WVNews
Margaret S. Hurst
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Margaret S. Hurst, 69 of Bridgeport, was called to her heavenly home on January 26, 2023 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. She was born in Zanesville, OH, on April 14, 1953 to the late-Lloyd Johnson Jr. and Susannah M. Davis Johnson.
WVNews
Robert James Satterwhite, Sr.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert James Satterwhite, Sr., 62, of Fairmont passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Robert was born in Norfolk, Virginia.
WVNews
Sharee Lynn Thrasher
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Sharee Lynn Thrasher, 67 of Fairmont died on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born on December 16, 1955 in East Liverpool, Ohio to the late Arthur P Thrasher Jr. and Sadie Jane Lee.
WVNews
William Alan Todd
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Clarksburg woman who was a passenger in a vehicle over Wedne…
WVNews
Bittinger News
A blood drive will be held at the Grantsville Fire Hall from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 6. The fire hall is located at 178 Springs Road, Grantsville.
WVNews
GHS Wrestlers
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Grafton Bearcats wrestling team racked up 51 team points…
WVNews
Early preparation encouraged for preschool registration for Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Registration packets for Harrison County preschool won’t be available for another month, but it’s never too early to begin preparing for the registration progress. On Feb. 27, 2023, pre-K registration packets will be available for pickup at all Harrison County elementary schools,...
WVNews
Harrison County Development Authority to sign over Clarksburg-area property
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Development Authority on Thursday agreed to sign over property to an engineering company and formed a committee to look into installing lighting at authority-owned property in Stonewood. The authority authorized its president, Mike Jenkins, to sign off on a transfer of...
WVNews
Bittinger 4-H Club
The Bittinger 4-H Club held its monthly January meeting on January 10 at Bittinger Fire Hall. The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H pledges were led by James Guingrich and Nathan Brenneman. Each club member turned in their record books to the leader.
WVNews
Indians hold on for win over Elkins, 53-39
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport built a 24-point lead midway through the third quarter and then had to hold on for a 53-39 victory over Elkins, in Big 10 Conference boys basketball action Thursday night at Bridgeport High School. The Indians (11-4) played tremendous basketball in the early...
WVNews
Garrett BOE presents updated timeline for Northern grade-band alignment
GRANTSVILLE — The Garrett County Board of Education held its regular monthly meeting inside the newly renovated Grantsville Elementary School on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The meeting came just after the recent Northern Area Community Meeting regarding grade-band alignment and future facility use, which was held on Jan. 12. There was also an earlier meeting on Dec. 21 during which the Northern Area Elementary and Secondary Grade Band and Facility Use Committee met with Garrett County Public Schools staff and Grimm + Parker.
WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
The Union District Ministerial Association has released the 2023 Lenten Services schedule, beginning with Ash Wednesday on Feb. 22 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red House. All services will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday evenings. More information will be forthcoming later in February. The St. Paul’s Lutheran...
WVNews
Watson scores winner as Elkins edges Lewis County, 60-59
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Malachi Watson glided to the rim for a go-ahead layup with 17.4 seconds left, then Lewis County couldn’t score on its final two trips as the Tigers won a thriller, 60-59, between the two Route 33 rivals. Tanner Miller scored 21...
WVNews
GC Board of Commissioners presents proclamation to Blind Skiers Program
OAKLAND — The Board of Garrett County Commissioners held its public meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Highlighting the meeting was a proclamation honoring the 50th anniversary of the Deep Creek Lions Club’s Blind Skier Program.
WVNews
Tygart Valley United Way accepting appointments for free tax prep
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — This week, the Tygart Valley United Way began offering free tax prep to residents through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, a service they’ll provide twice a week for the next few months. The nonprofit is offering free tax prep on Mondays...
WVNews
Harrison County Commission approves engagement letter for Charles Pointe-related underwriter, placement agent services
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission on Wednesday voted 2-1 to approve execution of a letter of engagement for underwriter or placement agent services relating to proposed financing or refinancing of bonds for the Charles Pointe TIF district. The engagement letter with Oppenheimer & Co. Inc....
WVNews
St. John's mitten tree donations collected
BITTINGER — During the Advent and Christmas season, St. John’s Lutheran Church of Meadow Mountain collected gloves, hats and socks to be distributed to needy children enrolled in the Garrett County school system and needy clients of the Dove Center. These donations totaled 69 pairs of mittens and...
WVNews
Hand-knitted items donated to Garrett County Social Services
OAKLAND — Civic Club of Oakland member Jean Skinner recently made a donation of her hand-knitted items to the Garrett County Department of Social Services. The donation included 20 baby blankets and eight scarf and hat sets for men and women. She also donated 10 pairs of gloves, although she did not knit them herself.
WVNews
State champion Eastern hemlock crowned
OAKLAND — The state champion Eastern hemlock tree was recently named in Garrett County. This towering tree is located within Swallow Falls State Park. Ranger Ryan Keller was looking for the largest hemlocks in the park for an interpretive program. He came across this tree and decided to nominate it for official measurement.
WVNews
First United Bank & Trust contributes to PACE Enterprise "Vision 2025"
OAKLAND — First United Bank & Trust presents Pace Enterprises in Morgantown, West Virginia, with their contribution to the capital campaign — “Vision 2025.”. PACE helps people with disabilities find independence and community participation through gainful employment. PACE operates several businesses that employ people with disabilities and works with other businesses to find placement for workers.
