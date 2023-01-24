ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

ABC 33/40 News

Tension builds between parents, educators as classroom conflicts continue

WASHINGTON (TND) — Tensions are rising between parents and school systems over several issues including failing grades, awards withheld and concerns over certain classroom materials. Academics are slipping near crisis levels in places like Baltimore County, where nearly one-third of students received a "D" or lower for the first...
MICHIGAN STATE
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: I strongly support Summit School District’s equity policy

The resolution passed unanimously by Summit School District in October that was so hotly contested at the Jan. 12 school board meeting states, “Summit School District Board of Education reaffirms its commitment to policies that support and represent the diverse people and families in our communities and opposes any action by the Colorado State Board of Education to remove or limit the representation of LGBTQ+ and BIPOC people in K-3 grade-level standards …”
The Herald News

Hardest college to get into in every state

It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you're likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be an even greater leg up, affording you chances others simply may not have, such as higher lifetime earnings and important networking opportunities. Because tuition prices keep rising, however, holding a degree from...
ARIZONA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

House Republicans introduce bills on school LGBT, curriculum policies

Iowa House Republicans released their first slate of legislation for the year Wednesday, including a batch of proposed new requirements for schools on curriculum and student gender identity. One bill, House File 9, would prohibit school districts from providing any accommodations intended to affirm a student’s change in gender identity without written consent from the […] The post House Republicans introduce bills on school LGBT, curriculum policies appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
New York Post

Teaching activist Quintin Bostic admits selling critical race theory lessons to schools, despite ban

A Georgia teaching activist has been placed on administrative leave after bragging about really being an “evil salesman” profiting off illegally selling schools critical race theory lessons in disguise — despite a statewide ban. Former teacher Quintin Bostic was filmed by an undercover Project Veritas reporter admitting his illicit work for Teaching Lab, a nonprofit that says its “mission is to fundamentally shift the paradigm of teacher professional learning for educational equity.” “It’s like a scam lab,” Bostic stunningly admitted in one chat, cackling wildly as he insisted it was really “for profit.” “I would say I’m a good salesman, but I’m also...
GEORGIA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Want more teachers? Start valuing education

By Rebekah Entralgo and Bella DeVaan  School districts across the country are facing a historic number of teacher vacancies — an estimated 300,000, according to the National Education Association, the largest U.S. teachers union. Some states are particularly hard hit, with approximately 2,000 empty positions in Illinois and Arizona, 3,000 in Nevada, and 9,000 in Florida. How are political leaders responding? A number of rural […] The post Want more teachers? Start valuing education appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Hispanic families deserve education freedom, too

In the K-12 public education system, there are about 14.1 million Hispanic students . The Latino student population in the U.S. is booming, but our system is ill-prepared to support the specific needs of this community. According to a survey conducted by Conoce tus Opciones Escolares, 64.6% of Latino parents...

