geekwire.com
Jeff Bezos makes rare visit to Washington Post as newspaper plans more layoffs
Jeff Bezos made news this week with a rare visit to the newspaper that he owns. The Amazon founder attended a news meeting at The Washington Post on Thursday, sparking speculation — and plenty of coverage in competing media — about why he might be there. The New...
Washington Post Lays Off 20 Staffers, a Week After Jeff Bezos Visited Office
The Washington Post laid off 20 staffers Tuesday, one week after owner Jeff Bezos stopped in for an impromptu office visit. In addition to the 20 eliminated current positions, The Post has identified 30 open positions they will not fill, The Post’s executive editor Sally Buzbee said in an email to staffers shared with TheWrap.
Jeff Bezos reportedly in the mix to buy the Washington Commanders
The Post’s business reporter Josh Kosman joins Brandon London to discuss whether Jeff Bezos is a contender to buy the Washington Commanders after rumors that the billionaire is willing to part with the Washington Post. Check out Kosman’s article: https://trib.al/UBjy8Zd
Washington Post lawyers are deposing ex-Nunes aides in libel suit about 2017 White House visit
The then-California congressman sued The Post in 2020, claiming the characterization of the meeting as a “midnight run” was erroneous and intended to imply nefariousness.
Hallie Jackson booted from MSNBC lineup as part of shakeup, layoffs at left-leaning network
Dozens of staffers at NBC News and MSNBC were fired and anchor Hallie Jackson was booted from her show as part of a shakeup at the left-leaning cable outlet. Some 75 employees in the news division out of roughly 3,500 staffers were let go by the Comcast-owned company Thursday. The layoffs came just a day after NBC announced that Noah Oppenheim, the controversial president of its news division, was stepping down. MSNBC’s lineup changes include a notable shift for Jackson, who will no longer anchor the 3 p.m. weekday slot. Katy Tur will replace Jackson effective Feb. 13. Jackson, the senior Washington correspondent, will...
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
msn.com
Donald Trump Threatens to Drop 'All Association' With AT&T After DirecTV Cuts Newsmax: 'Big Blow to the Republican Party'
Former president Donald Trump threatened to drop "all association" with AT&T and DirecTV on Thursday after the satellite service dropped the conservative news channel earlier this week. "This disgusting move comes after 'de-platforming' OAN last year," Trump railed on his Truth Social platform in the early morning. The service was...
Trump advisors are shocked that they can't get Republicans to show up to his events, NYT reporter says
Donald Trump's campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination has gotten off to a shaky start, with former allies declining to back him.
Why Newsmax Was Dropped by DirecTV
The two sides are offering competing narratives: either they simply failed to agree on a new contract or Newsmax is the latest scalp in the culture wars.
Josh Kushner now ‘richer than Trump’ as billionaires Iger, Kravis take stake in firm: report
Jared Kushner’s baby brother will be picking up the check the next time he has dinner with his better-known sibling. Josh Kushner, founder of Thrive Capital, has seen his personal fortune soar to an estimated $3.7 billion, according to Bloomberg’s calculations, after his firm secured a major investment from several billionaires. Disney CEO Bob Iger and KKR co-founder Henry Kravis were part of a group that paid $175 million to acquire a minority stake in Thrive Capital, the firm announced on Tuesday. The infusion of cash allowed the 37-year-old Kushner, who is married to supermodel and TV personality Karlie Kloss,...
NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods
Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
Stephen Colbert Taunts Fox News Over Its Dumb New Freakout
The right-wing network had a new meltdown over nothing.
Ukraine's 'iron general' inherited $1 million from a US software developer and donated it straight to the military
The head of Ukraine's military, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said he had "no doubts" when he donated his $1 million inheritance.
Sen. Kennedy stumps Biden nominee with basic questions about the Constitution
Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy grilled four Biden judicial nominees on the Constitution during a confirmation hearing Wednesday and one could not answer his questions.
Game-Changing Abrams Tanks Present One Glaring Problem for Ukraine
Among the issues Ukraine's military may face with the U.S. tanks is the ability to keep them running.
nexttv.com
DirecTV Adds New Conservative Channel The First to Lineup
After raising Republican ire by dropping right-wing news channel Newsmax, DirecTV announced that it is adding The First, described as a conservative-appeal commentary channel, to its DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse TV services. DirecTV said it has made a multiyear commitment to carry the channel, which will be provided free...
Trump's Return to Facebook, Twitter Could Reportedly Mess Up Truth Social Exclusivity Contract
Donald Trump’s return to Meta Platforms Inc’s META Facebook and Twitter could lead to collateral damage to his own Trump Media & Technology Group, which is set to go public via a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC. What Happened: Trump has told several people that he...
DirecTV About to Drop Right Wing News Channel
A dispute over carriage fees could see the programming dropped this week.
Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts bode ill for his return to Facebook
As Trump was reinstated, Meta’s Nick Clegg stressed ‘guardrails’ were in place. He could soon find them tested
Prominent Sports Network Is Reportedly Going Bankrupt
The largest owner of local sports channels in the country is reportedly heading towards bankruptcy. According to a report from Bloomberg, Diamond Sports "is heading toward a complex $8.6 billion debt restructuring in bankruptcy court as it stakes its future on a new direct-to-consumer streaming ...
