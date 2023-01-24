Bottom Line: This week’s South Florida real-estate report from the Miami Realtors Assocation took many by surprise. What’s your current view of our local real estate market? If it’s one that’s in a steady decline, as many news stories have been suggesting, you’d likely be surprised by what actual transactions have been saying. Is the local real estate market where it was a year ago? Nope. Is it even close to that type of frenzied market? Nope. Are prices higher than a year ago? Yep. Is it still a seller’s market? Yep. There’s no doubt that wading through the data from what most recently happened to close 2022 was a mixed bag. For starters, just how much less money was transacted in South Florida real estate. In South Florida’s TriCounty (Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach), the total dollars in transacted real estate declined by 51%, from $7 billion in December of 2021, to $3.4 billion last month. If you knew nothing else regarding what happened in the local real estate market, but you heard those numbers you’d likely suspect the bottom was falling out of our local real estate market. But there’s so much more to the story.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO