"Haunted Tavern" coming to Winchester Mystery House
Get ready for a fang -tastic night of scary -good drinks and fun.
The “ Haunted Tavern ” is popping up at the Winchester Mystery House this March, bringing an immersive cocktail experience through the mansion.
Sip along to a 4 part adventure , each accompanied with an alcoholic concoction , and listen to chilling ghost stories from the descendants of Ichabod Crane — the schoolmaster from “Sleepy Hollow.” 👻
Expect fun cocktails like:
🩸 “ Doctor’s Orders ” made with cake-flavored vodka, Irish cream, and a syringe of strawberry puree
🩸 “ Final Encore ” made with pineapple + orange juice, coconut rum, and a rum-soaked cherry.
🩸 “ Tavern Martini ” made with a secret chocolate liqueur blend, shaken with cocoa + cream.
Tickets have already been moving fast , but they’re still available for five more nights — grab ‘em before they vanish . 🎟️
The “ Haunted Tavern ” is popping up at the Winchester Mystery House this March, bringing an immersive cocktail experience through the mansion.
Sip along to a 4 part adventure , each accompanied with an alcoholic concoction , and listen to chilling ghost stories from the descendants of Ichabod Crane — the schoolmaster from “Sleepy Hollow.” 👻
Expect fun cocktails like:
🩸 “ Doctor’s Orders ” made with cake-flavored vodka, Irish cream, and a syringe of strawberry puree
🩸 “ Final Encore ” made with pineapple + orange juice, coconut rum, and a rum-soaked cherry.
🩸 “ Tavern Martini ” made with a secret chocolate liqueur blend, shaken with cocoa + cream.
Tickets have already been moving fast , but they’re still available for five more nights — grab ‘em before they vanish . 🎟️
Comments / 0