The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Discover Fresno's Buffet Scene: 8 Options to Check OutFresno, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
gobulldogs.com
Diamond 'Dogs add Price & Karraker to coaching staff
FRESNO, Calif. - Fresno State baseball interim head coach Ryan Overland has added Ritchie Price as an assistant coach and Jack Karraker as a volunteer assistant coach to the coaching staff. Arriving in Fresno after 11 seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater Kansas, Price coached the Jayhawks'...
JuCo O-Lineman Edward Fonua commits to Fresno State
The Fresno State Bulldogs have added a junior college offensive lineman to the 2023 recruiting class. Cerritos College lineman Edward Fonua announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Tuesday. Fonua is a 6-foot-3 and 310-pound offensive lineman who spent the past year at the junior college level. He started at...
clovisroundup.com
Judy Hedrick and Susan Frantzich named Grand Marshals of 109th Clovis Rodeo
January 26, 2023 – The Clovis Rodeo Association honors lifelong friends and rodeo volunteers, Judy Hedrick and Susan Frantzich as Grand Marshals of the 109th Clovis Rodeo set to take place April 26-30. These well-known Clovis cowgirls will be responsible for leading off the annual rodeo parade on Saturday,...
clovisroundup.com
Career Technical Education (CTE) Night Held by CUSD
January 24, 2023: Clovis Unified held its annual Transition Student Leadership Conference on Tuesday morning, January 24th. This conference was one of several targeted leadership conferences held by the district that “provides role models, mentoring and key information about future school and career opportunities for student groups who may need additional encouragement and support.”
thesungazette.com
Local Visalian claims title of “Businessperson of the Year”
VISALIA – After years of building up his co-founded business The Source LGBT+ Center, Nick Vargas was recognized as Businessperson of the Year, making him the first out gay man to receive the honor. Vargas received the award at the chamber’s annual awards gala on Jan. 20. Co-founder and...
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County Disc Golf Club, Hanford, collaborate to build course at Hidden Valley park
A new disc golf course is being constructed in Hidden Valley Park in preparation for a tournament hosted by the Kings County Disc Golf Club on Saturday, Jan. 28. The construction of the course was the result of collaboration between the Kings County Disc Golf Club and the City of Hanford. Hanford’s Parks and Recreation Department donated the buckets set to be used for the course construction, while the Kings County Disc Golf Club will build the course using the donated buckets.
New northeast Fresno Pilates studio offers unique workout
If you're looking for a fun, full-body workout, a new Pilates studio just opened in northeast Fresno.
RBD is coming to Fresno: this is when tickets go on sale
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – RBD announced a concert tour in the United States and Latin America for 2023 – almost 20 years after the band became popular thanks to their TV show Rebelde. Fresno is one of the cities the Rebelde band will visit. Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chavez, and Christopher von Uckermann […]
Bakersfield Californian
CESAREO GARASA: A country homecoming for Rudy Parris with The Rounders
Visalia-based musician Rudy Parris is the epitome of larger-than-life talent. Having shared a stage with him when he performed with Mento Buru, I can testify with complete confidence on just how formidable a player and heartfelt a person he can be. Those qualities are intertwined.
sierranewsonline.com
Chukchansi Gold Awards Team Members With $7M In Bonuses
COARSEGOLD—Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino is saying thank you to its Team Members with an investment of nearly $7 million via bonuses, gas cards and grocery cards. A total of $6,874,730 was awarded to Chukchansi Gold’s 1,250 full-and part-time employees in celebration of their commitment to extraordinary service throughout 2022.
GV Wire
These Kids Have Been Tardy Every Day Since School Started in August. Who’s to Blame?
More than 200 students attending Computech Middle School in southwest Fresno have been arriving late to school since the start of the school year. And it’s not just Computech — students at Fresno Unified’s other magnet schools and special education students “have suffered from an unacceptable bus delivery tardy rate,” transportation manager Paul Rosencrans acknowledged in a memo to School Board members last week.
clovisroundup.com
CUSD School Board Discusses Plans to Hire New Superintendent
January 23, 2023: The Clovis Unified School Board called a special governing board meeting in order to discuss how they will move forward in the search for a new Superintendent of schools. This comes of course after the news that current Superintendent Dr. Eimear O’Brien will retire at the end...
clovisroundup.com
EYE-Q Vision Care to welcome New Chief Executive Officer,Sandy Brown
(Fresno, California – January 24, 2023) EYE-Q Vision Care, established in 1956 and serving our community with 3 locations, is pleased to announce the upcoming addition of Sandy Brown as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Brown will assimilate into this role as long-time CEO Julie Cleeland begins her journey to...
BuddyCheck24: Fighting and winning after cancer diagnosis
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Family is everything to 58-year-old Lynette Hill of Fresno. Pictures of her family line her walls of her husband and her five now adult sons. She credits her family with helping her through the most difficult year and a half journey of her life battling breast cancer. “It was the worst journey…worst […]
GV Wire
Southwest Fresno Lands 1st Starbucks. It Will Be in ‘Game Changing’ West Creek Village.
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says a Starbucks featuring the company’s new community store concept is coming to southwest Fresno in 2024. Dyer made the announcement Wednesday on social media. Conversation With Criner Inspired Effort to Land Starbucks. Dyer said Thursday that a conversation with Pastor DJ Criner made him...
KMJ
Need A Job? FCSO Is Holding A Career Event This Saturday In Downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/) — Interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement? If so, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office might have you covered. According to the sheriff’s office, Brunch with Badges will take place this Saturday, Jan. 28, at the training facility in downtown Fresno (110 M. St. Fresno, CA 93721).
4kids.com
Best Snow Tubing for Kids Near Fresno
Enjoy the fun all winter long as we explore the best snow tubing for kids near Fresno for a screaming good time and a magical ride of a lifetime!. The winter season brings fun and excitement for kids who are up for outdoor adventure in the freezing white fluff. When the first winter breeze blows and the temperature drops to zero below, it’s time to take a road trip to the mountains and hit the slopes for epic snow tubing. So, pile the kids into the car and head to the best places to go snow tubing near Fresno, which triggers a mild adrenaline rush and the thrilling sensation of riding down a tube lane!
Surprise! Fresno woman celebrates 95th birthday with favorite CHP officer
A Fresno woman celebrated her 95th birthday on Tuesday with a surprise from her favorite California Highway Patrol Officer and ABC30.
sjvsun.com
Fresno, Madera launch annual homeless count as crisis deepens
The annual point-in-time count by the Fresno-Madera Continuum of Care is currently underway, which will give the community in both counties an idea of how many people are living on the streets at the moment. This week’s count marks the second year in a row the continuum has organized volunteers...
sjvsun.com
After losing twice, Arballo finds new moneymaking venture against Valley House GOPers
Former Democratic Congressional candidate Phil Arballo is rearing his head yet again in another Central Valley Congressional race. This time, however, he is not entering the race as a candidate, instead opting to work as a consultant in a virtually un-winnable race. The backstory: Arballo, a Fresno financial planner, first...
