Floyd County, GA

WCTV

First Alert Weather day declared ahead of Wednesday morning storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 12:30PM - The tornado watch for the Big Bend and South Georgia has expired. The squall line of showers and now isolated storms will continue to march across eastern portions of our viewing area through this afternoon. A wind advisory will remain in effect for the...
GEORGIA STATE
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

LIST: Schools announce delays Wednesday due to heavy rain, storms

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Several school districts are announcing delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25, due to potential severe weather. Meriwether County Schools will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday due to the threat of inclement weather from the approaching storm front. MCSS said parents and guardians can expect the bus to arrive around two hours behind the regular bus route schedule.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

What will the weather in Georgia be like this week?

Georgia residents can expect mild temperatures with a chance of showers early this week. Monday will be partly sunny before gradually becoming sunny with a high near 54 degrees. Temperatures will drop to 30 degrees tonight. On Tuesday, more of the same, highs will be around 57 degrees. Rain will...
GEORGIA STATE
WKRG News 5

Severe weather school closings, schedule changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
SARALAND, AL
Fox 19

Snowfall totals: Up to 5″ in some areas

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snowfall totals vary across the Tri-State with the highest amount measured at five inches. The northwest parts of the Tri-State around Connersville saw the most snowfall; between 3″ to 5″ fell in that area, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather team. Counties ranging from...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WALB 10

Cook Co. recovering after EF-2 tornado strikes on Sunday

ABAC hosts Netflix filmmaker of 'Who Killed Malcolm X?' series. Mediacom scholarship will help SW Georgia students. Feb. 28 is the deadline for Mediacom's world-class scholarship. Americus shooting incidents still under investigation. Updated: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST. The shooting incidents happened Wednesday and Thursday, barely a day...
COOK COUNTY, GA

