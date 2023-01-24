ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana leaders, environmentalists react to Colstrip acquisition

At a legislative reception at a hotel in Helena, leaders with NorthWestern Energy and Spokane-based Avista Utilities announced the big news: that Montana's largest utility will acquire Avista's stake in the Colstrip coal-fired power plant. The move would double NorthWestern’s share in the plant’s last two remaining units even as...
What the end of Time's Up means for the future of the #MeToo movement

Time’s Up, the anti-harassment group, is shutting down and giving its remaining funding to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. Time’s Up sprung up in the early days of the #MeToo movement and was aimed at protecting women from harassment. But in 2021, two of its leaders resigned after revelations that they helped cover up allegations of sexual harassment against then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

