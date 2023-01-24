ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Traci Campbell
2d ago

That's against the studies. Out of the 270 women studies, they "lost" contact with 238 of them. The ones remaining, only 1 baby was born alive. You would have to be out of your mind to put that gene therapy in your body while pregnant.

Reply(1)
6
Related
MedicalXpress

Uptake low for COVID-19 vaccine boosters in immunocompromised adults

For immunocompromised adults, adherence to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mRNA monovalent COVID-19 booster dose recommendations is low, according to a study published online Jan. 20 in JAMA Network Open. Sara Y. Tartof, Ph.D., M.P.H., from Kaiser Permanente Southern California in Pasadena, and colleagues examined mRNA COVID-19 vaccine...
Reuters

Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)/BioNTech SE and Moderna (MRNA.O) helped prevent symptomatic infections against the new XBB-related subvariants, offering new evidence of how the vaccines perform against these fast-spreading strains, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.
hippocraticpost.com

Covid-19 in pregnant women can damage the placenta and the foetus

Covid-19 in pregnant women can damage the placenta and the foetus: Using prenatal magnetic resonance imaging, a group of MedUni Vienna researchers examined the placentas and foetuses of women who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 during pregnancy. Their research results demonstrate that the different strains of the virus that emerged during...
pharmacytimes.com

COVID-19 Public Health Measures May Have Lowered Cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Respiratory syntactical virus burdens quality of life and can lead to long-term health outcomes. Incidence rates of positive acute respiratory infection (ARI), which is caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and called RSV-positive ARI, were higher in the pre-COVID-19 pandemic RSV season than during the COVID-19 pandemic season, with cases at 1126 and 212 respectively, according to investigators who published their results in JAMA Network Open. Additionally, quality of life (QoL) in older adults decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic season vs the pre-COVID-19 pandemic RSV season; the downward trend may be attributed to public health measures.
MINNESOTA STATE
AOL Corp

CDC identifies possible 'safety concern' for certain people receiving COVID vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that a preliminary COVID-19 vaccine "safety signal" has been identified and is investigating whether the Bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine creates an increased risk of ischemic stroke in people 65 and older. In the Friday statement, the CDC said that the preliminary signal...
msn.com

My face is melting off due to a rare disease

A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
The Independent

Baby’s brain tumour diagnosed after mother spots four warning signs

A baby’s brain tumour was diagnosed after her mother noticed symptoms such as rapid head growth.Corinne Wardle, a nurse, began to notice changes when her daughter, Molly Wardle-Hampton, was 12 weeks old.She spent months documenting Molly’s symptoms, with the growth in the soft spots of her head among the most noticeable.Corinne, 38, also noted a fixed eye gaze, a tilt to one side of her head and patterns of vomiting.Worried her daughter’s head was measuring “off the charts”, the mum-of-three took in her for tests - where it was revealed she had an ependymoma tumour on her brain.Luckily the tumour...
Tyla

Woman left with ‘fish gill’ after getting Botox for the first time

A woman says she has been left with a ‘fish gill’ after getting Botox for the first time, admitting she felt ‘kind of freaked out’. Shelby Hooks (@shelby.kight) posted a video on TikTok recently to show what happened to her face after getting masseter Botox, asking: “What is happening with my masseter Botox?!”
New York Post

Cough syrups may be linked to more than 300 child deaths: World Health Organization

The World Health Organization is investigating the possible connection between contaminated cough syrups and the over 300 children who died after using the spoiled medication last year. The investigation hopes to see whether the raw materials used to produce cough syrup by six manufacturers in India and Indonesia contained “unacceptable levels” of toxins — and as a result, caused the spate of deaths, someone with knowledge on the matter told Reuters. WHO is also looking to see whether the manufacturers received the bad materials from some of the same suppliers. The agency has not named any of the suppliers it...
Scrubs Magazine

Delay in Care Leaves Singer Paralyzed

A Texas hospital has been ordered to pay millions of dollars in damages after a delay in treatment caused a woman’s spinal cord injury to turn into paralysis. The judgment ruled that the hospital likely could’ve prevented the injury if the patient had been treated in a timely manner.
The Independent

Women and patients on more medicines ‘at higher risk of adverse drug reaction’

Women and patients on a higher number of medicines are at greater risk of having an adverse drug reaction, a new study of older people has suggested.One in four experienced at least one adverse drug reaction (ADR) over the six-year period looked at by researchers in Cork.Patients prescribed 10 or more medicines had a threefold increased risk of experiencing a reaction, scientists said.It is thought to be the first study in general practice focused on this issue which has followed older patients over several years.I was very interested in looking at this from a GP perspective in terms of how...
MedicalXpress

Study shows updated bivalent boosters are more effective at preventing hospitalization and death from Omicron

In a peer-reviewed study on the real-world effectiveness of updated bivalent mRNA vaccines, researchers at the University of North Carolina's Gillings School of Global Public Health found that bivalent boosters are more effective than original monovalent boosters at preventing COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The study was published today in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy