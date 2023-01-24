GRANTSVILLE — The Garrett County Board of Education held its regular monthly meeting inside the newly renovated Grantsville Elementary School on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The meeting came just after the recent Northern Area Community Meeting regarding grade-band alignment and future facility use, which was held on Jan. 12. There was also an earlier meeting on Dec. 21 during which the Northern Area Elementary and Secondary Grade Band and Facility Use Committee met with Garrett County Public Schools staff and Grimm + Parker.

