ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Margaret S. Hurst

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Margaret S. Hurst, 69 of Bridgeport, was called to her heavenly home on January 26, 2023 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. She was born in Zanesville, OH, on April 14, 1953 to the late-Lloyd Johnson Jr. and Susannah M. Davis Johnson.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Robert James Satterwhite, Sr.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert James Satterwhite, Sr., 62, of Fairmont passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Robert was born in Norfolk, Virginia.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Sharee Lynn Thrasher

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Sharee Lynn Thrasher, 67 of Fairmont died on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born on December 16, 1955 in East Liverpool, Ohio to the late Arthur P Thrasher Jr. and Sadie Jane Lee.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

William Alan Todd

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Clarksburg woman who was a passenger in a vehicle over Wedne…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Bittinger News

A blood drive will be held at the Grantsville Fire Hall from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 6. The fire hall is located at 178 Springs Road, Grantsville.
GRANTSVILLE, WV
WVNews

GHS Wrestlers

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Grafton Bearcats wrestling team racked up 51 team points…
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Bittinger 4-H Club

The Bittinger 4-H Club held its monthly January meeting on January 10 at Bittinger Fire Hall. The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H pledges were led by James Guingrich and Nathan Brenneman. Each club member turned in their record books to the leader.
BITTINGER, MD
WVNews

Indians hold on for win over Elkins, 53-39

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport built a 24-point lead midway through the third quarter and then had to hold on for a 53-39 victory over Elkins, in Big 10 Conference boys basketball action Thursday night at Bridgeport High School. The Indians (11-4) played tremendous basketball in the early...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Garrett BOE presents updated timeline for Northern grade-band alignment

GRANTSVILLE — The Garrett County Board of Education held its regular monthly meeting inside the newly renovated Grantsville Elementary School on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The meeting came just after the recent Northern Area Community Meeting regarding grade-band alignment and future facility use, which was held on Jan. 12. There was also an earlier meeting on Dec. 21 during which the Northern Area Elementary and Secondary Grade Band and Facility Use Committee met with Garrett County Public Schools staff and Grimm + Parker.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Aurora/Eglon News

The Union District Ministerial Association has released the 2023 Lenten Services schedule, beginning with Ash Wednesday on Feb. 22 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red House. All services will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday evenings. More information will be forthcoming later in February. The St. Paul’s Lutheran...
AURORA, WV
WVNews

Watson scores winner as Elkins edges Lewis County, 60-59

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Malachi Watson glided to the rim for a go-ahead layup with 17.4 seconds left, then Lewis County couldn’t score on its final two trips as the Tigers won a thriller, 60-59, between the two Route 33 rivals. Tanner Miller scored 21...
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

Tygart Valley United Way accepting appointments for free tax prep

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — This week, the Tygart Valley United Way began offering free tax prep to residents through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, a service they’ll provide twice a week for the next few months. The nonprofit is offering free tax prep on Mondays...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

St. John's mitten tree donations collected

BITTINGER — During the Advent and Christmas season, St. John’s Lutheran Church of Meadow Mountain collected gloves, hats and socks to be distributed to needy children enrolled in the Garrett County school system and needy clients of the Dove Center. These donations totaled 69 pairs of mittens and...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Hand-knitted items donated to Garrett County Social Services

OAKLAND — Civic Club of Oakland member Jean Skinner recently made a donation of her hand-knitted items to the Garrett County Department of Social Services. The donation included 20 baby blankets and eight scarf and hat sets for men and women. She also donated 10 pairs of gloves, although she did not knit them herself.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

State champion Eastern hemlock crowned

OAKLAND — The state champion Eastern hemlock tree was recently named in Garrett County. This towering tree is located within Swallow Falls State Park. Ranger Ryan Keller was looking for the largest hemlocks in the park for an interpretive program. He came across this tree and decided to nominate it for official measurement.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

First United Bank & Trust contributes to PACE Enterprise "Vision 2025"

OAKLAND — First United Bank & Trust presents Pace Enterprises in Morgantown, West Virginia, with their contribution to the capital campaign — “Vision 2025.”. PACE helps people with disabilities find independence and community participation through gainful employment. PACE operates several businesses that employ people with disabilities and works with other businesses to find placement for workers.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy