Heavy rain moving through metro Atlanta area, wind advisory in effect
ATLANTA — Much of metro Atlanta and north Georgia can expect heavy rain to make its way through during Wednesday’s early morning hours. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says you can expect heavy rain as the day breaks and you start your morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free Severe...
WCTV
Strong storms and heavy rain move through the Big Bend, South Georgia
Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. A tree falls on a home in Tallahassee due to the storm. DeSantis draws fire over rejection of course. Updated: 5 hours ago. Attorney Ben Crump threatened to...
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Heavy rain ends, but colder temps on the way
Widespread, heavy rain is coming down across much of North Georgia Wednesday morning, causing some school districts to delay start times. But it won’t last all day.
Alabamians Should Prepare for a Temperature Drop, Few Flurries
Severe weather is exiting the Yellowhammer State and moving into Georgia. For our coverage area, we still have a “Wind Advisory” in place issued by the National Weather Service in Birmingham. Some areas could see wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Until 9 a.m. for Greene,...
fox5atlanta.com
Heavy rains, gusty winds head into Georgia; Some districts delay start of school
ATLANTA - Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be moving through Georgia Wednesday morning. This dynamic storm system will bring the potential for periods of heavy rain and gusty wind, but not much chance of these storms turning severe. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX...
Weather Watch: Forsyth County under advisory for strong winds, thunderstorms beginning at midnight
Strong winds and rain are expected to arrive in Forsyth County on Wednesday, Jan. 25Photo byGetty Images. (Forsyth County, GA) The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Peachtree City has issued two hazardous weather alerts for parts of north and central Georgia, including Forsyth County, on Tuesday, January 24.
WLOS.com
Storm system to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, a chance of snow to WNC, nearby areas
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A powerful storm system moving through the central United States has produced at least one tornado in the Houston metro area. And, as it moves into Western North Carolina, the Upstate and northeast Georgia overnight, it will bring some heavy rain for the Wednesday morning commute.
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
WCTV
First Alert Weather day declared ahead of Wednesday morning storms
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 12:30PM - The tornado watch for the Big Bend and South Georgia has expired. The squall line of showers and now isolated storms will continue to march across eastern portions of our viewing area through this afternoon. A wind advisory will remain in effect for the...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
LIST: Schools announce delays Wednesday due to heavy rain, storms
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Several school districts are announcing delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25, due to potential severe weather. Meriwether County Schools will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday due to the threat of inclement weather from the approaching storm front. MCSS said parents and guardians can expect the bus to arrive around two hours behind the regular bus route schedule.
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, January 25
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A line of showers and storms will bring a threat of severe weather to the Big Bend and South Georgia today. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:
What will the weather in Georgia be like this week?
Georgia residents can expect mild temperatures with a chance of showers early this week. Monday will be partly sunny before gradually becoming sunny with a high near 54 degrees. Temperatures will drop to 30 degrees tonight. On Tuesday, more of the same, highs will be around 57 degrees. Rain will...
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
Fox 19
Snowfall totals: Up to 5″ in some areas
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snowfall totals vary across the Tri-State with the highest amount measured at five inches. The northwest parts of the Tri-State around Connersville saw the most snowfall; between 3″ to 5″ fell in that area, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather team. Counties ranging from...
Power outages in Big Bend, south GA
Here are the latest number of customers affected by power outages across South Georgia and Florida's Big Bend associated with severe weather on Wednesday.
WALB 10
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Georgia, you know deer are a common obstacle in rural areas. As a result, collision repair shops are staying busy, even outside of deer season. “I know it’s not just me. It was just my turn. I knew it was inevitable,” said...
WALB 10
Cook Co. recovering after EF-2 tornado strikes on Sunday
ABAC hosts Netflix filmmaker of 'Who Killed Malcolm X?' series. Mediacom scholarship will help SW Georgia students. Feb. 28 is the deadline for Mediacom's world-class scholarship. Americus shooting incidents still under investigation. Updated: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST. The shooting incidents happened Wednesday and Thursday, barely a day...
Celebrating 75: A look back at ‘Snowmageddon’ and the changes it brought
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is taking a look at the biggest events in Georgia history as WSB-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary. One of the biggest stories to impact Georgians in recent years was Snowmageddon, which happened nearly nine years ago this month. The snowstorm and its aftermath...
