirdest gambles we have seen in quite some time. You may have seen by now that the Chiefs and Bengals are playing chess against each other, and the Bengals just made one of the sneakiest moves one could make. Kansas City let...
Bills GM Believes The Bengals Have 1 'Huge' Advantage
The AFC is loaded with superstar quarterbacks poised to headline the conferences for years. An elite signal-caller puts any NFL team in a position to succeed, but it's even better when he performs at a high level early in his career. The Cincinnati Bengals have that edge with Joe Burrow. ...
Former Vikings WR Signs with Steelers
The Minnesota Vikings lost seven players off their practice squad this week as contracts expired without Minnesota offering them ‘futures’ deals. With that, one of these former Vikings has already found a new team. On Monday evening, news broke that former Vikings WR Dan Chisena had signed a futures deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
KMBC.com
Chiefs rookie driving up business at a Kansas City area restaurant with his frequent visits
SHAWNEE, Kan. — As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, one local business is preparing for a big rush. That boost in business is all things to one popular Chiefs rookie. "He just came in one day with his mom and...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has clear message for critics
The Cincinnati Bengals have played the ‘underdog’ role pretty well. Their critics are still in their minds though as the team prepares for the AFC Championship Game. While the team is now favored to win after an odds shift in their favor, head coach Zac Taylor addressed the Bengals’ critics recently. The Bengals themselves tweeted Read more... The post Bengals coach Zac Taylor has clear message for critics appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Do Bengals have Patrick Mahomes' number? Not really, though they've had some success
Patrick Mahomes hasn't been bad against the Cincinnati Bengals in the past three meetings. The Kansas City Chiefs haven't won any of those three games, but there's more to winning and losing football games than a quarterback's production, no matter how often you hear otherwise. In the three meetings Mahomes...
Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire, Fortson remain on IR. What Reid said of chances they’ll return
The Chiefs will continue evaluating Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jody Fortson in the coming days as both attempt to return from injured reserve.
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
