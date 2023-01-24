ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man with local roots inducted to Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society

 3 days ago
Jorren Biggs with his grandmother, Mrs. Louise Biggs of Laurinburg. Submitted photo

LAURINBURG — A son of a Laurinburg native is among UNC-Chapel Hill’s newest class of inductees to Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society.

Jorren Biggs, a senior Political Science and African-American Studies double major is the son of Joseph Biggs Jr. of Laurinburg and the late Stephany Hand-Biggs of Rockingham, and grandson to the late Joseph Biggs Sr. and Louise C. Biggs of Laurinburg.

Last November, the university inducted 268 members into the country’s oldest and most prestigious honor society, whose members include 17 presidents, 42 Supreme Court Justices and over 100 Nobel laureates.

A press release from UNC notes that less than 1% of all college students qualify for acceptance to the organization. Post graduation, Biggs plans to attend law school.

