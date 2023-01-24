Read full article on original website
Floridian wins $1M on lottery scratch-off game 500X the Cash because someone cut the line in front of him, he saysAmarie M.Delray Beach, FL
A girl who lived through the Parkland shooting kills herself. The mother says she had PTSD and "survivor's guilt."San HeraldParkland, FL
Warm Places in Florida to Visit in FebruaryEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WSVN-TV
Florida Memorial University teams up with nonprofit to launch tech lab
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida university has received some high-tech help to take students to the next level. Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens on Thursday launched its brand-new tech lab. The school partnered with Technolij Inc., a nonprofit that focuses on closing the racial wealth gap...
bocaratontribune.com
Achievement Centers for Children & Families Names Adamma DuCille as CEO
The Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) which has served the Delray Beach and southern Palm Beach County communities since 1969, has appointed Adamma DuCille as its CEO. Former CEO Stephanie Seibel has moved to a new role as CEO of the organization’s Foundation and the two will work in tandem to grow the organization and its impact in the community.
WSVN-TV
2 Plantation High students killed after car plunges into Sunrise canal
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenagers died after the car they were in went into a canal in Sunrise, launching hours-long rescue and recovery efforts. Seventeen-year-old Frandeline Joseph and 16-year-old Sherwenly Luxilien were both juniors at Plantation High School. Luxilien’s mother, Rosemary Luxilien, spoke with 7News on Thursday. “My...
Boys & Girls Clubs locations now open at Palm Beach County schools
More opportunities to change the lives of local students. This month, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County opened three new locations right on public school campuses.
cw34.com
'He had some demons;' Student talks exclusively about troubled teacher 'Mr. K'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A local student, concerned for his teachers, is exclusively telling CBS12 News there were some signs things weren't right at home. Robert Krasnicki, 42, is facing felony weapons charges and was arrested for bringing a gun and knife to school. CBS12 News has...
WSVN-TV
High bacteria levels prompt swim advisory for 53rd Street Beach in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has issued a swim advisory for the 53rd Street Beach in Miami Beach. According to officials, two consecutive water samples taken by the health department came back with unacceptably high levels of enterococci. bacteria. Officials advise people...
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach church hosting egg giveaway
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Egg prices jumped 60% last year, according to the Consumer Price Index. That’s among the largest percentage increase of any U.S. good or service. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Payne Chapel AME Church in West Palm Beach is going to...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Finest new eating places of 2022 in Jupiter West Palm Seashore, Gardens, Boca
Eateries include Asian cuisine, Southern food, pizza and barbecue. Video: Indian food restaurant Ela Curry Kitchen in Palm Beach Gardens. At Palm Beach Gardens restaurant Ela Curry Kitchen, Chef Pushkar Marathe serves cuisine inspired by childhood travels across India. Andres Leiva, Palm Beach Post. One of Miami’s favorite pizzerias opened...
mascrapping.com
2021: Spring Break 2021 – Sea Watch and 15th Street Fisheries
I decided to combine these two restaurants that we enjoyed into one spread, even though one occurred during our ride on the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi, and the other happened later in the day. I chose blues and greens for the background based on the colors in the fish that is part of the title block on the right-hand page. The borders were created using a jagged edge tearing tool.
Nursing School Scam Leads To Indictments For Palm Beach County Residents
FEDS: DEFENDANTS ALLEGEDLY SOLD FAKE NURSING CREDENTIALS… UNTRAINED NURSES WORKING WITH PATIENTS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A scam involving residents from Palm Beach County, Broward County, New York, and New Jersey allegedly provided nursing diplomas to workers unqualified to work with patients. Multiple […]
WSVN-TV
Testimony continues in trial of former South Florida teacher accused of inappropriate interactions with female students
MIAMI (WSVN) - A former teacher was back in court, facing his accuser years after he was arrested for betraying the trust of his students. “It’s impacted every day of my life for the last, nearly seven years, and it’s been difficult,” said the alleged victim. A...
