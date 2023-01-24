Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Tension builds between parents, educators as classroom conflicts continue
WASHINGTON (TND) — Tensions are rising between parents and school systems over several issues including failing grades, awards withheld and concerns over certain classroom materials. Academics are slipping near crisis levels in places like Baltimore County, where nearly one-third of students received a "D" or lower for the first...
Central Bucks teachers boycott administration meeting about new ‘advocacy’ policy
It was the first teacher-led protest after months of administrative directives and the Republican-led school board passing policies that many say are anti-LGBTQ. About 30 Central Bucks School District educators and 30 students, parents, and community members gathered Tuesday at Central Bucks East High School to protest one of the district’s new policies.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: I strongly support Summit School District’s equity policy
The resolution passed unanimously by Summit School District in October that was so hotly contested at the Jan. 12 school board meeting states, “Summit School District Board of Education reaffirms its commitment to policies that support and represent the diverse people and families in our communities and opposes any action by the Colorado State Board of Education to remove or limit the representation of LGBTQ+ and BIPOC people in K-3 grade-level standards …”
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to require high schools to offer remedial courses
An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill that would require high schools to better prepare students who are not reaching performance benchmarks.
'I Was a Teacher, I Abandoned Being "Woke" For My Students' Sake'
Instead of teaching my students that the system is rigged against people of color, I told then they were architects of their own destiny.
School Banned BLM Shirts, But Allowed Nooses & Confederate Symbols: Lawsuit
Georgia school officials allegedly told Black students that Black Lives Matter messaging was disruptive, while the Confederate flag represents 'heritage not hate.'
Teachers' unions locked kids out of schools to get more of your money, not for safety
Our children were political pawns in a game rigged by teachers' unions and blue state politicians.
America's teacher shortage: Are they entitled to higher pay?
As schools strive to return to their pre-pandemic levels, many districts in Arizona are beleaguered by a dire shortage of educators and administrators - a situation that has notably impacted students. This scarcity of qualified professionals has created an uphill battle for academic institutions.
Lauren Boebert Mocked After Suggesting Pronouns Don't Come Up in Classroom
One critic pointed out to the Colorado Republican that teachers typically introduce themselves to their students as "Mr.," "Ms.," or "Mrs."
Florida Schools Will Not Offer AP African American Studies Course
(Reuters) – Florida will not allow high school students to take a new Advanced Placement (AP) class in African American Studies, saying in a letter to College Board, the nonprofit that develops the courses, that the pilot version “lacks educational value.”. The letter to the educational nonprofit –...
House Republicans introduce bills on school LGBT, curriculum policies
Iowa House Republicans released their first slate of legislation for the year Wednesday, including a batch of proposed new requirements for schools on curriculum and student gender identity. One bill, House File 9, would prohibit school districts from providing any accommodations intended to affirm a student’s change in gender identity without written consent from the […] The post House Republicans introduce bills on school LGBT, curriculum policies appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Bill to provide free school meals for all students could deny schools critical state, federal funding
A bill in the Minnesota House would pay for all school meals for all students, but some in district leadership worry that funding tied to how many students qualify for free or reduced meals could be in peril as a result.
Teaching activist Quintin Bostic admits selling critical race theory lessons to schools, despite ban
A Georgia teaching activist has been placed on administrative leave after bragging about really being an “evil salesman” profiting off illegally selling schools critical race theory lessons in disguise — despite a statewide ban. Former teacher Quintin Bostic was filmed by an undercover Project Veritas reporter admitting his illicit work for Teaching Lab, a nonprofit that says its “mission is to fundamentally shift the paradigm of teacher professional learning for educational equity.” “It’s like a scam lab,” Bostic stunningly admitted in one chat, cackling wildly as he insisted it was really “for profit.” “I would say I’m a good salesman, but I’m also...
NebraskaTV
Parents, lawmakers pushing for educational freedom during National School Choice Week
WASHINGTON (CITC) — As National School Choice Week is being celebrated across the United States, several states are demonstrating their continued commitment to letting parents choose what to do with their educational tax dollars. National School Choice Week, recognized every January since 2011, aims to promote all forms of...
Opinion: Banning African American History at Schools Is an Attack on the First Amendment
Some of the things that are going on in American schools are truly disturbing. For example, the Florida governor recently blocked a class on African American history. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court recently made a decision that will expose children to prayer at school.
Critics rip new nationwide school program pushing community-set standards, warn it uses kids as 'experiments'
Educators at 120 districts across the country are implementing a new curriculum that critics believe undermines parental rights to unwittingly sign their children up for the 'social educational experiment.'
Want more teachers? Start valuing education
By Rebekah Entralgo and Bella DeVaan School districts across the country are facing a historic number of teacher vacancies — an estimated 300,000, according to the National Education Association, the largest U.S. teachers union. Some states are particularly hard hit, with approximately 2,000 empty positions in Illinois and Arizona, 3,000 in Nevada, and 9,000 in Florida. How are political leaders responding? A number of rural […] The post Want more teachers? Start valuing education appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Washington Examiner
Hispanic families deserve education freedom, too
In the K-12 public education system, there are about 14.1 million Hispanic students . The Latino student population in the U.S. is booming, but our system is ill-prepared to support the specific needs of this community. According to a survey conducted by Conoce tus Opciones Escolares, 64.6% of Latino parents...
Indianapolis Recorder
There’s a new high school diploma for Indiana students with significant cognitive disabilities
Students with significant cognitive disabilities can earn a new type of diploma this year intended to provide them with more opportunities after graduation. The Indiana State Board of Education unanimously approved the alternative diploma earlier this month. Currently, high schoolers can earn a certificate of completion or a certificate of...
