Landmark Development Corporation nabbed $32.9 million in construction financing for an affordable housing project in Dania Beach. The Miami-based developer recently broke ground on The City Place Apartments, a 99-unit complex at 59 Southwest Third Avenue. The apartments are for renters who make 60 percent of Broward County’s $64,522 annual median income.

DANIA BEACH, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO