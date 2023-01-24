ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

pepperdinewaves.com

Waves Set to Host Southwestern Invitational

MALIBU, Calif. — The #14 Pepperdine men's golf team begins the spring season with its own Southwestern Invitational presented by ZipRecruiter. The three-day event will be televised by the Golf Channel. EVENT INFO — The Southwestern Invitational will be held at the par-72, 7,017-yard North Ranch Country Club in...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

#9 Women's Tennis Hosts ITA Kick-Off Weekend to Begin Dual Season

MALIBU, California – Fresh off of a third consecutive trip to the NCAA quarterfinals, the #9 Pepperdine women's tennis program opens its 2023 dual season at home with the ITA Kick-Off Weekend as Clemson, Memphis and Columbia come to Malibu. With two wins this weekend, the Waves would clinch...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Cross Country Teams Named USTFCCCA All-Academic

MALIBU, Calif. – The Pepperdine men's and women's cross country programs both earned U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association 2022 Division I All-Academic recognition, the organization announced today. The Waves' men had a cumulative grade-point average of 3.6 highlighted by graduate student Will Bullock (Marietta, Ga./Kennesaw Mountain...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Waves Host Azusa Pacific for Senior Day

MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine women's swim and dive program preps for its final dual competition of the season, hosting Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference rival Azusa Pacific for Senior Day on Saturday morning. Meet 15: Saturday (January 28) at Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool in Malibu, California: Pepperdine vs. Azusa...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

#20 Waves Travel to Stanford for ITA Kick-Off Weekend

MALIBU, California – The #20 Pepperdine men's tennis program stays in-state this weekend, heading to Palo Alto to compete in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend with a chance to earn a bid to the 2023 ITA National Team Indoor Championships with a pair of wins. Match 2: #20 Pepperdine (0-1)...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Men's Basketball Stymied by San Diego

MALIBU, Calif. – Despite a career high 18 points from Carson Basham and three players in double figures, the Pepperdine men's basketball team was held off by San Diego on Thursday night, 87-78. It was the fourth time Pepperdine (7-15, 0-8 WCC) finished with less turnovers than its opponent but fell. The Waves had only 11 mistakes compared to the Toreros' (10-12, 3-5 WCC) 18.
MALIBU, CA