miamitimesonline.com
Absence of North Miami Beach Black commissioners sends message
The racial divide in North Miami Beach city government is coming to a head, with white commissioners “standing by their man,” Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, regardless of growing evidence that he has moved to Davie in violation of the city charter. Meanwhile, the city’s Black commissioners are making themselves...
iheart.com
Palm Beach County’s Real-Estate Reality Check
Bottom Line: This week’s South Florida real-estate report from the Miami Realtors Assocation took many by surprise. What’s your current view of our local real estate market? If it’s one that’s in a steady decline, as many news stories have been suggesting, you’d likely be surprised by what actual transactions have been saying. Is the local real estate market where it was a year ago? Nope. Is it even close to that type of frenzied market? Nope. Are prices higher than a year ago? Yep. Is it still a seller’s market? Yep. There’s no doubt that wading through the data from what most recently happened to close 2022 was a mixed bag. For starters, just how much less money was transacted in South Florida real estate. In South Florida’s TriCounty (Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach), the total dollars in transacted real estate declined by 51%, from $7 billion in December of 2021, to $3.4 billion last month. If you knew nothing else regarding what happened in the local real estate market, but you heard those numbers you’d likely suspect the bottom was falling out of our local real estate market. But there’s so much more to the story.
cw34.com
Fight at South Florida Fair leads to 4 arrested, nearly 60 kicked out
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight broke out over the weekend at the South Florida Fair where four people were arrested and almost 60 people were kicked out of the fair. Now, South Florida Fair is considering tightening rules even further to protect fairgoers. The South Florida...
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seashore girl lives in automotive as a result of she will’t afford to purchase, lease
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Both first-time home buyers and renters are hoping the housing market starts to cool down in 2023. “I feel like we’re being kicked under the rug,” Diane Thomas told WPTV. Thomas has been living in his car for six months. “This is...
Some Parents Thrilled, Others Mortified At Palm Beach County School District Policy
No Bandages Without Permission As Parental Bill Of Rights Approved To New Extreme. “Embarrassed” For The Governor. TEACHERS: “IS GOVERNOR DESANTIS BONKERS? OF COURSE WE’LL PROVIDE A BANDAGE, EVEN IF WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parents across Palm Beach County […]
Home Away from Home at AKA West Palm
Make yourself comfortable at the city’s newest hotel residences, with a bevy of amenities, suite styles, and forthcoming dining options The post Home Away from Home at AKA West Palm appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
QSR magazine
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Expands in South Florida
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go is expanding in South Florida with new locations coming soon to West Palm Beach and Delray Beach and joining existing stores in St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Sarasota. DalMoros will open a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant at 400 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach in early 2023, which will be the largest location with indoor and outdoor seating. Then, DalMoros will open a 400-square-foot to-go restaurant at 439 E. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach in spring 2023, which will offer delivery and takeout only with some outdoor seating. Italian food lovers will delight in DalMoros signature menu of delicious, made-from-scratch, fresh pastas, and homemade sauces, a variety of tasty toppings and tiramisu—all ready within minutes and served in to-go boxes.
Multiple Units Respond to Fire at Coral Springs Construction Site
On Thursday, multiple local fire departments were called to the scene of a fire at the Publix on University and Ramblewood Drive, which is under renovation. The fire, reported by a construction crew at 12:30 pm, was caused by a large tar kettle overheating, resulting in the release of gas from several of its propane tanks.
West Palm-area nursing school one of three targeted in fake diploma fraud probe
MIAMI — A now-shuttered nursing school in suburban West Palm Beach is one of three involved in a scam to create an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses, federal officials in Miami said Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami has indicted more than two dozen people in the scheme, which sold fraudulent nursing-school diplomas and academic transcripts from accredited Florida-based nursing schools to those seeking licenses to work as nurses. Each defendant faces up to...
