Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Is Last To See Missing Mother And Refuses To Cooperate With Police. Where Is Chenell Gilbert?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Related
Current Publishing
Sweet Surprise: Noblesville High School senior receives prestigious Lilly Endowment scholarship
A Noblesville High School senior has received a full-ride scholarship after being named as a Lilly Endowment scholar. Abby Pittman was surprised with the scholarship announcement in December at the high school and will receive full tuition for four years at an Indiana college of her choice. The scholarship also covers required fees and a book stipend annually.
How school superintendents decide whether to cancel class
School superintendents take into account a variety of factors when deciding whether to cancel school, but the main factor is safety for students, families and staff.
indypolitics.org
FORMER LAWRENCE DEPUTY MAYOR DAVE HOFMANN FILES CANDIDACY FOR MAYOR
Dave Hofmann, former Chief of Police and Deputy Mayor for Mayor Steve Collier, officially filed his candidacy with Marion County Election Board. Hofmann is a lifelong public servant having served as Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff for Mayor Collier since early 2022, as Lawrence’s Chief of Police for six years, and as an IMPD officer for 20 years, retiring at the rank of District Commander. He has a proven career of public service and servant leadership in the Lawrence community.
wrtv.com
Eli Lilly's planned Boone County expansion causing controversy
LEBANON — A billion-dollar expansion in Boone County is still at the center of a bigger discussion. Eli Lilly is in the process of developing manufacturing sites that are expected to bring thousands of jobs and more people to the area. But not everyone is on board. At Monday...
Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis surgeon
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks the suspension of Indianapolis Surgeon Dr. Scott Mimms calling him a “clear and immediate danger” to public health. A petition was submitted Friday to the Medical Licensing Board and will be considered at the board’s meeting set for Thursday morning. Mimms, who specializes in cosmetic surgery and advertises on […]
WTHI
Local school no longer doing E-learning days, changing to flex days for more in-person instruction
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the possibility of snow around the corner comes the possibility for schools to have snow days. Now, the state of Indiana limits schools to three E-learning days. Officials at Southwest Parke Schools say fewer E-learning days help kids learn better. They aren't doing any...
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
Indianapolis Recorder
Celebrate Black History Month with Black films
The Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival and Martin University will host a Black History Month event Feb. 10-11, which will showcase films about the national and international contributions of Black people. The event will be at Martin University’s Gathertorium, 2186 N. Sherman Drive. Tickets cost $7 for each individual film...
WISH-TV
Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness moonlights as snowplow driver
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — When it snows in Fishers, Mayor Scott Fadness is one of the first people to get to work — not in an office, but on the roads. Fadness often moonlights as a snowplow driver. “I have been doing this for 15 years now. Every...
Indianapolis Recorder
Art & Soul to return for its 27th year
The 27th annual Art & Soul festival returns next month, kicking off Black History Month in Indianapolis with events celebrating music, dance, visual art and literature. Channie Jones, director of equity partnerships at Indy Arts Council, has overseen Art & Soul for the previous two years and said this year’s festival will look a little different. With three main events throughout February, Jones said Art & Soul will now include works and appearances from alumni-featured artists to help “pass the baton” to a new generation of artists.
Current Publishing
Pendleton Pike Progress project underway
The Indiana Dept. of Transportation gave an update on progress and plans for the Pendleton Pike Progress project that will affect much of Lawrence during a Jan. 19 Pendleton Pike Progress Public Meeting. Pendleton Pike Progress is an Indiana Dept. of Transportation project along five miles of U.S. 36 between...
Residents call for help following lack of hot water at Lugar Towers
Residents at Lugar Towers are begging for help after nearly a month of boiling water to bathe, cook and more.
Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates
A national pet brand chain is a driving force behind two Indiana bills that would block local communities from enforcing outright bans on the retail sale of pets, drawing pushback from animal advocates. Such ordinances already exist in cities like Bloomington and Carmel. Pet stores in those municipalities are currently barred from selling cats or […] The post Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WIBC.com
Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants
Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
indianapolismonthly.com
Where To Get Stuff Fixed
From stuffed animals to sewing machines, screens to stained glass—and just about anything else—this guide will lead you to a local shop that can bring it back to life. Find new favorites or rediscover old standbys that are always worth a shoutout (hey, Kimmel!). These 62 handypeople and craftspeople will give a second chance to whatever it is you want to hold on to.
bsquarebulletin.com
Monroe County sheriff on racist graffiti in jail cells: “When I see that word…I cannot move slow.”
“It looks like that’s not even the United States of America.”. That was Monroe County’s new jail commander Kyle Gibbons talking about a photograph he had displayed for Monday’s meeting of the community justice response committee (CJRC). It was from a slide deck he’d prepared, in order to show committee members conditions inside the jail when he took over at the start of the year.
Indianapolis Recorder
Ice cream shop gives opportunities to those with disabilities
With a heart to serve people with disabilities, Carmela Toler and her business partner, Cindy Carter, opened an ice cream franchise that focuses on hiring those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Located on North New Jersey Street, the pastel blue and pink sign that reads “Howdy Homemade Ice Cream” on...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student
FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
visitindy.com
Devour Indy 2023 Winterfest
College basketball is ramping up. Students have returned from break. The new year is almost a month old. The snow has been light so far, but the undeniable truth is that winter is here!. Usually, winter means time to sit inside and stay warm while trying to combat the boredom....
Comments / 0