SpaceX plans largest launch in world history next month
SpaceX will be ready for the first ever launch of its Starship and Super Heavy Booster rocket as early as next month, CEO Elon Musk has announced.The combined launch system is set to be the largest in history, overtaking Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) that lifted off in November.It will mark the first orbital flight test of SpaceX’s Mars-bound rocket, lifting off from the firm’s Starbase facility in Texas before splashing down in two separate parts in the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean.“We have a real shot at late February,” Mr Musk tweeted. “March launch attempt appears highly...
traveltomorrow.com
The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026
The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
petapixel.com
Epic Photos of SpaceX’s Massive Starship Rocket on Launch Pad
SpaceX has released staggering photos of its super heavy-lift rocket Starship standing fully stacked on its launch pad. Standing 395 feet tall (120 meters), SpaceX and its founder Elon Musk have teased recent aerial photos saying that the long-awaited rocket will launch soon. “Team are stepping into a series of...
NASA asks SpaceX whether it could return 3 astronauts from the ISS in the event of an emergency following a coolant leak in the Russian spacecraft
NASA asked SpaceX about using the Crew Dragon spacecraft to transport three astronauts back to Earth in case of an emergency with the Soyuz leak.
Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
Elon Musk predicts that humans will colonize Mars by 2029. Also, 1 million people will live on Mars by 2050.
Photo byNORAD and USNORTHCOM Public Affairs, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has previously predicted that humans would colonize Mars by 2029. He also believes that by 2050, there could be as many as one million people living on the red planet. Musk has long been an advocate for space exploration, and his companies have been working towards making Mars colonization a reality. The SpaceX CEO said he believes the key to enabling human life on the red planet is to make it affordable.
SpaceX fuels up fully stacked Starship vehicle for 1st time ever (video)
SpaceX fueled up a fully stacked Starship for the first time ever on Monday (Jan. 23), notching a huge milestone on the path toward the vehicle's debut orbital flight.
NASA sets date for SpaceX Crew-6 launch to International Space Station
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA has set a date for its next crewed launch to the International Space Station. Four astronauts are set to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center on Feb. 26. This mission will be the first time SpaceX will send a United Arab Emirates...
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter in August as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planet could happen again.
SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch spotted from space station (photo)
A high-definition exterior camera on the International Space Station snapped a shot of the plume created by SpaceX's Falcon Heavy during its Jan. 15 launch.
Weather could foil an early morning SpaceX Falcon 9 launch set for Thursday
Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- Update: Liftoff of Falcon 9 at 4:32 a.m. EST! The rocket boosted 56 Starlink satellites to orbit then landed on...
Earth's Core Spinning in Opposite Direction May Lead to Slightly Shorter Days, Scientists Found
Earth's core may have slowed its rotation before completely switching directions around more than a decade ago, scientists suggested in a new study. In a report published in Nature Geoscience this week, seismologists Xiaodong Song and Yi Yang of Peking University in China said that the Earth's iron core slowed its rotation in 2009. It briefly fell in sync with the planet's overall rotation during this time.
Nasa to test nuclear rockets that could fly astronauts to Mars in record time
Nasa has unveiled plans to test nuclear-powered rockets that would fly astronauts to Mars in ultra-fast time. The agency has partnered with the US government’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (Darpa) to demonstrate a nuclear thermal rocket engine in space as soon as 2027, it announced on Tuesday. The...
United Launch Alliance's 1st Vulcan Centaur rocket arrives in Florida for debut flight
The first of a new generation of United Launch Alliance rockets has arrived at its Florida spaceport to prepare for a debut flight.
Rocket operators can now apply to launch to orbit from Canadian soil
A growing spaceport in Nova Scotia has one less barrier to launching orbital missions, after the Canadian government announced it would consider licensing approvals.
teslarati.com
Rocket Lab aces first Electron rocket launch from US soil
After many delays, Rocket Lab has successfully launched an Electron rocket from US soil for the first time. The company’s small Electron rocket lifted off at 6 pm EST (23:00 UTC), January 24th, from a pad built at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. About nine minutes later, the Electron upper stage reached low Earth orbit (LEO) and shut down its Rutherford Vacuum engine. 90 minutes after liftoff, the rocket finished deploying three new Hawkeye 360 Earth observation satellites, marking the successful completion of Rocket Lab’s first American launch.
SpaceX launches Space Force GPS satellite with near-perfect weather
Florida’s forecast offered near-perfect weather for SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch on Wednesday morning.
South Korea's lunar orbiter unveils jaw-dropping images of Earth and the moon
The Danuri spacecraft arrived in lunar orbit in Dec. 2022, and its first image dump is out of this world.
The James Webb Telescope detected the coldest ice in the known universe – and it contains the building blocks of life
The James Webb Space Telescope's latest observations of icy molecules will help scientists understand how habitable planets form.
Gizmodo
Falcon 9 Rocket Sets New Payload Weight Record During SpaceX Starlink Launch
SpaceX’s freakishly reliable Falcon 9 continues to impress. The rocket delivered 56 Starlink satellites to Earth orbit this morning, and with a collective weight around 17.4 metric tons, it’s now the heaviest payload ever lifted by a Falcon 9 rocket. Blastoff occurred at 4:22 a.m. ET Thursday, with...
