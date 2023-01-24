Winter Around The World-Themed Weekends Reimagine Michigan Winters At the Riverfront

“ Winter Around the World” is the last two colorful and festive, themed weekends this season during which the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy re-imagines the Michigan winter through ice sculptures, cultural events , live music and more.

The upcoming themed weekends include:

Feb. 3-5 Motown Love presented by Bedrock

Feb. 17-19 Mardi Gras at Valade

“The Detroit Riverfront is a four-season destination, so we like to provide guests with activities and things to do year -round. Our winter programming gets more popular each year. People are looking for things to do, and to get outside for some fresh air with friends and family. We’re proud to be able to provide these ‘Winter at Valade events’ for them to enjoy.” SAID RACHEL FRIERSON, DIRECTOR OF PROGRAMMING

‘Winter at Valade’ Has Something for Everyone Every Weekend

Presented by Friends of Robert C. Valade Park, “Winter at Valade” features family-friendly programming, oversized fireplaces, s’mores stations, winter games, such as curling on synthetic ice, hands-on activities and wellness programming that includes dog walks and hustle classes. There’s also the Sled Shed, which is open when weather permits and provides free sleds for visitors while at the park.

There will be no shortage of delicious food and drinks every weekend during “Winter at Valade.” The Shed Bar will feature hot, seasonal alcoholic and non-alcoholic classics for purchase, like hot chocolate, cider and hot toddies. Marshmallow kits for roasting at the park will also be available for purchase. The outdoor fun continues every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Feb. 26.

