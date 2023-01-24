Read full article on original website
Related
All Blippi-ed Out? You Need Ms. Rachel, TikTok's New Parenting Obsession
Every generation has seen its run of popular kids' shows. There was Lamb Chops and Barney, Sesame Street and Mister Rogers. Kids today are obsessed with Blues Clues and Bluey. Unlike in the past, though, kids' shows have also made their way onto the internet and social media. During the pandemic, your kiddo's best friends most likely became Blippi and his best friend, Meekah. While the Blipster is still wildly popular, there's yet another well-loved kids' show superstar making waves with the "under-four crowd." Ms. Rachel's Songs For Littles offers simple, educational songs, and conversational tones have seeped into your kid's preferred viewing and have even become earworms for many parents.
Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'
Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....
Woman Heartbroken for Being Excluded by Older Sisters Because She 'Ruins the Aesthetic'
Is it ever right to exclude someone for the way they look?. Photo byPhoto by Nate Johnston on UnsplashonUnsplash. Relationships between family are complicated enough, but they can get even stickier between siblings if they also have a competitive nature.
I’m an etiquette expert – eight ‘harmless’ things you’re doing that are secretly driving your neighbours mad
IF neighbours are giving you the cold shoulder but you’re not sure why, it might be all your fault. In fact, 64 per cent of us have had a row with them next door. From thoughtless parking to dumping them with your parcels for days, fallouts can come from the most minor moans.
16 year old refuses to move out at the request of her mother's boyfriend
When you get to a certain age, you have to start thinking about moving away from home. However, until you are fully an adult, it sometimes is just not in the cards to move out yet.
'1000-Lb Sisters' Fans Have Some Ideas About the Funeral in Season 4 and Who Died
There was a time on 1000-Lb Sisters that Tammy Slaton's family worried they would be planning her funeral. While she's been away at rehab, she lost a considerable amount of weight, but her journey to living a healthier lifestyle is far from over. And in a preview ahead of the Jan. 31 episode on TLC, the family attends a funeral, who dies on 1000-Lb Sisters?
Bride-to-Be Tells Dad She Wants To Get Married in Backyard and He Turns It Into the Ultimate Venue
If he wanted to, he would.
Wife on husband: "He won't have leftovers for lunch; I get up at 5 a.m. to cook"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Sharing food and cooking are some of the fun things couples do when they live together. Trying out new flavors or just making meals and feeling loved and comforted is, for some couples, an essential part of being married.
Grieving Dad Wants Everyone To Watch The Moment His Family Was Killed
Truck driver Tomasz Kroker loved music. Listening to his favorite tunes while he was on the road was one of the main reasons he loved his job. With so little to distract him from listening to music, he would enjoy hours at a time with nothing but the open road and his favorite tunes. After years of driving this way, he forgot the most important rule of driving – to keep your eyes on the road.
Popculture
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name
Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
Upworthy
Photo of a dad sleeping on a hospital floor sparks conversation about equal parenting
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 23, 2021. It has since been updated. A viral photo of an exhausted father sleeping on a hospital floor following a long day at work has sparked an important discussion about equal parenting. The photo—shared by Sara Duncan, a teacher from Fredericktown, Missouri, on Facebook—shows her husband, Joe Duncan, sneaking in a nap on the hard floor of an emergency room after the couple had to take their youngest child to the hospital. "Let's talk about this because it doesn't get enough attention...," the mother-of-two wrote. "What some may see: a dad sleeping while mom stays awake holding their sleeping baby in the ER at 2 am."
How "Octomom" Nadya Suleman's 8 Kids Are Celebrating Their 14th Birthday
Watch: North West & More Celeb Kids Takeover Instagram. When it comes to birthdays, it's the more the merrier in Nadya Suleman's household. The 47-year-old, who was famously dubbed "Octomom" after giving birth to octuplets, treated her eight youngest kids to a vegan doughnut feast ahead of their 14th birthday. As seen in a video published by TMZ, Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah were serenaded by the family before digging into the sugary confections.
To wear or not to use under garments is the question
I grew up during the late 1960s and early 1970s when underwear was not an option but a necessity. I recall once running late in second grade and when I sat at my desk at school I realized I had no panties on and was miserable the entire day. Panties in those days were a shield because little girls wore dresses to school. When we played outside or would swing and climb the monkey bars if our dress went up the underwear was a barrier to our private parts which many of us were told should remain private.
I used to look down on giving people gift cards — until 2 of the best gifts I've gotten made me rethink my stance
When I embrace gift cards, my friends and family can be perfectly happy with their presents, with a lot less effort from me.
The Tragic, Sad Tale of Sandra Dee and Bobby Darrin
“Together, my parents embodied a dream of what one could be, or have, or marry. Dream Lovers is about two people whose childhoods were cruelly twisted by forces they could not control... It is the record of my search for the truth about my parents as people so that I can accept them, separate from them, and have my own life as Dodd Darrin.”
Teen Refusing to Help New Mom After She Kicked out Her Boyfriend Backed
"It's up to them to figure out their relationship and the parenting of their child," wrote one Redditor, while another called the new mom's reaction "unhinged."
My Kids Live Part-Time in a Big House With Their Dad but Prefer Life Full-Time With Me in My Tiny Apartment
When I divorced my husband, I left behind a life in a big, four-bedroom house. I moved with our children into a tiny two-bedroom apartment. My ex also moved to a small one-bedroom apartment.
Mom on daughter: "She assumed I'd watch her kids every day; I said it's too much, and now I can't see them"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Grandparents helping to look after their grandkids is a very common thing in large families, particularly when parents need extra time for work, errands, or just to have a few hours only with their partner.
A Woman Told Off Her Racist Parents After They Pressured Her to Have ‘Pure’ Kids & Reddit Has Her Back
Choosing whether to have children is a highly personal decision. Ultimately, the choice belongs to you and your partner, not anybody else who tries to weigh in or sway you either way. This is true for any circumstance, but it is even more crucial to keep in mind in situations where bigoted or controlling in-laws are involved. Take it from this Redditor, who told her racist parents where to shove it after they made an awful comment about her hypothetical children with her Latinx partner. Writing on the infamous /AmITheAsshole Subreddit, user @ComfortableFuture222 gave commenters some context: She (22F) is a...
Woman's Horror Story in the 'Starbucks' Drive-Thru Line Is Absolutely Priceless
Everyone could feel her pain!
Motherly
New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.https://www.mother.ly
Comments / 0