West Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

Heritage Trail in Lafayette to extend to Wabash Avenue Neighborhood

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Winter weather is in full effect but some people are still dreaming of hiking and biking. One of those dreams is building an extension of the Wabash Heritage Trail to the Wabash Avenue Neighborhood. Lafayette economic development Director Dennis Carson says the project is part...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

WLPD: Drivers should avoid the US 52 and Klondike area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A semi fire has backed up traffic in the US 52 and Klondike area Thursday afternoon. Officials are asking people to avoid the area. According to West Lafayette Police Department, a semi trailer caught fire. The driver was able to get the cab separated from the trailer before the trailer became fully engulfed.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Neighbors invited to speak their minds on near-West Side development

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Planners want input from people living outside West Lafayette city limits, as they look ahead to future growth over the next generation. Wabash Township residents are invited to share their thoughts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Klondike Middle School. Another public input meeting happens at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Klondike.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Prep work in progress ahead of winter storm

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of Lafayette said it is one step ahead of the incoming winter storm. Dry weather Monday and Tuesday allowed crews to pretreat roads with saltwater. Employees from several city departments chipped in to help. Dan Crowell with the street department said they covered...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

School bus evacuated after nearly tipping over in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A loaded bus was evacuated Thursday morning after nearly tipping over. The bus slid off the road and slightly into a ditch while making a turn at College and Jackson streets, says Carroll schools Superintendent Keith Thackery. The students were taken to school on a...
BURLINGTON, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville man killed in crash

A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Ambulance Roll Over Crash in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An ambulance belonging to Preferred Auto Body in Indianapolis crashed on Campus Parkway in Noblesville, but nobody was severely hurt. Around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Noblesville Police were called to Campus Parkway by the I-69 overpass for the report of a single vehicle, a 1999 Ford Ambulance, involved in a crash.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Cannabis supply intercepted on way to Vincennes University

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two men reportedly heading to Vincennes University to deal marijuana have been arrested while traveling through Vermillion County, the Sheriff says. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over after being clocked driving at speeds of 102 MPH in a 60 MPH zone of SR 63, […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon

AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
AVON, IN
FOX59

Boone County man crashes into 4 businesses, police car

LEBANON, Ind. — Lebanon businesses are picking up the pieces after a Boone County man crashed a car into four storefronts and a police car over the weekend. Lebanon Police were called around 8:24 a.m. Saturday to Carmack’s Pub in Lebanon in response to a vehicle crashing into the downtown business. The bar’s entrance was heavily […]
LEBANON, IN
wbiw.com

Seymour Police arrest two in connection with numerous thefts from local retailers

SEYMOUR – Seymour Police arrest two people after a theft in Seymour who are also wanted for numerous thefts from Home Depot stores in Noblesville and Carmel. On Friday police arrested 36-year-old Donilla Dismukes, of Lafayette, and 50-year-old Scotty Gatlin, of Chicago, IL. in connection with the theft of $1,000 of merchandise at the Walmart Supercenter in Seymour on Oct. 6, 2022.
SEYMOUR, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue upsets Illinois on the road winning 62-52

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Women’s Basketball got its first-ranked road win of the year. The Boilermakers took down the number 22 ranked team in the nation, beating Illinois 62-52. Heading into this game head coach Katie Gearlds said she wanted her team to focus on several different objectives. She wanted her team to stop Kendall Bostic from getting rebounds, her team's rebounding to be better, and her team to be tough to beat.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan....
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”. Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
WESTFIELD, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates

A national pet brand chain is a driving force behind two Indiana bills that would block local communities from enforcing outright bans on the retail sale of pets, drawing pushback from animal advocates. Such ordinances already exist in cities like Bloomington and Carmel. Pet stores in those municipalities are currently barred from selling cats or […] The post Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Court docs: Employee behind arson, burglary at Kokomo testing lab

KOKOMO, Ind. — Tips to police led to the arrest of a Kokomo testing lab employee after an arson and burglary at the facility. Investigators arrested Michelle Ellis on Jan. 19 for her suspected role in an intentionally set fire to the Averhealth facility on N. Main Street on Dec. 28 (2022). On Jan. 6, […]
KOKOMO, IN

