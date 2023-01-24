ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

New York Post

Hallie Jackson booted from MSNBC lineup as part of shakeup, layoffs at left-leaning network

Dozens of staffers at NBC News and MSNBC were fired and anchor Hallie Jackson was booted from her show as part of a shakeup at the left-leaning cable outlet. Some 75 employees in the news division out of roughly 3,500 staffers were let go by the Comcast-owned company Thursday. The layoffs came just a day after NBC announced that Noah Oppenheim, the controversial president of its news division, was stepping down. MSNBC’s lineup changes include a notable shift for Jackson, who will no longer anchor the 3 p.m. weekday slot. Katy Tur will replace Jackson effective Feb. 13. Jackson, the senior Washington correspondent, will...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
New York Post

Josh Kushner now ‘richer than Trump’ as billionaires Iger, Kravis take stake in firm: report

Jared Kushner’s baby brother will be picking up the check the next time he has dinner with his better-known sibling. Josh Kushner, founder of Thrive Capital, has seen his personal fortune soar to an estimated $3.7 billion, according to Bloomberg’s calculations, after his firm secured a major investment from several billionaires. Disney CEO Bob Iger and KKR co-founder Henry Kravis were part of a group that paid $175 million to acquire a minority stake in Thrive Capital, the firm announced on Tuesday. The infusion of cash allowed the 37-year-old Kushner, who is married to supermodel and TV personality Karlie Kloss,...
New York Post

NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods

Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
nexttv.com

DirecTV Adds New Conservative Channel The First to Lineup

After raising Republican ire by dropping right-wing news channel Newsmax, DirecTV announced that it is adding The First, described as a conservative-appeal commentary channel, to its DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse TV services. DirecTV said it has made a multiyear commitment to carry the channel, which will be provided free...
The Spun

Prominent Sports Network Is Reportedly Going Bankrupt

The largest owner of local sports channels in the country is reportedly heading towards bankruptcy. According to a report from Bloomberg, Diamond Sports "is heading toward a complex $8.6 billion debt restructuring in bankruptcy court as it stakes its future on a new direct-to-consumer streaming ...
ARIZONA STATE

