Calendar of Events for Friday
Harrison County Elks pizza night, 6-9 p.m., Elks building, W.Va. 58 between Anmoore and Stonewood. $10.99 for all-you can eat pizza, salad, dessert & beverages. Children under 12 free. Two giveaways. Donna, 304-677-0024.
Indians hold on for win over Elkins, 53-39
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport built a 24-point lead midway through the third quarter and then had to hold on for a 53-39 victory over Elkins, in Big 10 Conference boys basketball action Thursday night at Bridgeport High School. The Indians (11-4) played tremendous basketball in the early...
South Harrison dominant in home return against Gilmer County
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — How good were the South Harrison Hawks in the first half against the Gilmer County Titans?. Try one turnover allowed, 20 turnovers forced, a 21-0 run, a 10-0 run (and two 6-0 runs for good measure), a 34-point first quarter and a 52-11 lead at the break.
Watson scores winner as Elkins edges Lewis County, 60-59
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Malachi Watson glided to the rim for a go-ahead layup with 17.4 seconds left, then Lewis County couldn’t score on its final two trips as the Tigers won a thriller, 60-59, between the two Route 33 rivals. Tanner Miller scored 21...
Richard Owens resigns as head women's soccer coach
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – Richard Owens has resigned as head coach of the West Virginia Wesleyan women's soccer program, the WVWC athletic department announced on Thursday. Owens resigns on the heels of a 2022 campaign in which the Bobcats recorded a 6-11-1 overall record, including a 6-9-1 mark...
Preston girls fall to Philip Barbour
KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights had chances, but they just couldn’t close the gap as the Philip Barbour Colts left Kingwood with a 51-40 victory in Wednesday night’s high school girls’ basketball action. The Knights were just 17 of 54 from the field (31.6 percent), including...
WVU gets the monkey off its back with win over Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Remember that “elephant in the room” that West Virginia assistant coach Josh Eilert brought out of the closet on Tuesday, that 12-game Big 12 road losing streak?. Well now, he’s out of the back door.
Humphreys' late heroics lift Colts over Bucs
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — As soon as Philip Barbour’s Kaden Humphreys saw Brayden Cole get a rebound, he ran to the left corner. That’s where Humphreys received a pass from Cole, buried a 3-pointer and drew a foul, giving the Colts a three-point lead with 1:36 remaining.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Jayla Hemingway 1/24/23
West Virginia guard Jayla Hemingway shares the keys to her success as a rebounder against taller opponents and identifies her parents as two influential people in her development as a player. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
WVU baseball picked sixth in Big 12
The West Virginia baseball team has been picked to finish sixth in the 2023 Big 12 Conference Preseason Baseball Poll, the league announced on Thursday. The Mountaineers tallied 28 points in the poll, which was voted on by the conference’s nine head coaches, after narrowly missing a postseason bid in 2022.
Subs, smaller lineup lead WVU to road win over Texas Tech
After Saturday's loss to Texas, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said there were some players on his team that were getting minutes that they did not deserve. He didn't identify any of them, but it wasn't the first time that he intimated that changes might be coming to the Mountaineer rotation.
No easy games in the Big 12, even against last-place Texas Tech
Two Big 12 men’s basketball teams desperate for a victory clash Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas (7 p.m. Eastern on ESPNU). West Virginia (11-8/1-6) has struggled since the start of conference play, but Texas Tech (10-9/0-7) has been in an even greater slump.
