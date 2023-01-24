Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
South Fourth Street and Teal Road intersection will completely close this summer
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A busy intersection is slated to completely close to traffic this summer. The construction will happen where South Fourth Street meets Poland Hill and Teal roads. Crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation will repave and reconfigure the crossing. The work is part of an...
WLFI.com
Heritage Trail in Lafayette to extend to Wabash Avenue Neighborhood
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Winter weather is in full effect but some people are still dreaming of hiking and biking. One of those dreams is building an extension of the Wabash Heritage Trail to the Wabash Avenue Neighborhood. Lafayette economic development Director Dennis Carson says the project is part...
WLFI.com
WLPD: Drivers should avoid the US 52 and Klondike area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A semi fire has backed up traffic in the US 52 and Klondike area Thursday afternoon. Officials are asking people to avoid the area. According to West Lafayette Police Department, a semi trailer caught fire. The driver was able to get the cab separated from the trailer before the trailer became fully engulfed.
WLFI.com
Neighbors invited to speak their minds on near-West Side development
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Planners want input from people living outside West Lafayette city limits, as they look ahead to future growth over the next generation. Wabash Township residents are invited to share their thoughts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Klondike Middle School. Another public input meeting happens at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Klondike.
WISH-TV
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
WLFI.com
Prep work in progress ahead of winter storm
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of Lafayette said it is one step ahead of the incoming winter storm. Dry weather Monday and Tuesday allowed crews to pretreat roads with saltwater. Employees from several city departments chipped in to help. Dan Crowell with the street department said they covered...
WLFI.com
School bus evacuated after nearly tipping over in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A loaded bus was evacuated Thursday morning after nearly tipping over. The bus slid off the road and slightly into a ditch while making a turn at College and Jackson streets, says Carroll schools Superintendent Keith Thackery. The students were taken to school on a...
Current Publishing
Noblesville man killed in crash
A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.
WIBC.com
Ambulance Roll Over Crash in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An ambulance belonging to Preferred Auto Body in Indianapolis crashed on Campus Parkway in Noblesville, but nobody was severely hurt. Around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Noblesville Police were called to Campus Parkway by the I-69 overpass for the report of a single vehicle, a 1999 Ford Ambulance, involved in a crash.
Cannabis supply intercepted on way to Vincennes University
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two men reportedly heading to Vincennes University to deal marijuana have been arrested while traveling through Vermillion County, the Sheriff says. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over after being clocked driving at speeds of 102 MPH in a 60 MPH zone of SR 63, […]
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon
AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
Boone County man crashes into 4 businesses, police car
LEBANON, Ind. — Lebanon businesses are picking up the pieces after a Boone County man crashed a car into four storefronts and a police car over the weekend. Lebanon Police were called around 8:24 a.m. Saturday to Carmack’s Pub in Lebanon in response to a vehicle crashing into the downtown business. The bar’s entrance was heavily […]
wbiw.com
Seymour Police arrest two in connection with numerous thefts from local retailers
SEYMOUR – Seymour Police arrest two people after a theft in Seymour who are also wanted for numerous thefts from Home Depot stores in Noblesville and Carmel. On Friday police arrested 36-year-old Donilla Dismukes, of Lafayette, and 50-year-old Scotty Gatlin, of Chicago, IL. in connection with the theft of $1,000 of merchandise at the Walmart Supercenter in Seymour on Oct. 6, 2022.
WLFI.com
Purdue upsets Illinois on the road winning 62-52
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Women’s Basketball got its first-ranked road win of the year. The Boilermakers took down the number 22 ranked team in the nation, beating Illinois 62-52. Heading into this game head coach Katie Gearlds said she wanted her team to focus on several different objectives. She wanted her team to stop Kendall Bostic from getting rebounds, her team's rebounding to be better, and her team to be tough to beat.
Fox 59
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan....
WISH-TV
Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”. Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
wrtv.com
Eli Lilly's planned Boone County expansion causing controversy
LEBANON — A billion-dollar expansion in Boone County is still at the center of a bigger discussion. Eli Lilly is in the process of developing manufacturing sites that are expected to bring thousands of jobs and more people to the area. But not everyone is on board. At Monday...
Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates
A national pet brand chain is a driving force behind two Indiana bills that would block local communities from enforcing outright bans on the retail sale of pets, drawing pushback from animal advocates. Such ordinances already exist in cities like Bloomington and Carmel. Pet stores in those municipalities are currently barred from selling cats or […] The post Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Court docs: Employee behind arson, burglary at Kokomo testing lab
KOKOMO, Ind. — Tips to police led to the arrest of a Kokomo testing lab employee after an arson and burglary at the facility. Investigators arrested Michelle Ellis on Jan. 19 for her suspected role in an intentionally set fire to the Averhealth facility on N. Main Street on Dec. 28 (2022). On Jan. 6, […]
