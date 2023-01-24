ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6AM City

"Haunted Tavern" coming to Winchester Mystery House

6AM City
6AM City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ha5pc_0kPnnyd200

Wouldn’t you like to sink your fangs into these fun cocktails?

Photo via @michaelsellstn

Get ready for a fang -tastic night of scary -good drinks and fun.

The “ Haunted Tavern ” is popping up at the Winchester Mystery House
this March, bringing an immersive cocktail experience through the mansion.

Sip along to a 4 part adventure , each accompanied with an alcoholic concoction , and listen to chilling ghost stories from the descendants of Ichabod Crane — the schoolmaster from “Sleepy Hollow.” 👻

Expect fun cocktails like:
🩸 “ Doctor’s Orders ” made with cake-flavored vodka, Irish cream, and a syringe of strawberry puree
🩸 “
Final Encore ” made with pineapple + orange juice, coconut rum, and a rum-soaked cherry.
🩸 “ Tavern Martini ” made with a secret chocolate liqueur blend, shaken with cocoa + cream.

Tickets have already been moving fast , but they’re still available for five more nights grab ‘em before they vanish . 🎟️

Comments / 0

Related
6AM City

6AM City

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy