Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news
While the Cincinnati Bengals might be enjoying the underdog role throughout their NFL playoff run this season, they won’t technically be the underdogs when they travel into Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this weekend. And that’s some pretty historic news. While the Bengals did open the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Falcons Re-Sign Julio Jones? 6 Options For Free Agent WRs
The Atlanta Falcons enter the offseason with some clear needs, one of those being adding help at wide receiver.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks are flying off the board in the first
The NFL Draft is approaching and many NFL teams need to strike gold on their pick in this year's first round
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
Look: Robert Saleh Makes Clear Statement About Jets' Quarterback Plans
The New York Jets announced the hire of their new offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, on Thursday. With that box checked, there's one major hole left to patch: the quarterback. The Jets rotated through four quarterbacks this season — Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson, Mike White and Chris ...
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
Former NFL Player Revealed He Suffered Stroke This Week
Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker had scary news to share this week. He revealed that he suffered a stroke. Baker announced this news on Instagram. Thankfully, he's doing much better and is making progress in his recovery. "Tell your loved ones you love em," Baker said. "My life ...
Re-drafting for the Steelers in latest Draft Wire mock
With the Senior Bowl just days away, the smart folks over at Draft Wire updated their two-round mock draft. We decided to do something a little different and will do a re-draft of the Pittsburgh Steelers picks based on how the rest of the draft played out. Be sure to let us know in the comments which draft you would rather see the Steelers go with.
MyNorthwest.com
Fann: Why has Seahawks’ Pete Carroll been snubbed for Coach of Year… again?
The NFL, as it does with essentially every aspect of the sport, is working to increase the hype and anticipation that surrounds the league’s annual NFL Honors event that takes place the night before the Super Bowl. And in that effort, a list of finalists have been announced for each award.
List of 2023 Seattle Seahawks Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Seattle Seahawks free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets pick new franchise QBs in latest 1st-round mock | The next Josh Allen, Geno Smith?
Once again, the New York Giants and New York Jets are ready to step on the quarterback carousel. The Giants have to decide if they want to re-sign Daniel Jones, who will be a free agent after having his fifth-year option declined. The Jets have to decide if they want...
Chiefs fan who caught Henne ball describes experience, what’s next
After days of searching, the person who caught Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne's first playoff touchdown football is speaking out about the experience.
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
Yardbarker
Three potential WR targets for Cowboys in 2023 NFL Draft
One of the reasons the Cowboys failed to end their 27-year championship drought is because their passing offense regressed. After trading star WR Amari Cooper to Cleveland, Dallas fell from second last season in passing to 14th in 2022. Outside of CeeDee Lamb, no Dallas receiver had more than 60...
Seahawks Mock Draft: Mel Kiper’s predictions for 2023 first-round picks
As the NFL offseason continues inching closer and closer, so does April’s 2023 NFL Draft. Teams have been scouting players long before the season, and now that the draft order is mostly final, they likely know who they want now. While fans will never fully know what teams are thinking, insight from draft analysts like Mel Kiper Jr. can give them a pretty good idea.
MyNorthwest.com
Aaron Goldsmith shares the story of his decision to stay with Mariners
There have been a number of twists and turns for Mariners broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith this offseason that he said he never expected. He didn’t expect to be a candidate this winter to be the new voice of the St. Louis Cardinals, his hometown team. He didn’t expect there to...
