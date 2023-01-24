Read full article on original website
Capito, Manchin Announce $75,000 for Four West Virginia Arts and Music Programs
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $75,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for four arts and music programs across West Virginia. “West Virginia has a rich cultural history, and it’s...
Watson scores winner as Elkins edges Lewis County, 60-59
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Malachi Watson glided to the rim for a go-ahead layup with 17.4 seconds left, then Lewis County couldn’t score on its final two trips as the Tigers won a thriller, 60-59, between the two Route 33 rivals. Tanner Miller scored 21...
Indians hold on for win over Elkins, 53-39
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport built a 24-point lead midway through the third quarter and then had to hold on for a 53-39 victory over Elkins, in Big 10 Conference boys basketball action Thursday night at Bridgeport High School. The Indians (11-4) played tremendous basketball in the early...
Grafton, West Virginia VFW Auxiliary announces spring scholarship opportunities
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3081 Auxiliary will offer four scholarship opportunities this spring, allowing for various students to earn some extra cash toward school. For the first time, the VFW Auxiliary will offer the Continuing Education Scholarship, a fund geared at...
WV Black Bears announce food drive to benefit Pantry Plus More
The West Virginia Black Bears have announced their "Bear Necessities for a Good Cause" food drive for the Greater Morgantown area, according to a release.
Early preparation encouraged for preschool registration for Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Registration packets for Harrison County preschool won’t be available for another month, but it’s never too early to begin preparing for the registration progress. On Feb. 27, 2023, pre-K registration packets will be available for pickup at all Harrison County elementary schools,...
WVU Extension to host NCWV grazing school
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Each winter, the West Virginia University (WVU) Extension Office sets out on a mission to bring educational opportunities to residents who have a focus on agriculture. According to WVU Extension, “WVU Extension Service is bringing education, know-how and research to you. The 2023 agriculture...
BOE hears concerns regarding Ripley High School investigation
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Even though social media indicated otherwise, only a few people showed up at the Jackson County Board of Education’s January 5 meeting. Of those attending, only one person signed in to speak. This was the first time board members had met since charges...
