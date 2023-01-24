MALIBU, Calif. – Despite a career high 18 points from Carson Basham and three players in double figures, the Pepperdine men's basketball team was held off by San Diego on Thursday night, 87-78. It was the fourth time Pepperdine (7-15, 0-8 WCC) finished with less turnovers than its opponent but fell. The Waves had only 11 mistakes compared to the Toreros' (10-12, 3-5 WCC) 18.

MALIBU, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO