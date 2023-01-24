A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO