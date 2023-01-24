ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Watson scores winner as Elkins edges Lewis County, 60-59

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Malachi Watson glided to the rim for a go-ahead layup with 17.4 seconds left, then Lewis County couldn’t score on its final two trips as the Tigers won a thriller, 60-59, between the two Route 33 rivals. Tanner Miller scored 21...
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

Indians hold on for win over Elkins, 53-39

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport built a 24-point lead midway through the third quarter and then had to hold on for a 53-39 victory over Elkins, in Big 10 Conference boys basketball action Thursday night at Bridgeport High School. The Indians (11-4) played tremendous basketball in the early...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

WVU Extension to host NCWV grazing school

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Each winter, the West Virginia University (WVU) Extension Office sets out on a mission to bring educational opportunities to residents who have a focus on agriculture. According to WVU Extension, “WVU Extension Service is bringing education, know-how and research to you. The 2023 agriculture...
WVNews

BOE hears concerns regarding Ripley High School investigation

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Even though social media indicated otherwise, only a few people showed up at the Jackson County Board of Education’s January 5 meeting. Of those attending, only one person signed in to speak. This was the first time board members had met since charges...
RIPLEY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy