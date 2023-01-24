Read full article on original website
Traci Campbell
2d ago
That's against the studies. Out of the 270 women studies, they "lost" contact with 238 of them. The ones remaining, only 1 baby was born alive. You would have to be out of your mind to put that gene therapy in your body while pregnant.
Reply(1)
6
Related
Warning to mums over common condition that ‘increases risk of deadly heart attack for 20 years’
WOMEN who have pre-eclampsia while pregnant retain a greater risk of of deadly heart attacks and strokes for at least two decades after infection, new research suggests. The findings come following a study over over 1million pregnant women for up to 39 years after they gave birth. Women with the...
MedicalXpress
Uptake low for COVID-19 vaccine boosters in immunocompromised adults
For immunocompromised adults, adherence to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mRNA monovalent COVID-19 booster dose recommendations is low, according to a study published online Jan. 20 in JAMA Network Open. Sara Y. Tartof, Ph.D., M.P.H., from Kaiser Permanente Southern California in Pasadena, and colleagues examined mRNA COVID-19 vaccine...
Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC
Jan 25 (Reuters) - The updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)/BioNTech SE and Moderna (MRNA.O) helped prevent symptomatic infections against the new XBB-related subvariants, offering new evidence of how the vaccines perform against these fast-spreading strains, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.
hippocraticpost.com
Covid-19 in pregnant women can damage the placenta and the foetus
Covid-19 in pregnant women can damage the placenta and the foetus: Using prenatal magnetic resonance imaging, a group of MedUni Vienna researchers examined the placentas and foetuses of women who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 during pregnancy. Their research results demonstrate that the different strains of the virus that emerged during...
pharmacytimes.com
COVID-19 Public Health Measures May Have Lowered Cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Respiratory syntactical virus burdens quality of life and can lead to long-term health outcomes. Incidence rates of positive acute respiratory infection (ARI), which is caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and called RSV-positive ARI, were higher in the pre-COVID-19 pandemic RSV season than during the COVID-19 pandemic season, with cases at 1126 and 212 respectively, according to investigators who published their results in JAMA Network Open. Additionally, quality of life (QoL) in older adults decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic season vs the pre-COVID-19 pandemic RSV season; the downward trend may be attributed to public health measures.
Woman sues her mother's doctor for allowing her to be born and wins millions
Evie Toombes, 20, was born with spina bifida and has won her case against a doctor who advised her mother she would not need to take a supplement that could have prevented the condition. In the unprecedented lawsuit, Toombes won her case and was awarded millions.
AOL Corp
CDC identifies possible 'safety concern' for certain people receiving COVID vaccines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that a preliminary COVID-19 vaccine "safety signal" has been identified and is investigating whether the Bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine creates an increased risk of ischemic stroke in people 65 and older. In the Friday statement, the CDC said that the preliminary signal...
A woman went to the doctor because she'd put on weight and her stomach hurt. Doctors found an 86-pound tumor growing from her ovary.
A 62-year-old woman in Italy had stomach pain and unexplained weight gain. It was a rare form of ovarian cancer.
msn.com
My face is melting off due to a rare disease
A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
Baby’s brain tumour diagnosed after mother spots four warning signs
A baby’s brain tumour was diagnosed after her mother noticed symptoms such as rapid head growth.Corinne Wardle, a nurse, began to notice changes when her daughter, Molly Wardle-Hampton, was 12 weeks old.She spent months documenting Molly’s symptoms, with the growth in the soft spots of her head among the most noticeable.Corinne, 38, also noted a fixed eye gaze, a tilt to one side of her head and patterns of vomiting.Worried her daughter’s head was measuring “off the charts”, the mum-of-three took in her for tests - where it was revealed she had an ependymoma tumour on her brain.Luckily the tumour...
CNBC
Nearly 250,000 kindergartners in U.S. are vulnerable to measles due to slide in vaccination rates, CDC says
The CDC, in a report published Thursday, found that 93% of kindergartners were up to date with state-required vaccines during the 2021-22 school year, a decline of 2% from 2019-20. CDC officials said this leaves a quarter of a million kindergartners vulnerable to measles. The officials said disruptions to schools...
A 42-year-old man needed the toilet more than usual. He was diagnosed with colon cancer that had spread to his liver.
Tom McKenna has been encouraging symptomatic people to get looked at "before it's too late" amid increasing colorectal-cancer rates in younger people.
ajmc.com
Paxlovid May Reduce Already Low Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalization, Death Among Vaccinated Patients
Patients who received nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir (Paxlovid) had lower risk of both hospitalization within 14 days and death within 28 days compared with patients who did not receive the treatment. The use of nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir further (Paxlovid) reduces the already low risk of hospitalization among older vaccinated patients who...
Woman left with ‘fish gill’ after getting Botox for the first time
A woman says she has been left with a ‘fish gill’ after getting Botox for the first time, admitting she felt ‘kind of freaked out’. Shelby Hooks (@shelby.kight) posted a video on TikTok recently to show what happened to her face after getting masseter Botox, asking: “What is happening with my masseter Botox?!”
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
Cough syrups may be linked to more than 300 child deaths: World Health Organization
The World Health Organization is investigating the possible connection between contaminated cough syrups and the over 300 children who died after using the spoiled medication last year. The investigation hopes to see whether the raw materials used to produce cough syrup by six manufacturers in India and Indonesia contained “unacceptable levels” of toxins — and as a result, caused the spate of deaths, someone with knowledge on the matter told Reuters. WHO is also looking to see whether the manufacturers received the bad materials from some of the same suppliers. The agency has not named any of the suppliers it...
A 23-year-old woman was throwing up uncontrollably for two years — until doctors discovered she had a mysterious cannabis-related syndrome
The 23-year-old patient said she had been using cannabis for several years, and that the only thing that soothed her nausea was a hot bath.
Scrubs Magazine
Delay in Care Leaves Singer Paralyzed
A Texas hospital has been ordered to pay millions of dollars in damages after a delay in treatment caused a woman’s spinal cord injury to turn into paralysis. The judgment ruled that the hospital likely could’ve prevented the injury if the patient had been treated in a timely manner.
Women and patients on more medicines ‘at higher risk of adverse drug reaction’
Women and patients on a higher number of medicines are at greater risk of having an adverse drug reaction, a new study of older people has suggested.One in four experienced at least one adverse drug reaction (ADR) over the six-year period looked at by researchers in Cork.Patients prescribed 10 or more medicines had a threefold increased risk of experiencing a reaction, scientists said.It is thought to be the first study in general practice focused on this issue which has followed older patients over several years.I was very interested in looking at this from a GP perspective in terms of how...
MedicalXpress
Study shows updated bivalent boosters are more effective at preventing hospitalization and death from Omicron
In a peer-reviewed study on the real-world effectiveness of updated bivalent mRNA vaccines, researchers at the University of North Carolina's Gillings School of Global Public Health found that bivalent boosters are more effective than original monovalent boosters at preventing COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The study was published today in The New England Journal of Medicine.
Comments / 4