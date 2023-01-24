ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Florida Memorial University teams up with nonprofit to launch tech lab

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida university has received some high-tech help to take students to the next level. Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens on Thursday launched its brand-new tech lab. The school partnered with Technolij Inc., a nonprofit that focuses on closing the racial wealth gap...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Achievement Centers for Children & Families Names Adamma DuCille as CEO

The Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) which has served the Delray Beach and southern Palm Beach County communities since 1969, has appointed Adamma DuCille as its CEO. Former CEO Stephanie Seibel has moved to a new role as CEO of the organization’s Foundation and the two will work in tandem to grow the organization and its impact in the community.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

2 Plantation High students killed after car plunges into Sunrise canal

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenagers died after the car they were in went into a canal in Sunrise, launching hours-long rescue and recovery efforts. Seventeen-year-old Frandeline Joseph and 16-year-old Sherwenly Luxilien were both juniors at Plantation High School. Luxilien’s mother, Rosemary Luxilien, spoke with 7News on Thursday. “My...
SUNRISE, FL
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach church hosting egg giveaway

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Egg prices jumped 60% last year, according to the Consumer Price Index. That’s among the largest percentage increase of any U.S. good or service. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Payne Chapel AME Church in West Palm Beach is going to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Finest new eating places of 2022 in Jupiter West Palm Seashore, Gardens, Boca

Eateries include Asian cuisine, Southern food, pizza and barbecue. Video: Indian food restaurant Ela Curry Kitchen in Palm Beach Gardens. At Palm Beach Gardens restaurant Ela Curry Kitchen, Chef Pushkar Marathe serves cuisine inspired by childhood travels across India. Andres Leiva, Palm Beach Post. One of Miami’s favorite pizzerias opened...
JUPITER, FL
mascrapping.com

2021: Spring Break 2021 – Sea Watch and 15th Street Fisheries

I decided to combine these two restaurants that we enjoyed into one spread, even though one occurred during our ride on the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi, and the other happened later in the day. I chose blues and greens for the background based on the colors in the fish that is part of the title block on the right-hand page. The borders were created using a jagged edge tearing tool.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Nursing School Scam Leads To Indictments For Palm Beach County Residents

FEDS: DEFENDANTS ALLEGEDLY SOLD FAKE NURSING CREDENTIALS… UNTRAINED NURSES WORKING WITH PATIENTS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A scam involving residents from Palm Beach County, Broward County, New York, and New Jersey allegedly provided nursing diplomas to workers unqualified to work with patients. Multiple […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Absence of North Miami Beach Black commissioners sends message

The racial divide in North Miami Beach city government is coming to a head, with white commissioners “standing by their man,” Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, regardless of growing evidence that he has moved to Davie in violation of the city charter. Meanwhile, the city’s Black commissioners are making themselves...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Palm Beach County’s Real-Estate Reality Check

Bottom Line: This week’s South Florida real-estate report from the Miami Realtors Assocation took many by surprise. What’s your current view of our local real estate market? If it’s one that’s in a steady decline, as many news stories have been suggesting, you’d likely be surprised by what actual transactions have been saying. Is the local real estate market where it was a year ago? Nope. Is it even close to that type of frenzied market? Nope. Are prices higher than a year ago? Yep. Is it still a seller’s market? Yep. There’s no doubt that wading through the data from what most recently happened to close 2022 was a mixed bag. For starters, just how much less money was transacted in South Florida real estate. In South Florida’s TriCounty (Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach), the total dollars in transacted real estate declined by 51%, from $7 billion in December of 2021, to $3.4 billion last month. If you knew nothing else regarding what happened in the local real estate market, but you heard those numbers you’d likely suspect the bottom was falling out of our local real estate market. But there’s so much more to the story.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Some Parents Thrilled, Others Mortified At Palm Beach County School District Policy

No Bandages Without Permission As Parental Bill Of Rights Approved To New Extreme. “Embarrassed” For The Governor. TEACHERS: “IS GOVERNOR DESANTIS BONKERS? OF COURSE WE’LL PROVIDE A BANDAGE, EVEN IF WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parents across Palm Beach County […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
QSR magazine

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Expands in South Florida

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go is expanding in South Florida with new locations coming soon to West Palm Beach and Delray Beach and joining existing stores in St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Sarasota. DalMoros will open a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant at 400 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach in early 2023, which will be the largest location with indoor and outdoor seating. Then, DalMoros will open a 400-square-foot to-go restaurant at 439 E. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach in spring 2023, which will offer delivery and takeout only with some outdoor seating. Italian food lovers will delight in DalMoros signature menu of delicious, made-from-scratch, fresh pastas, and homemade sauces, a variety of tasty toppings and tiramisu—all ready within minutes and served in to-go boxes.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

West Palm-area nursing school one of three targeted in fake diploma fraud probe

MIAMI — A now-shuttered nursing school in suburban West Palm Beach is one of three involved in a scam to create an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses, federal officials in Miami said Wednesday.  The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami has indicted more than two dozen people in the scheme, which sold fraudulent nursing-school diplomas and academic transcripts from accredited Florida-based nursing schools to those seeking licenses to work as nurses. Each defendant faces up to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy